Amazon Business, eBay Launch Small Business Grant Opportunities

Amazon and eBay are two of the biggest names in ecommerce. And they’re also both currently offering small business grants to companies that utilize their offerings. Read on for a full list of this week’s grant opportunities, including two from these online giants.

Amazon Business 2023 Small Business Grants

Amazon Business just launched its second annual Small Business Month, which includes a new round of its 2023 Small Business Grants. This year’s program includes more than $250,000 in total grant funds. To qualify, applicants must have a small business in the U.S. and be Amazon Business customers with $1 million or less in annual revenue. Amazon Business will award funds to one grand-prize winner, a group of finalists, and semifinalists. Recipients will also receive Business Prime memberships, select Amazon devices, and other prizes. Applications for this round are due online by May 21.

eBay Up & Running Program

eBay recently announced its 2023 Up & Running program, an annual grant program that provides funding for promising eBay small business sellers. Eligible eBay users can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to cover the cost of new equipment, inventory, marketing campaigns, or even hiring. This year, eBay is also adding an additional stipend worth $500 that recipients can use to purchase office technology and tools from eBay Refurbished. This is the fourth year of the Up & Running grant program, and it will again be administered by Hello Alice. Applications are due by June 9.

Houston Open for Business Grants

The Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity is offering another round of funding to minority-owned Houston businesses and nonprofits through its Open for Business grants program. Funded through Wells Fargo, this is the second funding round that has been offered in Houston. And a total of $8 million is available. Each eligible business can apply for up to $100,000. The application period runs from May 15 through May 31.

South St. Petersburg CRA Grants

St. Petersburg, Florida recently unveiled a new microfund grant program to support small businesses in the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area. The program includes $1.25 million in total funds, and is designed to support businesses in communities that have been historically affected by poverty but that don’t meet strict requirements for other CRA funding programs. Qualifying brick and mortar or child care businesses can apply for up to $10,000. And home based businesses or those in shared commercial spaces can apply for up to $5,000. There’s even an option for early stage startups to apply for up to $2,500. There will be four application rounds of this program, with the first running from May 9 to May 31.

Erie County Small Business Mini Grant program

Diverse Erie is supporting minority-run small businesses in Erie County, Pennsylvania through its Small Business Mini Grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. To qualify, businesses must be Black, Indigenous, or POC-owned. Businesses must also be located in Erie County within a U.S. Housing and Urban Development qualified census tract. The application period opens May 15 and will run until June 2.

Cayuga County COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

Cayuga County, New York is opening a second funding round of its COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. This round features $200,000 in total funds, with each business getting the opportunity to apply for up to $10,000. The program uses the county’s allocation of federal pandemic relief funds, so applicants must meet federal qualifications. Applications for this round are due by June 12.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.