Guide to Commercial Outdoor Trash Cans for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Proper waste management is crucial for maintaining a clean and attractive environment around your business. One key aspect of waste management is the use of commercial outdoor trash cans. These outdoor waste receptacles help maintain cleanliness and orderliness in your business’s outdoor area while also making a statement about your commitment to sustainability.

This guide discusses various types of commercial outdoor trash cans, the factors to consider when choosing the right one for your business and provide installation and placement tips. The goal is to help small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs make informed decisions when selecting the perfect outdoor trash receptacles for their needs.

Types of Commercial Outdoor Trash Cans

Outdoor commercial trash cans come in various materials and styles, each with unique features and benefits. The most common materials used in commercial outdoor trash cans are metal, plastic, concrete or stone, and wood.

Metal Trash Cans

Metal trash cans are known for their durability, longevity, and resistance to weather elements. They are often made from stainless steel, galvanized steel, or aluminum. Powder-coated steel trash receptacles are popular due to their vibrant colors and rust, corrosion, and chipping resistance. Metal cans are available in a range of styles, including dome lid, flat top, and door access designs, ensuring that you can find the perfect match for your business’s aesthetic.

Pros:

Durable and long-lasting

Weather-resistant

Available in various styles and colors

Cons:

Can be heavy and difficult to move

Might be more expensive than other materials

Plastic Trash Cans

Plastic outdoor trash cans are lightweight, cost-effective, and available in a variety of colors and styles. Common materials used for plastic commercial bins include polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, and polypropylene. Although plastic cans may not be as durable as metal or concrete options, they are often more resistant to vandalism and easier to maintain.

Pros:

Lightweight and easy to move

Affordable

Resistant to vandalism

Cons:

Less durable than metal or concrete options

May fade or become brittle when exposed to sunlight for extended periods

Concrete and Stone Trash Cans

Concrete and stone commercial outdoor trash cans offer exceptional durability and a natural, aesthetic appeal. They are often used in parks, schools, and other public spaces, requiring a more permanent and sturdy solution. Due to their weight, concrete and stone cans are less likely to be stolen or vandalized.

Pros:

Extremely durable

Aesthetic appeal

Less susceptible to theft or vandalism

Cons:

Heavy and difficult to move

May require professional installation

Wooden Trash Cans

Wooden outdoor trash receptacles offer an eco-friendly and natural appearance that complements various settings. They are often made from sustainably harvested wood and treated to withstand outdoor conditions. While wooden cans may not be as durable as metal or concrete options, they provide a unique and attractive look that many business owners appreciate.

Pros:

Environmentally friendly

Natural appearance

Cons:

Less durable than metal or concrete options

May require more maintenance

Features to Look for in Commercial Outdoor Trash Cans

When selecting the perfect commercial outdoor trash can for your business, consider the following features:

Capacity

The capacity of a trash can is determined by the volume of waste it can hold. Consider the size of your business, the number of customers and employees, and the frequency of trash pickups when determining the appropriate capacity for your commercial outdoor trash cans. Trash cans come in various sizes, so choose the one that best suits your needs.

Design and Aesthetics

A visually appealing trash can not only enhances your business’s exterior design but also encourages proper waste disposal. Outdoor commercial trash cans are available in various styles, colors, and materials, making it easy to find one that complements your business’s aesthetic. When choosing a trash can, consider its design, lid type, and color to ensure it matches your overall branding and outdoor décor.

Durability and Weather Resistance

Commercial outdoor trash cans should be able to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, such as rain, snow, and sunlight. Choose trash cans made from durable materials like powder coated steel, high-density polyethylene, or concrete to ensure they remain functional and attractive for years to come. Additionally, look for cans with lids or other features that protect against the elements and keep waste contained.

Ease of Use and Maintenance

Accessibility is key when it comes to commercial outdoor trash cans. Ensure the trash can is easy to use for both customers and employees, with openings that are large enough to accommodate waste but small enough to prevent unwanted items from being discarded. Additionally, choose trash cans that are easy to clean and maintain, with removable liners and doors for convenient access.

Top Commercial Outdoor Trash Cans: Our Recommendations

Check out our picks for the commercial outdoor waste cans with the best features and best deals. We hope our guide helps you find the right outdoor trash disposal needs. We’ve included our top 3 picks, as well as 12 more great products.

