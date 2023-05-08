Comprehensive Guide to Digital Signage Displays for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

In today’s fast-paced business environment, it is important for small businesses and entrepreneurs to make a lasting impact on their target audience. Digital signage is an innovative and dynamic way to do this, grabbing attention with eye-catching visuals and delivering timely, relevant information.
This guide will allow you to explore the benefits of digital signage, what to consider when selecting the perfect display, and how to create and implement an effective digital signage strategy. Get ready to take your small business to the next level with digital signage!
Benefits of Digital Signage Displays
Digital signage has quickly become an indispensable tool for businesses of all sizes and with good reason. These high-tech displays offer several key benefits that can help your small business thrive and grow:
Increasing Brand Awareness
By showcasing your brand’s unique identity and message, digital signage can boost brand recognition and solidify your presence in the market. Well-designed visuals and strategic placement of your digital sign can make a lasting impression on passers-by and customers, encouraging them to remember and recommend your business to others.
Enhancing Customer Experience
Digital signage can enrich the customer experience by providing relevant information, such as product details, promotions, or customer testimonials. By engaging customers with dynamic content, you can make their visit to your store more enjoyable, which in turn can lead to increased sales and loyalty.
Effective Advertising Platform
In an era where traditional advertising methods are becoming less effective, digital signage offers a powerful platform to promote your products and services. You can use your digital sign to showcase high-quality images, HD videos, or interactive content, capturing your audience’s attention and enticing them to learn more about your business.
Reducing Perceived Wait Time
By displaying entertaining or informative content, digital signage can help reduce perceived wait times in queues or waiting areas. When customers are engaged, time seems to pass more quickly, making their overall experience more enjoyable and increasing the likelihood of repeat visits.
Promoting In-store Deals and Specials
With digital signage, you can easily advertise limited-time offers, special pricing, or flash sales. This can entice customers to make an impulse purchase or take advantage of a promotion, driving up sales and revenue for your business.
Strengthening Internal Communications
Digital signage can also serve as a valuable tool for improving internal communication within your company. By displaying announcements, updates, or even employee recognition, you can help foster a sense of unity and boost morale among your staff.
Choosing the Right Digital Signage Display
There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to selecting the perfect digital signage display for your business needs. However, there are several key factors to consider before making a purchase:
Screen Size
The size of your digital signage display will depend on its intended location and the distance from which viewers will see it. A larger screen may be necessary for outdoor digital signage, while a smaller display may suffice for an intimate retail space.
Resolution
Higher-resolution displays provide crisper, clearer images and text, making your content more impactful and engaging. While full HD (1920×1080) is a popular choice, you may also consider upgrading to 4K (3840×2160) for an even sharper visual experience.
Orientation
Consider whether you want your digital signage display to be in landscape or portrait mode, as this will affect the content you create and the overall look of your sign. Some digital displays can be easily rotated, allowing you to adapt to your environment and content needs.
Display Technology
Digital signage typically use one of two technologies: LCD or LED. LCD video walls provide excellent image quality and are generally more affordable, while LED displays offer brighter images that are suitable for bright sunlight or outdoor environments. Consider the location and intended use of your digital signage when selecting the appropriate display technology.
Connectivity Options
Signage displays need to connect to a computer or media player to access content. Look for displays that offer a variety of connectivity options, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, or Wi-Fi, to ensure compatibility with your existing equipment and future upgrades.
Durability and Energy Efficiency
For outdoor digital signage, it’s crucial to choose a display that can withstand harsh weather conditions, such as extreme temperatures, humidity, or direct sunlight. Additionally, energy-efficient displays can reduce your long-term operating costs, making them an eco-friendly and budget-conscious choice.
Integration with Digital Signage Software
To manage and update your digital signage content, you’ll need digital signage software. When selecting a display, make sure it is compatible with your chosen software, or consider a bundled solution that includes both hardware and software for seamless integration.
Our Recommendations: Top Digital Signage Displays
Sorting through all of the digital sign display options can be a daunting task – there are so many to choose from. We’ve attempted to take some of the work out of your search by rounding up the 10 best digital signage display options we found on Amazon. Check out our recommendations below, and best of luck with your search!
