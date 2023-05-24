Check Out Pentel Mechanical Pencils for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you draw illustrations more than you write words, then Pentel mechanical pencils might just be the perfect writing partner for you. Pentel mechanical pencil’s high precision and reliability allow artists and designers to easily create intricate drawings and diagrams. But that’s not all, Pentel pencils are also great for notetaking, writing, and other everyday tasks. This review closely examines the top Pentel pencils available on Amazon.

Why are Pentel Mechanical Pencils Important for Small Businesses?

The Pentel Mechanical pencils are important for small businesses for many reasons including the fact that they are highly accurate and precise, they can withstand frequent use and rough handling and most important they are also cost-effective writing options. The range of styles and colors also makes these pencils a great option for varying preferences.

Best Pentel Mechanical Pencils

The Pentel mechanical pencils come in a variety of sizes and prices. Below are some of the best options for your small business.

Pentel Twist-Erase Click 0.7mm Mechanical Pencil Set – Pack of 6 Pencils

Top Pick: This Pentel pencil set is a great addition to your writing or drawing arsenal. The pencils feature a quick-click side button that allows you to extend the lead easily without interrupting workflow. They also come with an extra-long twist-up eraser and a 0.7 mm medium, super hi-polymer lead that delivers consistent, bold lines every time.

Pentel 0.5mm Quick Click Mechanical Pencils – Pack of 36

Runner Up: This Pentel 0.5 mechanical pencil is a fast and convenient side-advance mechanical pencil. Available in assorted colors, this pencil comes with some advanced features including an easy-to-use slide that retracts and extends the long-lasting eraser and a quick side-advance button that advances lead without interrupting your writing. The latex-free grip allows you to write for hours without fatigue.

Pentel 0.7mm ICY Razzle-Dazzle Mechanical Pencil Assorted Barrels – Pack of 12

Best Value: The Pentel 0.7 Mechanical pencils take design to a new level with their cool color-tinted barrels. The extra-soft latex-free grip helps reduce writing fatigue making it the perfect pencil for prolonged use. The metal clip also allows for easy and safe storage, and you will never need a sharpener thanks to the super Hi-Polymer HB lead. The Icy pencils are backed by Pentel’s limited lifetime warranty making them a reliable and stylish choice for all your writing and drawing needs.

Pentel 0.5 mm Quicker Clicker Automatic Pencils – Pack Of 2

This is a perfect choice for anyone looking for convenience and comfort while sketching or writing. The side button allows for continuous writing without the need to change hand position, while the latex-free grip ensures a comfortable writing experience. This Pentel mechanical pencil is also pre-loaded with Super Hi-Polymer HB lead for smooth, crisp lines and a built-in extra-long eraser.

Pentel 0.7mm Blue P200 Series Automatic Mechanical Drafting Pencil

The P200 Pentel 0.7 mechanical pencil is an exceptional pencil for commercial, professional, and domestic use. Like all Pentel pencils, this pencil is expertly engineered for accuracy and precision and supplied with 6 Super Hi-Polymer HB lead refills plus a replaceable eraser.

Pentel 0.5 mm Sharp Mechanical Pencil – Pack of 5

This Pentel 0.5 mechanical pencil uses the Pentel Super Hi-Polymer HB lead that produces crisp fine lines, never needs sharpening, and resists breaking. The pencil features a metal clip for easy attachment to a folder or your pocket for easy access.

Pentel GraphGear 1000 Mechanical Pencil

The Pentel GraphGear 1000 mechanical pencil is the perfect pencil for architects, artists, draftsmen, and enthusiasts alike. This advanced pencil features a dual-action retractor that protects the lead from breaking and boasts a built-in lead hardness indicator that allows you to easily identify your lead type. This is a perfect Pentel drafting pencil for anyone that values quality and precision in their drafting set.

Pentel P209 Series 0.9mm Mechanical Pencil – Pack of 12

The Pentel P209 Series Mechanical pencil is among the bestselling pencils from Pentel. Available in a pack of 12 pencils, each Pentel 0.9 mechanical pencil comes equipped with 6 super Hi-Polymer HB refills and a replaceable eraser, while its contoured grip ensures comfort and non-slip accuracy. The P209’s fine 0.9mm lead produces clean, crisp lines, and its metal pocket clip keeps it safe and easy to reach.

Pentel 0.7mm Twist-Erase III Mechanical Pencil – 12 Pack

The Twist-Erase III Pentel drafting pencil features a comfortable, extra-soft latex-free grip for less writing fatigue and a long-lasting eraser that cleanly erases without smudges or paper tears. Like most other pencils in this review, this pencil uses the Pentel Super Hi-Polymer HB lead that never needs sharpening. The pencil is also backed by Pentel’s limited lifetime warranty.

Pentel 0.7mm Quick Click Pop Mechanical Pencil – Pack of 4

You have to love the new color accents on this pencil. The pencil features a quick-click side-advance button that advances without interrupting your writing. It also comes with a long-lasting, latex-free eraser that won’t smudge, ghost, or tear your paper. And thanks to the latex-free, contoured grip you can now write longer without fatigue.

What to Look for When Buying Pentel Mechanical Pencils

Whether you’re an artist, architect, student, or professional, choosing the best Pentel mechanical pencil usually comes down to a few factors including quality, grip, retractable vs. capped, and lead cushioning and advancement. Let us look at each of these.

Cost: The costs of a mechanical pencil tend to vary from one brand to another. However, despite the costs, with Pentel pencils, you are sure you are getting value for money. Most of the pencils in this review are also backed with a lifetime warranty.

The costs of a mechanical pencil tend to vary from one brand to another. However, despite the costs, with Pentel pencils, you are sure you are getting value for money. Most of the pencils in this review are also backed with a lifetime warranty. Lead advancement: Most classic mechanical pencil models need you to click the top to advance the lead. Some newer models in this review come with a side-click mechanism instead that allows for easy lead advancement that barely disrupts your writing flow.

Most classic mechanical pencil models need you to click the top to advance the lead. Some newer models in this review come with a side-click mechanism instead that allows for easy lead advancement that barely disrupts your writing flow. Retractable vs. capped: Most pencils use the retractable design, but if you want to look like a more polished professional in the boardroom the capped version fits the bill.

Most pencils use the retractable design, but if you want to look like a more polished professional in the boardroom the capped version fits the bill. Lead cushioning : If you have an aggressive writing style, you may want to consider a pencil with lead cushioning or a guard.

: If you have an aggressive writing style, you may want to consider a pencil with lead cushioning or a guard. Materials, aesthetics, and grip: Consider the color, style, and material of the pencil and choose one that suits your preference and reflects your personality. Also, choose a pencil with a latex-free grip that allows you to write for hours without fatigue.