Commercial Zone PolyTec Waste Container with Dome Lid

Top Pick: The Commercial Zone PolyTec waste container is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, making it a durable and environmentally friendly option for managing waste in various settings. Its easy-to-maintain material and convenient design features ensure a clean and organized waste disposal experience.

Product Features:

42-gallon capacity for large amounts of waste

Made of long-lasting recycled polyethylene material that is environmentally friendly and won’t rust, dent, chip, or be susceptible to graffiti

Easy to maintain and clean, saving you time and hassle

Covered dome lid keeps weather elements out and provides convenient access to disposal on all four sides, with four 13″ x 6″ openings

Innovative snap lid closure and unique patented Grab Bag system secure the trash bag in place for a cleaner appearance and decreased chance of the lid blowing off

100% recyclable after use

Commercial Zone PolyTec Waste Container with Dome Lid

Buy on Amazon

Alpine Industries Outdoor Metal Waste Receptacle

Runner Up: The Alpine Industries Waste Receptacle is a heavy-duty trash can and commercial garbage receptacle with a 38-gallon capacity. This durable waste container is designed for long-term use in various outdoor settings, ensuring your space stays clean and organized.

Product Features:

Fully welded with a stainless steel body and metal liner for long-lasting use

Reinforced with circular bands and rolled edges to withstand different types of weather and extreme climate conditions

Furnished with a polyester powder-coated finish to deter graffiti and vandalism, keeping the receptacle looking new

38-gallon capacity, ideal for locations where food or beverages are served, extending the time between collections

Available in different colors and with an optional rain cap lid to prevent rain or snow from entering the container

Alpine Industries Outdoor Metal Waste Receptacle

Buy on Amazon

AmazonCommercial Heavy Duty Outdoor Waste Receptacles 4-pck

Best Value: Some of the best deals often come through buying in bulk, and the Amazon Commercial bins deliver that value. This commercial trash can is ideal for use in various environments, including offices, public spaces, restaurants, and other high-traffic areas.

Product Features:

44-gallon capacity

Heavy-duty linear low-density polyethylene plastic stands up well to everyday use

Resistant to fading, staining, and cracking, ensuring long-lasting performance

Heavy-duty side handles for easy lifting and transport

Bag cinch eliminates the need to tie a knot in the poly liner for easy and secure bag placement

AmazonCommercial Heavy Duty Outdoor Waste Receptacles 4-pck

Buy on Amazon

Additional Recommended Products:

Safco Canmeleon Heavy Duty Outdoor Waste Can

The Safco Canmeleon Heavy Duty Outdoor Waste, Garbage, Trash Can is a versatile waste receptacle with a 38-gallon capacity for indoor and outdoor use. This trash can offers an appealing design and durability and is suitable for backyards, decks, patios, offices, and other spaces.

Product Features:

Suitable for various environments, both inside and outside

Attractive fluted panel design with side openings measuring 13″W x 6″H

Made from durable, high-density polyethylene for extended use

The telescoping base hides standard 32″ x 44″ trash bags

Recessed bottom provides air circulation in case of fire

Built-in UV inhibitors ensures resilience against outdoor elements

Safco Canmeleon Heavy Duty Outdoor Waste Can

Buy on Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Untouchable Square Garbage Container

The Rubbermaid Commercial Products Untouchable Square Garbage Container is a reliable and efficient waste management solution in various settings. Its robust construction, practical features, and 23-gallon capacity make it an excellent choice for effectively managing waste in indoor and outdoor environments.

Product Features:

Integrated venting channels make removing bags easier

Space-efficient square shape

Secures liner around the rim of the container and allows for quick, knot-free liner changes

Crack-resistant, designed for tough indoor and outdoor conditions

Swing-top lid provides hands-free waste disposal and keeps waste concealed from view

23-gallon capacity: ideal for high-traffic areas

Seamless construction provides an easy-to-clean surface

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Untouchable Square Garbage Container

Buy on Amazon

Keter Copenhagen Resin Large Trash Can with Lid

The Keter Copenhagen 32 Gallon Resin Large Trash Can offers a visually appealing and practical waste management solution for any indoor or outdoor space. Its durable resin construction ensures it will withstand various weather conditions, and the removable rim and large opening make it easy to replace full trash bags. This trash can is both a functional and stylish addition to your outdoor living space.

