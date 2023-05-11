Barclays Awards $255K in ‘Small Business Big Wins’ Promotion

Barclays US Consumer Bank celebrated National Small Business Week by announcing the winners of its third annual “Small Business Big Wins” promotion. This year, the competition attracted over 14,000 entries, highlighting the resilience and innovation of small businesses across the country.

Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen, an authentic Korean food restaurant located in Troy, New York, claimed the $60,000 grand prize. The business not only offers dine-in, take-out, and catering services but also employs immigrant Americans from around the world and provides free virtual English classes for adults. Owner Jinah Kim expressed gratitude for the community’s support during the voting process and explained that the cash prize from Barclays would help strengthen their educational and professional development programs.

The second-place prize of $40,000 went to Dixon Cooperative Market of Dixon, New Mexico, a grocery store supporting local growers and producers while providing educational resources to the community. Beautiful Curly Me, an Atlanta-based company that creates dolls with braids and curly hair for young girls, secured the third-place prize of $20,000. The remaining seven finalists each received $5,000, and 50 other participants won $2,000 in a random drawing.

Jill Neilson, Director of US Business Cards at Barclays, acknowledged the challenges small businesses have faced during the pandemic and their crucial role in economic growth and community support. The Barclays Business Card team sponsors the annual contest, offering a range of credit cards to help business owners manage expenses and earn rewards.

The “Small Business Big Wins” promotion demonstrates Barclays’ commitment to supporting the growth and development of small businesses. The competition has become an important platform for highlighting the stories and experiences of entrepreneurs across the country, inspiring others to persevere and innovate.

For more information about the finalists and Barclays’ business card offerings, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com and BarclaysUS.com/Business.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.