- Top Pick: SAMSUNG Business 55-inch 4K UHD LED Commercial Signage Display
- Runner Up: ViewSonic 75″ 4K Interactive Digital Display
- Best Value: Sungale 19″ Wall-Hanging Commercial Digital Signage
SAMSUNG Business 55-inch 4K UHD LED Commercial Signage Display
Top Pick: Our top pick is the Samsung Business 55-inch LED commercial signage display. This sleek and high-performing display provides an impressive viewing experience with its 4K UHD resolution and non-glare panel.
This signage display allows you to connect up to two sources via HDMI or play content directly from a USB device using the built-in media player. The Crystal 4K Processor ensures optimal picture quality for both standard and high-definition content, offering an immersive visual experience.
- 55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) LED display with 300 nits brightness
- Non-glare panel for better visibility
- Versatile connectivity: USB and HDMI
- Built-in media player for easy content playback
- Crystal 4K Processor for intelligent UHD upscaling
- Slim, elegant design with 3-side bezel-less display
- VESA 200 x 200 wall mountable in portrait or landscape mode
- 16/7 operation reliability and IP5X dust-proof rating
- 3-year commercial warranty for peace of mind
SAMSUNG Business 55-inch 4K UHD LED Commercial Signage Display
ViewSonic 75″ 4K Interactive Digital Display
Runner-up: The ViewSonic IFP7550 provides a stunning 4K Ultra HD display that delivers sharp, detailed images for an immersive visual experience. With its 20-point multi-touch interactive flat panel, multiple users can simultaneously write, draw, or interact with the screen using their fingers or styluses, fostering a collaborative environment.
- 75-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) resolution for clear, crisp visuals
- 20-point multi-touch functionality for enhanced collaboration
- Ideal for large conference rooms, classrooms, and ballrooms
- Built-in quad-core processor for smooth performance
- Versatile connectivity options: HDMI, VGA, RS232, RJ45, USB
- Out-of-the-box annotation and content-sharing capabilities
ViewSonic 75″ 4K Interactive Digital Display
Sungale 19″ Wall-Hanging Commercial Digital Signage
Best Value: Our pick for best value has impressive features with a completely affordable price point. The Sungale CPF1909 digital signage display is an excellent solution for businesses looking to advertise their products or services effectively in high-traffic locations. Its centralized content management system allows for seamless updating of promotional material across multiple locations, reducing the potential for errors and saving time and effort.
With easy scalability, this display can adapt to your business’s growing needs. The 19-inch HD resolution screen, combined with attention-grabbing videos or images and audio, ensures that your promotional content stands out and makes an impact on your target audience.
- 19-inch HD resolution screen
- Send promotional content to the display from anywhere
- Simultaneous loading and sending of content to multiple displays
- Utilize videos or images with voiceover or music to grab attention
- Amazon Alexa controller compatibility for voice control
- Touchscreen interface
- 16:9 aspect ratio, 70Hz refresh rate
- VESA (100mm x 100mm) mounting type
- Corded electric power source
Sungale 19″ Wall-Hanging Commercial Digital Signage
7 More Great Products
LG 22” Back-lit Digital Display
The LG 22″ back-lit display offers a high-performance Quad Core SoC that enables multitasking and smooth content playback without the need for a separate media player. Its intuitive webOS Smart Signage Platform supports external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, and temperature sensors via a USB plug-in, reducing overall maintenance costs. This versatile display also comes with webOS™ 4.0 Smart Signage Platform and built-in WiFi for seamless connectivity and management.
- 22-inch IPS FHD LED (1920 x 1080) resolution for sharp and clear visuals
- Smart Signage Platform with webOS for smooth content playback and easy app development
- Various sensor applications supported via USB plug-in
- Multiple interface options: HDMI, USB, LAN, RS232C
- Remote monitoring and control through Control Manager
- Optional Real-time Care Service with LG ConnectedCare for efficient maintenance
LG 22” Back-lit Digital Display
ViewSonic 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD All-in-one Free-Standing Digital ePoster
Introducing the ViewSonic EP5542: a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Digital ePoster Kiosk designed to enhance your small business by providing an unparalleled visual experience. This all-in-one, free-standing kiosk is perfect for captivating audiences in high-traffic areas and is equipped with a variety of features to support your business needs.
