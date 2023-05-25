chase-and-amazon-upgrade-amazon-visa-card-with-additional-benefits-and-features

Chase and Amazon have jointly unveiled additional perks and features for the Amazon Visa card portfolio, specifically designed to offer cardholders enhanced opportunities to earn cash back on their purchases. The fresh offerings, which include daily rewards earning and redemption, could prove highly beneficial for small business owners who frequently use their cards for various business transactions.

The revamped credit cards will be called Prime Visa and Amazon Visa and come with modernized designs. Cardholders of both Prime Visa and Amazon Visa will be able to earn 5% and 3% back, respectively, on purchases made via Chase Travel, Chase’s revamped travel booking platform. The new offering also allows cardholders to earn 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshares.

Prime Visa cardholders will continue to earn an uncapped 5% back on Amazon purchases while Amazon Visa cardholders will receive 3% back. This combination of rewards provides additional savings, convenience, and entertainment features to Prime members through a single membership.

One innovative feature of these revamped cards is the introduction of daily rewards. Rather than waiting for the end of the month, cardholders can now earn, view, and redeem their rewards on a daily basis. “The addition of travel-based earn opportunities on the cards and ability to now redeem rewards points earned on purchases as soon as the next day means we’re providing even more value to our cardmembers, faster,” said William Mahoney, General Manager of Amazon Visa cards at Chase.

To celebrate the launch of these enhanced benefits, new Prime Visa cardholders will receive a $150 Amazon gift card and can earn 5% back on all purchases, up to $2,500, for three months after account opening. Similarly, new Amazon Visa cardholders will receive a $60 Amazon gift card and can earn 3% back on all purchases, up to $1,500, for the same introductory period.

Tyler Aldrich, director of Amazon Payment Products, expressed enthusiasm about the new developments: “We’re excited to offer cardmembers—whether Prime members or not—even more ways to earn rewards for their Amazon purchases and everyday activities,” he said.

For small business owners, these enhanced card offerings could help offset some of the everyday costs of running a business, making these cards a more attractive option for those seeking flexible payment methods that also offer rewards.

The revamped Prime Visa and Amazon Visa come with a host of other benefits, including auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, roadside dispatch, travel accident insurance, travel and emergency assistance, extended warranty protection, and purchase protection.