Product Features:

Exterior dimensions: 15 in. W x 15 in. D x 33.3 in. H

Compatible with 30-39 gallon trash bags

Full-size plastic removable rim to secure trash bag and a full-size lid, providing an extra-large opening for lifting out full trash bags

Sleek metal handle and metal-hinged lid for easy access

Attractive brown wood design

Durable resin material ensures no rust, rot, or moisture damage

Keter Copenhagen Resin Large Trash Can with Lid

Buy on Amazon

Suncast Commercial Metal Outdoor Trash Can

The Suncast Commercial 35 Gallon Metal Outdoor Trash Can is designed for durability and convenience in any outdoor setting. This trash can is perfect for commercial spaces and is built to withstand the elements, while providing an easy waste management solution.

Product features:

35-gallon capacity for ample waste storage

Thermoplastic coating to protect the frame from weather conditions

Roto molded plastic liner for easy cleaning and hassle-free bag changes

Durable construction that’s both easy to handle and tough enough for demanding jobs

Metal lid with center ash receptacle

Adjustable feet for leveling

Measures 49″ x 30″ x 30″ and weighs 118 lbs. for a stable and compact receptacle

Suncast Commercial Metal Outdoor Trash Can

Buy on Amazon

IRONWALLS Indoor/Outdoor Garbage Can

The IRONWALLS Indoor/Outdoor Garbage Can is designed to provide a functional and stylish waste management solution for various settings. This durable, stainless steel commercial trash can with a lid is perfect for tight spaces and can be placed directly against any wall or corner.

Product Features:

Space-saving rectangular trash can with dimensions of 11.81″L x 9.84″W x 26.77″H

Functional design that serves as both an ash urn and waste receptacle

Durable stainless steel construction with scratch and fingerprint resistance

Removable lid and inner bucket for easy trash emptying and bag changing

Ashtray lid prevents rainwater, snow, and sleet from collecting in the waste container

Wide side-opening entry for easy, hands-free waste disposal

IRONWALLS Indoor/Outdoor Garbage Can

Buy on Amazon

Step2 Lakewood Garbage Container with Lid

Step2 Lakewood Garbage Container is a versatile and stylish waste management solution for small business owners. Its dark cedar finish and authentic wood-like appearance make it an attractive addition to both indoor and outdoor spaces, without the upkeep of real wood. This large-capacity garbage container is designed to endure various weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for both indoor and outdoor areas

Product features:

30-gallon capacity compatible with 33-39 gallon trash bags

Durable resin construction that resists chipping, fading, cracking, and peeling

Rustproof and maintenance-free material

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, including kitchens and patios

Removable lid for easy garbage bag replacement and concealment

No assembly required

Step2 Lakewood Garbage Container with Lid

Buy on Amazon

Suncast Wicker Resin Outdoor Hideaway Trash Bins (2 Pack)

The Suncast Wicker Resin Outdoor Hideaway Trash Can Bin offers a practical and attractive waste management solution for your outdoor areas. The durable resin exterior ensures it can withstand various weather conditions, while the latching lid keeps trash securely contained. Available in a 2-pack for added convenience.

Product Features:

30-33 gallon capacity for ample waste storage

Durable resin construction for year-round use

Latching lid to keep garbage secure and prevent messes

Stylish wicker design to complement your outdoor decor

Measures 15.75 L x 16 W x 31.6 H inches

Suncast Wicker Resin Outdoor Hideaway Trash Bins (2 Pack)

Buy on Amazon

Commercial Zone StoneTec Square Receptacle with Dome Top

The Commercial Zone StoneTec Square Receptacle is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use and boasts an upscale appearance with its decorative stone panels. Featuring a 42 gallon capacity and a dome top, this receptacle combines functionality with a visually appealing design that suits various settings.