- 55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution for crystal-clear, vibrant visuals
- IPS wide-angle viewing for an immersive experience from all angles
- 7H scratch-resistant, anti-glare glass faceplate for durability and improved visibility
- Embedded SoC platform for a streamlined installation and maintenance process
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and LAN RJ45 connectivity options
ViewSonic 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD All-in-one Free-Standing Digital ePoster
NEC MultiSync 55-inch Diagonal LED-Backlit LCD Display
This display offers versatile connectivity options, including two HDMI ports, and supports Intel® Smart Display Module Small or Large, allowing for all-in-one intelligence and interoperability in a small form factor. With 500 cd/m2 brightness, this display is perfect for vibrant and attention-grabbing messaging.
- 55-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) LED-backlit LCD display with edge-lit technology
- High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and color accuracy
- Wide color gamut panels for a broader range of viewable colors
- Landscape and portrait orientation options for installation flexibility
- Two HDMI ports for robust connectivity
- Intel® Smart Display Module compatibility (Small or Large)
- Glossy screen surface for vibrant image display
- 500 cd/m2 brightness, ideal for high-end digital signage applications
NEC MultiSync 55-inch Diagonal LED-Backlit LCD Display
CX Outdoor LED Scrolling Sign
The CX Outdoor LED scrolling sign offers a versatile, high-impact display solution for businesses looking to break into digital signage. With its full-color LED sign capable of displaying a variety of colors, text, patterns, and even video scrolling effects, this sign is designed to grab attention and drive foot traffic to your location. Its Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy content updates via iPhone and Android apps, making it simple to keep your messaging fresh and engaging.
- High-quality, strong aluminum case
- PC software support for Windows systems only (Win8/WinXP/Win7/Win10)
- Wi-Fi connection compatibility for iPhone and Android app-based content updates
- Supports scrolling texts, time, numbers, images, and videos
- Display resolution: W160 x H64 dots with P6 dots density (6mm distance between dots)
- Energy-saving and low power consumption
- Multilingual support
Planar 55″ LCD Interactive Large Format Digital Display
The Planar PS Series PS5574K 55″ UHD LED LCD Interactive Large Format Display is designed to provide beautiful image quality and reliable performance. This professional-grade display offers a sleek look and captivating ultra-high-definition images that will engage your audience and attract customers.
- 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio
- Support for native 4K resolution at up to 60Hz
- Vibrant 550-nit brightness specifically designed for digital signage applications
- Embedded Android for easy content management
- Wi-Fi for network connectivity
- Narrow bezels and slim profile
- Suitable for 24×7 operation and can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientation
Planar 55″ LCD Interactive Large Format Digital Display
Displays2go Standing Digital Signage Kiosk w/ Wheels
The Displays2go standing digital kiosk is a versatile and user-friendly solution for advertising, wayfinding, and information display in various settings such as small businesses, trade shows, and malls. This kiosk combines mobility and security with its locking wheels, ensuring easy placement in optimal locations.
- 43-inch non-touch HD screen with vivid graphics
- Locking wheels for mobility and stability
- DiViEX Slideshow App for streamlined marketing content management
- Plug ‘n play connectivity: USB and HDMI ports
- Android 7.1 operating system
- 1-year warranty for added peace of mind
Displays2go Standing Digital Signage Kiosk w/ Wheels
ViewSonic ViewBoard 4K Ultra HD Interactive Flat Panel Bundle
The ViewSonic CDE5010 offers an all-in-one solution for delivering eye-catching imagery and multimedia content in commercial settings. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, 350-nit brightness, and wide viewing angles, this display is designed to make an impact. Additionally, its built-in media player and various connectivity options make managing content and sharing a breeze. The included vController software ensures easy remote management and maintenance, while flicker-free and blue light filter technologies provide a comfortable viewing experience for users.
- 4K Ultra HD 3840×2160 resolution
- 350-nit high brightness for vivid imagery
- Wide viewing angles for a better viewing experience
- Dual 10W speakers for quality audio output
- HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs for connecting various high-definition devices
- Built-in multi-core media player with 8GB storage for multimedia playback via USB without the need for a PC
- Embedded LAN, optional Wi-Fi, and an Internet browser for enhanced connectivity
- vController software provides a simple and intuitive interface for remote management via a PC server or laptop
- Flicker-free and blue light filter technologies for a comfortable viewing environment
ViewSonic ViewBoard 4K Ultra HD Interactive Flat Panel Bundle
Essential Digital Signage Content Ideas
Creating engaging and relevant content is key to the success of your digital signage strategy. Consider incorporating these content ideas into your digital signage:
Promotional Content
Highlight your products and services with attention-grabbing visuals and special offers. Digital signage allows for easy updates, so you can adapt your promotions to seasonal trends or showcase new products as they arrive.
