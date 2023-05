The 15 Best Animated Video Maker Tools to Transform Your Content

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Creating animated videos is a powerful way to engage your audience and communicate complex ideas. Fortunately, there are many tools available to help you bring your ideas to life, regardless of your budget or skill level. In this article, we’ll take a look at 15 of the best animated video maker tools that can transform your content and help you create professional-quality videos quickly and easily. Let’s dive in!

What is an Animated Video Maker?

An animated video maker is a software tool designed to help users create animated videos without requiring extensive video editing skills. These tools typically offer a wide range of features, including pre-made templates, custom animations, and audio editing tools, that allow users to create professional-quality videos quickly and easily.

Animated video makers are often used for video marketing materials, explainer videos, or other types of content that require visual storytelling to effectively communicate complex ideas.

Why Are Animated Videos Useful for a Small Business?

Animated videos can be a powerful tool for small businesses looking to improve their marketing and education efforts. Here are some ways animated videos can be useful for a small business:

Animated Video Presentations

An animation video is great for creating engaging video presentations that can help businesses explain complex topics in a visually appealing way. With animation, businesses can create a unique animated video that captures the essence of their brand and conveys their message effectively. Animation projects can also be cost-effective, as they require fewer resources than live-action videos.

Educational Videos

Animated educational videos are a great way for businesses to provide valuable information to their audience in an engaging and fun way. Businesses can create educational videos to teach their customers about their products or services, how to use them, or how they can benefit from them.

This can help establish the business as an authority in their industry and build trust with its audience. These are also among the most popular types of YouTube videos.

Create Explainer Videos

Explainer videos are a great way to introduce a new product or service to potential customers. With animation, businesses can create engaging and informative videos that showcase their product or service in action. This can help potential customers understand how the product or service works and how it can benefit them.

Whiteboard Animations

Whiteboard animations are a specific type of animated video that can be useful for businesses looking to create engaging educational content. With whiteboard animation, businesses can create a video that appears to be drawn on a whiteboard, providing a unique and visually appealing way to present information.

This type of animation can be particularly effective for explaining complex concepts or processes in a step-by-step manner.

Top Features to Look Out For in an Animated Video Creator

When it comes to selecting an animated video creator, there are a few key features that can make all the difference. Here are the top features to look out for:

Free Stock Videos and Video Clips

An animated video creator that includes a library of free stock videos and video clips can save you time and money. These resources can help you add extra visual elements to your video, making it more engaging and effective.

Animated Video Templates

Using pre-made templates can help you create professional-looking videos quickly and easily. Look for an animated video creator that includes a range of templates that you can customize to match your brand and messaging.

A Range of Animation Styles

Different animation styles can help you convey different moods and messages in your videos. Look for an animated video creator that offers a range of animation styles, from 2D to 3D, to ensure that you can find the perfect style for your project.

Ability to Use Your Own Images and Media Files

An animated video creator that allows you to use your own images and media files can help you create a video that truly reflects your brand and messaging. This feature can also save you time and money, as you won’t need to create or purchase additional assets.

Animated Characters

Animated characters can help you create a more engaging and relatable video. Look for an animated video creator that includes a library of pre-made characters that you can customize to match your brand and messaging.

Sound Effects

Sound effects can help bring your video to life and create a more immersive experience for your audience. Look for an animated video creator that includes a library of sound effects that you can use to enhance your video.

Voice Over Capabilities

A good voiceover can add personality and emotion to your video. Look for an animated video creator that includes voiceover capabilities, allowing you to record your own voiceover or choose from a library of pre-made options.

15 of the Best Animated Video Makers

Animated videos can be a great way to engage your audience and promote your business. Whether you’re exploring videography business ideas or just looking for a new way to promote your brand, here are 15 of the best animated video makers available online:

1. Canva

Canva is a top animated video maker, offering a user-friendly interface, a vast template library, and easy customization. What is Canva? It’s one of the top graphic design apps available online, and it also offers video and animation features. Its drag-and-drop and editing tools cater to beginners and experts alike.

2. Biteable

Biteable offers a simple interface and pre-made templates for explainers and social media videos. Users can adjust scenes and add personal touches for customized, professional-looking content.

