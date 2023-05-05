10 Places to Get Calligraphy Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re looking to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your business, calligraphy may be just the thing. To get started, you’ll need the right tools and materials. Here are 10 places where you can find calligraphy supplies, including fine art supplies, to help take your business to the next level. Let’s dive in!

The Modern Calligraphy and Ink Arts Market in 2022

The modern calligraphy and ink arts market experienced continued growth in 2022, with more people seeking to learn hand lettering and calligraphy for their businesses or as a creative outlet. As a result, there was a higher demand for calligraphy supplies, workshops, and tutorials, and an increase in calligraphy and ink art products on the market.

Top Places to Buy Supplies for Calligraphy

Whether you’re a seasoned calligrapher or just starting out, having the right supplies is key. From online retailers to your local art supply store, here are some top places to buy supplies for calligraphy.

1. Amazon

Amazon offers a wide selection of calligraphy supplies, including pens, pen holders, black and white ink, paper, and more. With fast shipping and competitive prices, it’s a convenient option for purchasing calligraphy supplies.

2. Etsy

Etsy provides a platform for independent artists and suppliers to sell unique and handmade calligraphy supplies, making it a great option for finding one-of-a-kind items not available elsewhere.

3. Blick Art Materials

Blick Art Materials offers a wide range of high-quality calligraphy supplies, from beginner to professional-level tools. Their brick-and-mortar stores and online shop make it easy to find and purchase calligraphy supplies.

4. Joann

Joann provides a variety of calligraphy supplies, including pens, calligraphy nibs, and ink, both in-store and online. They also offer discounts and coupons for frequent shoppers.

5. Michaels

Michaels offers a wide range of calligraphy supplies, including pens, ink, calligraphy sets, and paper, both online and in-store. They also provide classes and workshops to help beginners get started.

6. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby provides a selection of various essential calligraphy supplies at its physical stores and on its website. They offer weekly discounts and a rewards program for frequent shoppers.

7. Paper and Ink Arts

Founded by Brenda Broadbent in 1980 as Paper and Ink Books, Paper and Ink Arts has since expanded to offer a wide range of calligraphy supplies, becoming a leading source for calligraphers worldwide. The business relocated to Nashville in 2011 and continues to prioritize quality products and excellent service.

8. Tom’s Studio

Tom’s Studio was founded by Tom, a product and furniture designer who wanted to make a better calligraphy pen for his wife. They create handmade, sustainable, and high-quality calligraphy tools for creative people.

9. Written Word Calligraphy

Karla is a calligrapher, designer, and educator based in Vancouver. Written Word Calligraphy specializes in custom wedding invitations, calligraphy supplies, modern calligraphy tools, and online courses. Her business, “Written Word,” is inspired by her love for God’s Word.

10. Office Depot

Office Depot offers a limited selection of calligraphy supplies, primarily focused on pens and markers. They also provide printing and custom stamp services.

Must-have Calligraphy Supplies

If you’re looking to create beautiful calligraphy, having the right tools is essential. From sumi ink to high-quality paper, the right supplies can take your writing to the next level. Here are some must-have calligraphy supplies to help you create stunning works of art.

Calligraphy Inks

One of the most important supplies for calligraphy is ink. From traditional sumi ink to modern acrylic inks, there are many options available to suit your style and preference.

Sealing Wax

If you’re creating calligraphy for special occasions, adding a wax seal is a lovely touch. Sealing wax comes in a range of colors and finishes, and is easy to use with a seal stamp.

Nibs and Pens

Whether you prefer a traditional dip pen or a modern brush pen, having a good quality nib or pen is essential for creating beautiful calligraphy.

Paper

Choosing the right paper can make a big difference in the quality of your calligraphy. Look for high-quality, smooth paper that is designed for calligraphy or drawing.

Guides and Templates

If you’re just starting out, using guides or templates can be helpful for getting the hang of calligraphy. They can also be useful for creating consistent spacing and letter sizes in your writing.

Essential Calligraphy Tools for Businesses

For businesses looking to incorporate calligraphy into their branding and marketing materials, having the right tools like fountain pens is essential. Here are some essential calligraphy tools for businesses to create professional and polished writing.

Calligraphy Brushes

Calligraphy brushes can produce a variety of strokes and are ideal for creating large lettering or backgrounds. Look for brushes with natural hair bristles for a smooth and consistent flow of ink.

Calligraphy Pens

Calligraphy pens come in a variety of styles and sizes, including fountain pens, dip pens, and brush pens. Choose a pen that feels comfortable in your hand and produces the desired line quality for your writing.

Ink Cartridges and Refills

If you’re using a fountain pen, ink cartridges or refills are a must-have. Choose ink that is compatible with your pen and comes in a variety of colors to suit your needs.

Calligraphy Paper Pads

Having a dedicated paper pad for calligraphy can help you achieve the desired look for your writing. Look for paper that is smooth and absorbent to prevent ink bleeding and feathering.

Lightboxes and Tracing Paper

For businesses creating calligraphy-based designs, light boxes, and tracing paper can be useful tools for transferring and duplicating artwork. Use a lightbox to trace designs onto paper or use tracing paper to transfer designs onto other surfaces.

What Supplies Should a Beginner Calligrapher Buy?

Beginner calligraphers should start with basic supplies such as a pen holder, nibs, ink, and paper. As they progress, they can experiment with different pens, brushes, and colors to find their preferred style.

What Is the Best Tool for Calligraphy?

The best tool for calligraphy depends on personal preference and the type of writing being created. Some popular options include dip pens, fountain pens, and brush pens, each producing a unique look and feel.

Is There a Demand for Calligraphy Businesses?

There is a demand for calligraphy businesses, especially for special events such as weddings and corporate events. However, the market can be competitive, and businesses may need to differentiate themselves by offering unique styles or services.