Social Media Integration
Bring your online presence to life by integrating your social media feeds into your signage content. This can help increase your followers, encourage social sharing, and keep your audience informed about your latest news and updates.
Testimonials and Reviews
Showcase positive customer feedback and reviews to build trust and credibility with potential clients. This can help set your business apart from competitors and foster a loyal customer base.
News and Updates
Keep customers informed about the latest developments in your industry or company news. This can help position your business as an authority in your field, while also keeping your content fresh and relevant.
Interactive Content
Encourage customer engagement by incorporating interactive elements into your digital signage, such as quizzes, polls, or touch-screen features. This can create a memorable experience for your audience, and may even encourage them to share their experience with others.
Implementing Your Digital Signage Strategy
To maximize the impact of your digital displays, follow these best practices when creating and implementing your digital signage strategy:
Identifying Your Target Audience
Understanding your target audience’s needs, preferences, and pain points is essential for creating effective digital signage content. Tailor your messaging and visuals to resonate with your ideal customer, making sure to address their specific concerns and desires.
Selecting Appropriate Content
Choose content that is relevant, timely, and engaging for your target audience. Consider using a mix of promotional, informational, and entertaining content to keep viewers interested and showcase the full range of what your business has to offer.
Planning Content Scheduling and Frequency
Create a content schedule to ensure your signage stays up-to-date and fresh. Regularly updating your content can help maintain viewer interest and ensure your messaging remains relevant. Consider using automated content management tools to simplify this process.
Measuring the Effectiveness of Your Digital Signage
Monitor the performance of your signage strategy by tracking key metrics, such as sales increase, customer engagement, and social media growth. Use this data to refine and optimize your content and strategy over time, ensuring you continue to achieve the desired results.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal screen size for my digital signage display?
The ideal screen size for your digital display depends on factors such as viewing distance, location, and intended use. Consider the space where your display will be installed and how far away your audience will be when viewing the content to determine the appropriate size.
How much should I expect to spend on a digital signage display?
The cost can vary greatly, depending on factors such as size, resolution, technology, and additional features. Budget displays can be found for a few hundred dollars, while high-end models can cost several thousand. Determine your business needs and budget to find the best solution for your company.
What type of content works best for digital signage in small businesses?
The most effective content for small businesses often includes promotional material, such as special offers, new products, or sales events, as well as engaging visuals, such as HD videos or high-quality images. Social media integration, customer testimonials, and interactive content can also be highly effective in engaging customers and increasing brand awareness.
How do I choose the right digital signage software for my needs?
When selecting signage software, consider factors such as ease of use, compatibility with your display hardware, and the availability of features that meet your specific business needs. Look for software that offers management of content, scheduling, and performance analytics to help you optimize and streamline your strategy.
How can I make my digital signage content more engaging and interactive?
To create more engaging and interactive signage content, consider incorporating touch-screen features, quizzes, polls, or even games into your display. Additionally, integrate social media feeds, live updates, or user-generated content to keep your content fresh and relevant.
Taking the Next Step: Bringing Your Digital Signage Display to Life
Now that you have a better understanding of digital signage displays and their potential benefits for your small business, it’s time to take action. Assess your current needs and resources, and consider collaborating with professionals or seeking guidance from experts in the field. With a well-thought-out digital signage strategy in place, you’ll be on your way to boosting your brand’s visibility, engaging your target audience, and driving sales.
Remember, digital signage is a powerful tool that, when used effectively, can help your business stand out in today’s competitive market. Embrace this dynamic and innovative technology to create a lasting impact on your customers and set your small business on a path to success.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
- Best Fire Smart TV of 2022
- Best Roku TV Options in 2022
- Best Rolling TV Stands for The Office in 2022
- Video Wall Controllers for Your Business
- Digital Signage Media Player Kits for Your Business
Image: amazon
More in: Small Business Essentials