3. Renderforest

Renderforest is an easy-to-use animation maker used by major media with various pricing plans and over 200 templates. However, Renderforest lacks device visualization and customization options.

4. Animaker

Animaker is a cloud-based platform with six video styles for creating studio-like animated videos. Animaker video infographics offers Full and Lite modes, auto lip-sync, extensive facial expressions, and integration with various platforms.

5. Powtoon

Powtoon is an online animated video maker with customizable pre-made templates and royalty-free music. Powtoon for business integrates with top sites and apps and is ideal for content creators, marketers, and corporate employees.

6. Filmora

Filmora is an editing software that allows users to create 2D and 3D animation by adding keyframes to a white plane. It also provides color correction and an audio mixer to enhance the video. Available for free on Windows and Mac.

7. FlexClip

FlexClip is an affordable online animated video maker that offers a vast media library, designer-made templates, and video tools. However, users cannot fully customize characters and lack advanced animation tools.

8. Animatron

Animatron is an online program for creating explainer videos, animations, and HTML5 banners. It offers 500K royalty-free clips, voiceover import, keyframing, and a library. While advanced features may be difficult, it saves money on expensive software.

9. FlipAnim

FlipAnim has a nice, simple UI and enables easy online animation creation. However, its functions are limited. Users can modify the pen tool, size, and color, add pages, and adjust speed. It also supports transparent animations and zooms in/out.

10. Vyond

Vyond is user-friendly animation software for creating professional animated videos. It offers many templates and customizable features but has higher pricing than other online solutions. A free trial for 14 days is available.

11. Moovly

Moovly is a cloud-based video animation maker that offers a variety of animation styles, including doodle and cartoon and has over 1 million royalty-free media assets. It offers a full-featured free version and integrates with Shutterstock. Its interface may be clunky at times.

12. Wideo

Wideo is a versatile and user-friendly content creation platform, allowing for video animations and presentations with pre-animated templates. However, only animations up to 30 seconds are free, requiring a paid license for anything longer.

13. Doodly

Doodly is a desktop app for creating whiteboard animated videos with an iconic drawing hand. It offers custom drawing paths, automatic duration alignment, and easy offline video creation. Limitations include a limited asset library and no support for voiceovers or lip-sync.

14. Voki

Voki is an educational tool for teachers and students that enhances engagement through animated presentations and virtual discussion forums. Basic Voki is free, while the paid version offers more functionality.

15. Flipsnack

Flipsnack is a free flip book maker that turns PDFs into interactive online flipping books. Customize with design and branding features, add interactive content and track performance. This is ideal for marketers, designers, and business owners.

Is it Hard to Create Professional Animated Videos?

Creating professional animated videos requires time, effort, and skill. However, with the right tools and resources, even beginners can create high-quality animated videos that effectively convey their message.

What Equipment is Needed to Create Animated Videos?

To create animated videos, you’ll need a computer or mobile device, animation software, and a graphics tablet or mouse. A good microphone and camera may also be useful for voiceovers and live-action elements.

The Bottom Line

With the right animated video maker tool, you can create engaging and professional-looking videos for your business or personal use. Whether you need to make explainer videos, training videos, or any other type of video project, these tools offer a variety of video styles to choose from. With a bit of creativity and practice, you can create impressive animated videos that effectively convey your message.

Animated Video Maker FAQs

How do I Make an Animated Video for Free?

To make an animated video for free, you can use online tools such as Animaker, Powtoon, or Biteable. These free video editing platforms offer a range of templates, graphics, and animation tools to create professional-looking videos without any cost.

How do YouTubers Make Animated Videos?

YouTubers can make animated videos by using animation software or online tools that allow them to create, edit and animate different elements. There are many YouTube niches where creators can then use their creativity to make engaging videos for their channels.

What is the Easiest Tool to Make Animated Videos?

Canva is one of the easiest tools to make animated videos as it offers a user-friendly interface with pre-made templates and drag-and-drop functionality. Users can easily customize their videos with graphics, text, and animations.

Is it Important to Create Animated Content for Social Media?

Yes, creating animated content for social media is important as it can grab the audience’s attention, increase engagement, and help brands stand out in a crowded feed. Animated content is also shareable, making it an effective way to reach a wider audience.