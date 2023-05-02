If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In the vast world of online marketplaces, the eBay marketplace has been a household name for decades. However, with the rise of new competitors and the ever-changing e-commerce landscape, it’s always a good idea to have alternative options.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the 30 best eBay alternatives to try in 2023, giving you a range of platforms to consider for your online buying and selling needs. Let’s get started!

Is there a good alternative to eBay?

For online sellers looking to sell online, there are several alternatives to eBay available that offer a similar selling process and sales volume. However, the most recommended selling venue depends on factors such as shipping costs, any final value fee, and any referral fee. It is important to compare and contrast different platforms’ selling fees and user demographics before deciding which platform to use for selling online.

Why You Should Consider Seeking Alternatives to eBay

Although eBay is a well-established e-commerce marketplace, there are several reasons why you may want to explore other options especially when you’re selling on eBay. Here are five key considerations to keep in mind when looking for eBay alternatives in 2023:

Fees and costs: eBay’s listing or selling fees can quickly add up, cutting into your profits as a seller. This is why many eBay sellers are turning to cheaper alternative platforms that offer better listing fee structures and lower costs.

Competition: With millions of active users, eBay is a highly competitive marketplace, which can make it challenging to stand out for eBay merchants. However, some of the best eBay alternatives are less crowded and offer more opportunities for sellers.

Limited customization: eBay’s platform offers limited opportunities for customization and branding, which can limit your ability to create a unique brand identity. Many alternative platforms offer more customization features to help you stand out.

Product restrictions: eBay has strict guidelines around what can and cannot be sold on the platform, which can limit the range of products available to buyers and sellers. Alternative marketplaces often offer more flexibility when it comes to product categories.

Poor customer support: Some users have reported poor customer support experiences with eBay, which can make it difficult to resolve issues in a timely and satisfactory manner. Other platforms often have more efficient and responsive customer service teams.

Top eBay Alternative Sites in 2023

If you’re an online seller considering alternative online marketplaces to eBay in 2023, there are many options to choose from. Whether you’re looking to sell a car or sell clothes online, here are some of the top eBay alternative selling platforms to consider for buying and selling items:

1. Amazon

Amazon is an online marketplace that sells a wide variety of products. It is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world and has millions of active buyers and sellers. Amazon offers features such as free shipping, buyer protection, and a user-friendly interface.

2. Bonanza

Bonanza focuses on unique items, including handmade items, vintage, and one-of-a-kind products. The platform offers a low commission rate, built-in marketing tools, and integration with other marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon.

3. Etsy

Etsy specializes in handmade, vintage, and unique items. It is among the top places to sell handmade creations and has a strong community of buyers and sellers who value craftsmanship and individuality. Etsy offers tools for sellers to customize their shops and connect with customers.

4. Craigslist

Craigslist is an online classifieds website that allows users to buy and sell items locally. It is free to use and does not charge network or shipping fees. However, users must exercise caution when dealing with strangers and verifying the legitimacy of listings.

5. Ruby Lane

Ruby Lane is an online selling platform that specializes in antique, vintage, and collectible items. It has a curated selection of high-quality products and a community of knowledgeable buyers and sellers. Ruby Lane offers features such as buyer protection, secure payment options, and fixed-price listings.

6. Shopify

Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows any business to create its own online store. It offers features such as customizable templates for your own store, secure payment processing, and integration with other sales channels. Shopify also provides tools for marketing and managing inventory.

7. Newegg

Newegg is an online retailer that specializes in electronics and computer hardware. It offers competitive prices, fast shipping, and a wide selection of products. Newegg also has a marketplace that allows third-party sellers to offer their products to its customers.

8. eBid

eBid is an online auction site that offers low fees and a simple bidding process. It has a wide variety of products available for sale in an auction-style format, including electronics, collectibles, and fashion items. eBid also has a community forum for buyers and sellers to connect and share information.

9. Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is a feature within the Facebook app that allows users to buy and sell items locally. Facebook Marketplace offers features such as messenger integration and the ability to see a seller’s profile.

10. Walmart Marketplace

Walmart is a retail giant that offers a wide variety of products both online and in-store. Its website has a marketplace that allows third-party sellers to offer their products to Walmart’s customers. Walmart also offers features such as free two-day shipping and easy returns.

11. eCrater

eCrater is an online marketplace that allows sellers to create their own free online stores. It offers a user-friendly interface, customizable templates, and integration with Google Shopping. You can use it to sell a domain name, offer digital products, or set up a traditional e-commerce shop. eCrater also has features such as automatic tax calculation and email notifications.

12. Rakuten

Rakuten is a marketplace that offers a variety of products, including electronics, fashion, and home goods. It has a large international presence and offers features such as cashback rewards, free shipping, and buyer protection. It’s used by over 90% of Japan’s internet users.

13. Wish

Wish specializes in affordable and discounted products from around the world. It has a large selection of products, including electronics, fashion, and home goods. Wish also offers features such as free shipping and easy returns.

