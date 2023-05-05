10 Places to Get Basket Weaving Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

For weavers looking to start or grow their basket weaving business, sourcing the right supplies is key. To help, we’ve compiled a list of 10 places where weavers can find everything from reed and cane to handles and dyes.

Whether you’re an experienced weaver or just starting out, these suppliers offer a range of products to suit your needs.

Cottage Industry Businesses in 2022

In 2022, the popularity of cottage industry businesses in the woven goods sector continued to grow. Artisans employed traditional techniques and patterns to create unique and high-quality products, ranging from handmade textiles to intricate baskets and beyond.

Consumers had the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items while supporting small-scale producers in the past year. This is a trend that is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Top Places to Buy Basket Weaving Supplies

Finding the right supplies can be challenging if you’re a basket weaver, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some helpful places to buy basket-weaving supplies:

1. Amazon

Amazon is a popular option for purchasing basket weaving supplies. They offer a wide variety of materials and tools, with the added convenience of fast shipping.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a great platform for buying unique and handcrafted basket weaving supplies.

From reeds and weaving materials to tools and finished baskets, Etsy offers a diverse selection of products from independent sellers around the world.

3. eBay

eBay is a popular online marketplace that offers a variety of basket weaving supplies, including reeds, tools, and weaving materials.

4. BasketWeaving.com

Basketweaving.com sells high-quality basket weaving supplies, kits, and books with free tips and techniques. They offer fresh reed, and quick shipping, and have been in business for 30 years.

5. Walmart

Walmart offers a variety of basket weaving supplies at affordable prices, including reed, cane, and weaving tools. The selection is limited but suitable for beginners.

6. East Troy Basketry

East Troy Basketry moved their business from East Troy to Burlington and now offer mail order and appointments.

They provide quality materials and previously offered classes with renowned teachers.

7. Basket Makers Catalog

The Basket Makers Catalog offers top-quality basket-making supplies and chair caning supplies. They also offer classes and workshops with nationally-acclaimed teachers.

8. Blick Art Materials

BLICK Art Materials is a family-owned art supply company serving artists, students, and educators since 1911.

They provide quality basket weaving supplies, excellent service, and support local and national events.

9. The Country Seat

The Country Seat, Inc. is a family-owned business supplying top-quality basketry and chair seating supplies since 1975, now run by Bill and Angie Longenecker.

10. Joanna’s Collections

Basket weaving kits and patterns are available for all skill levels and can be enjoyed as a bonding activity between family and friends.

Their kits include patterns and materials, while patterns can be purchased separately as downloadable PDFs.

Must-have Basket Weaving Supplies

To make beautiful and sturdy baskets, it’s important to have the right supplies. Here are five must-have basket weaving supplies that every weaver needs in their toolkit:

Reed

Reed is a flexible material used to create the body of a basket. It’s available in different sizes and shapes and can be dyed to create colorful designs.

Cane

Similar to reed, cane is a material used for basket weaving that offers additional strength and durability. It’s available in different widths and can be used for a variety of weaving techniques.

Handles

Whether you’re making a small or large basket, having sturdy handles is important for practical use.

Handles can be made from materials like wood or metal, and come in various shapes and sizes.

Scissors

A good pair of scissors is essential for basket weaving. They’re used to cut reed, cane, and other materials to the correct size and shape.

Glue

Depending on the weaving technique you’re using, glue may be necessary to hold the structure of the basket together.

Make sure to choose a high-quality glue that won’t break down over time.

Essential Basket Weaving Tools for Businesses

To become a successful basket weaver, it’s essential to have the right tools and equipment. Here are five essential basket-weaving tools for businesses to learn about:

Awl

An awl is a pointed tool used to create holes in the weaving material. It’s especially useful for inserting reed or cane through the basket, and can also be used for separating woven materials.

Packing Tool

A packing tool is used to push the weaving material down tightly into the previous row.

It’s especially useful for creating a strong and sturdy basket, as it helps prevent gaps or looseness in the weave.

Knife

A knife is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of tasks, including cutting and shaping the weaving material.

A sharp knife is especially important for making clean and precise cuts, which can help create a visually appealing and well-constructed basket.

Mallet

A mallet is a hammer-like tool used to gently tap the weaving material into place.

It’s especially useful for packing the weaving material tightly into the previous row, without causing damage to the material.

Pegs

Pegs are used to create a consistent shape and size for the basket.

They’re inserted into the weaving material at specific intervals to create an even weave and to ensure that the basket retains its shape.

Pegs can be made from a variety of materials, including wood or plastic.

What Reeds Are Used for Basket Weaving?

Long, flexible reeds are commonly used in basket weaving to create the body of the basket.

They’re made from plant fibers and come in different sizes and shapes, making them versatile for various weaving techniques.

What Are the Most Common Tools for Weaving Baskets?

Making baskets requires a few essential tools, including an awl, packing tool, knife, mallet, and pegs.

These tools are used for cutting, shaping, and weaving the basket’s material to create a sturdy and visually appealing finished product.

Can You Make Money From Basket Weaving?

With the right skills and a good business plan, it’s possible to make money from basket weaving.

Selling finished products, teaching classes, and providing custom orders are all ways to turn your weaving skills into a profitable business.

How Difficult Is Basket Weaving?

Basket weaving is relatively easy to learn, but mastering the craft takes practice and patience. With the right tips and techniques, even beginners can create beautiful and functional baskets.

