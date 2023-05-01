east coast storage equipment unveils rackulator

Understanding and planning for warehouse storage needs can be a daunting task for small business owners. However, East Coast Storage Equipment (ECSE), a trusted name in the material handling and storage equipment industry, is aiming to make this task easier with the launch of their innovative online tool, Rackulator.

Released in February, the Rackulator serves as a comprehensive warehouse racking calculator designed to help customers better understand their pallet racking requirements. This tool provides an array of measurement modules, including a racking estimator for a single row, aisle size calculator, wire decking estimator, beam capacity calculator, pallet count estimator, and a warehouse size calculator.

For small businesses, these tools can provide invaluable insight into specific storage requirements and equipment needs. Whether you’re looking to optimize your current warehouse setup or plan for an upcoming expansion, the Rackulator can offer a great starting point for your decision-making process.

Paul Parisi, Director of Business Development at ECSE, explains, “While Rackulator won’t replace a professional consultation, we hope this tool will help customers estimate their specific racking demands and get started finding the right equipment fast.”

The Rackulator is more than just a standalone tool. It comes paired with ECSE’s vast inventory of used and new storage equipment, like industrial metal shelving and pallet racking, and their extensive service offerings. This integration allows small businesses to not only estimate their storage needs but also explore potential equipment solutions right away.

Existing and new customers are invited to try out the Rackulator and leverage its capabilities to plan and design their next storage racking project. The tool is currently live and ready for users, offering a user-friendly interface and accurate estimates to streamline your storage planning process.

For more information on Rackulator or East Coast Storage Equipment, small businesses are encouraged to reach out to Paul Parisi, Director of Business Development at ECSE. With the right tools and advice, your small business can make the most of its storage space, improving efficiency and productivity while reducing unnecessary costs.