Product Features:

42-gallon capacity suitable for commercial use

Polyethylene construction for long-lasting durability

Rain protector dome lid to keep weather elements out

Four 13″ x 6″ openings for convenient access on all sides

Patented Grab Bag system for a secure and neat appearance

Molded from recycled materials, making it an environmentally-friendly option

Commercial Zone StoneTec Square Receptacle with Dome Top

Buy on Amazon

WICHEMI 13 Gallon Outdoor Trash Can with Lid

The WICHEMI Outdoor Trash Can combines functionality with a modern and stylish design, making it a valuable addition to any space. The 13-gallon capacity and durable stainless steel construction ensure it meets your daily needs, while the easy trash bag replacement system adds convenience.

Product Features:

13-gallon capacity

Stainless steel construction for durability and longevity

Available in black or white color options

Stylish European diamond design with a glazed marble painted finish

Waterproof, anti-corrosion, anti-fingerprint, and non-slip features

Easy trash bag replacement without lifting the inner bucket

Concealed garbage bag for a clean and neat appearance

WICHEMI 13 Gallon Outdoor Trash Can with Lid

Buy on Amazon

Installation and Placement Tips for Commercial Outdoor Trash Cans

Selecting the Right Location

When choosing the ideal location for your commercial outdoor trash cans, consider visibility and accessibility. Place trash cans in high-traffic areas near entrances, exits, and outdoor seating to encourage proper waste disposal. Ensure the cans are easily accessible for customers and employees while not obstructing pathways or creating potential tripping hazards.

Proper Installation Techniques

Depending on the type of trash can and your business’s specific needs, there are various mounting options available. In-ground mounts, surface-mounted installations, or freestanding cans are some common options. In-ground and surface-mounted cans provide added security against theft and vandalism, while freestanding cans are more portable and easy to relocate as needed. Consult the manufacturer’s guidelines and consider hiring a professional for installation, if necessary.

Additional Accessories and Features

To enhance the functionality of your commercial outdoor trash cans, consider adding accessories and features such as lids, liners, and enclosures. Lids help contain waste, reduce odors, and protect against weather elements, while liners make it easier to clean and maintain the cans. Some cans may also have built-in ashtrays or ash urns for cigarette disposal, making them more versatile and accommodating for your customers and employees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How often should commercial outdoor trash cans be emptied and cleaned?

The frequency of emptying and cleaning your commercial outdoor trash cans depends on the size of your business, the number of customers and employees, and the volume of waste generated. As a general rule, trash cans should be emptied and cleaned at least once a day to maintain cleanliness and prevent odors. In high-traffic areas or during busy times, more frequent emptying and cleaning may be required.

What is the ideal number of trash cans for my business’s outdoor area?

The ideal number of trash cans for your business depends on the size of your outdoor area and the number of customers and employees you have. As a rule of thumb, place a trash can at each entrance and exit, as well as near outdoor seating areas and other high-traffic locations. Monitor waste levels and adjust the number of cans as needed to ensure proper waste disposal and maintain cleanliness.

Can I customize commercial outdoor trash cans to match my branding?

Yes, many manufacturers offer customization options for commercial outdoor trash cans, such as different colors, styles, and even logos or branding elements. This can help create a cohesive and professional look for your business’s outdoor space, while also promoting your brand.

What are the best materials for commercial outdoor trash cans in terms of durability and weather resistance?

Powder coated steel, high-density polyethylene, and concrete are some of the most durable and weather-resistant materials for commercial outdoor trash cans. These materials are designed to withstand harsh outdoor conditions and maintain their appearance and functionality over time.

How can I encourage proper trash disposal and recycling at my business?

To encourage proper waste disposal and recycling, make sure your commercial outdoor trash cans are easily accessible, visible, and user-friendly. Clearly label recycling bins and provide separate containers for different types of recyclable materials, such as paper, plastic, and glass. Additionally, educate your employees about proper waste disposal and recycling practices to set a positive example for customers.

In conclusion, commercial outdoor trash cans play a crucial role in maintaining a clean and attractive environment around your business. By considering factors such as capacity, design, durability, and ease of use, you can choose the perfect outdoor trash receptacles to meet your business’s unique needs. With our comprehensive guide and top product recommendations, you’ll be well-equipped to make an informed decision and keep your business’s outdoor space clean, organized, and inviting for customers and employees alike.

