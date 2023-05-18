Comcast RISE Grants Now Available

Comcast has announced a new wave of 100 comprehensive grant packages for Baltimore City small businesses, which include a myriad of resources like business consultation services, educational materials, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media scheduling, and a technology makeover. The grants are part of Comcast’s RISE program, an initiative designed to bolster the growth of small businesses with a focus on economic prosperity, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon M. Scott, lauded the initiative, stating, “This is a great day for Baltimore City’s small business community. Small businesses are the backbone of our city and local economy, and I’d like to thank Comcast for its continued commitment to small businesses in Baltimore and beyond.”

From June 1-30, small businesses in Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Portland can apply for the grant packages on www.ComcastRISE.com. An aggregate of 500 grants, with 100 grants per city, will be announced in August and awarded in September 2023, taking the total number of recipients to 13,500 since the program’s inception.

Former recipients like Dasia Kabia, founder of Ice Queens in Locust Point, have attested to the substantial positive impact the program has had on their operations. Kabia noted, “The support from Comcast RISE was a major boost during a challenging stretch for small businesses. The TV commercial we received from Comcast helped us build brand awareness, differentiate from competitors, and reach new audiences across Baltimore.”

Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, was established in November 2020 to aid small businesses severely affected by COVID-19. The program provided indispensable grants for businesses ranging from bakeries and barbershops to childcare centers and cleaning services.

The grant packages encompass:

Consultation: Assessment of business and tactical planning, business-to-business coaching, and mentorship for business growth.

Assessment of business and tactical planning, business-to-business coaching, and mentorship for business growth. Educational Resources: Tailored content and resources based on individual companies’ stage in their business lifecycle.

Tailored content and resources based on individual companies’ stage in their business lifecycle. Monetary Grant: $5,000 monetary grant for business growth and sustainability.

$5,000 monetary grant for business growth and sustainability. Creative Production & Media: A 30-second TV commercial production, a media strategy consultation, and a 180-day media placement schedule.

A 30-second TV commercial production, a media strategy consultation, and a 180-day media placement schedule. Technology Makeover: 12 months of computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services.

This initiative is part of Project UP, Comcast’s extensive effort to advance digital equity and create a future filled with unlimited possibilities. By visiting the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform, any small business owner can access a wealth of small business news, tips, insights, and more.

Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region, added, “Supporting small businesses and providing them with digital tools to help them thrive is at the core of the Comcast RISE mission and something I’m passionate about. We’ve seen just how impactful Comcast RISE can be for entrepreneurs and we’re excited to deepen our commitment to the small business community in Baltimore.”

For small businesses in Baltimore and beyond, the Comcast RISE initiative represents a significant opportunity to secure valuable resources and support to help navigate the challenging business landscape and position themselves for success. The grant packages offer a blend of monetary support and key business resources, which could prove invaluable in aiding small businesses on their path to recovery and growth.