14. eWorldTrade

eWorldTrade is a B2B (business-to-business) platform that connects buyers and sellers from around the world. It offers features such as secure payment processing, verified supplier information, and a user-friendly interface. eWorldTrade also provides tools for market research and lead generation.

15. OpenSky

OpenSky is an online marketplace that focuses on unique and artisanal products. It has a community of independent sellers who offer high-quality, handcrafted items. OpenSky also offers features such as free shipping, buyer protection, and a 30-day return policy.

16. Zibbet

Zibbet specializes in vintage, handmade, and handcrafted products and craft supplies. It has a strong community of creative sellers and offers features such as customizable shop designs, automatic cross-listing, and integration with social media platforms. Zibbet also provides tools for marketing and SEO optimization.

17. Mercari

Mercari allows users to buy and sell items locally. It has a wide variety of products available, including fashion, electronics, and home goods. Mercari offers features such as easy listing, secure payments, and a user-friendly interface.

18. Nextdoor

Nextdoor is a social networking platform that connects neighbors and communities. It has a feature that allows users to buy and sell items locally. Nextdoor also offers features such as verified member information and neighborhood-specific groups.

19. Varagesale

VarageSale is an online marketplace that focuses on local, community-based buying and selling. It has a strict verification process for members and offers features such as in-app messaging, buyer protection, and a user-friendly interface. VarageSale also has a strong emphasis on safety and security.

20. BetterWorldBooks

BetterWorldBooks is an online retailer that specializes in used and new books. It has a wide selection of titles and offers features such as free shipping, easy returns, and a carbon offset program. BetterWorldBooks also has a strong focus on social responsibility and supports literacy initiatives around the world.

21. Poshmark

Poshmark specializes in secondhand clothing and accessories. It has a social aspect, allowing users to follow their favorite sellers and share listings with their networks. Poshmark also offers features such as buyer protection and easy shipping.

22. Sears Marketplace

Sears Marketplace is an online marketplace that offers a wide range of products, including appliances, tools, and electronics. It has a large network of sellers and offers features such as buyer protection, free shipping, and a rewards program. Sears Marketplace also has a strong emphasis on customer service.

23. Vestiaire

Vestiaire is a marketplace online that specializes in pre-owned luxury fashion. It has a curated selection of high-end items and offers features such as authenticity verification, buyer protection, and worldwide shipping. Vestiaire also has a strong focus on sustainability and circular fashion.

24. SeeBiz

SeeBiz is a B2B (business-to-business) platform that connects wholesalers and manufacturers. It offers features such as real-time inventory tracking, secure payment processing, and a user-friendly interface. SeeBiz also provides tools for product sourcing and lead generation.

25. Storenvy

Storenvy focuses on unique and independent products. It has a community of creative sellers and offers features such as customizable storefronts, easy listing, and integration with social media platforms. Storenvy also provides tools for marketing and SEO optimization.

26. LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox is an online retailer that offers a variety of products, including fashion, electronics, and home goods. It has a global reach and offers features such as free shipping, buyer protection, and a rewards program. LightInTheBox also has a strong focus on customer service.

27. OfferUp

The OfferUp online marketplace allows users to buy and sell items locally. The local selling app has a large selection of products available, including electronics, furniture, and clothing. OfferUp offers features such as in-app messaging, secure payments, and a user-friendly interface.

28. Bookoo

Bookoo focuses on local, community-based buying and selling. It has a wide variety of products available, including furniture, clothing, and vehicles. Bookoo offers features such as verified member information and in-app messaging.

29. Not on the High Street

Not on the High Street is an online marketplace that specializes in unique and personalized gifts. It has a curated selection of products from independent sellers and offers features such as free shipping and easy returns. Not on the High Street also provides tools for gift customization and personalization.

30. Reverb

Reverb specializes in musical instruments and equipment. It has a large community of musicians and sellers and offers features such as easy listing, buyer protection, and a user-friendly interface. Reverb also provides tools for research and community engagement.

Who is eBay’s biggest competitor?

eBay has several competitors in the online marketplace space, but the largest one by far is Amazon. With a market capitalization of $1 trillion and a massive user base, Amazon offers a wide range of products and services, making it a formidable opponent for eBay.

Is eBay losing popularity?

Although eBay’s active user count decreased by 13% in 2022, the eBay shopping app remains popular among US shoppers. With 3.67 million monthly active users, it outranks some of its main competitors, including OfferUp and Alibaba. eBay is always looking for ways to innovate and stay ahead of the curve, so it is likely that its popularity will remain strong in the coming years.

Which online marketplace is most unlike eBay?

When it comes to online marketplaces, there are many options available that differ from eBay in various ways. One example is Etsy, which focuses on handmade and vintage items rather than general merchandise. Another option is Amazon, which offers a much wider range of products, including its own branded goods, and features a different selling model. Finally, there are marketplaces like Poshmark and Depop, which specialize in secondhand and vintage clothing.

What eBay alternative has the lowest listing fees?

Craigslist is a popular eBay alternative that offers the lowest listing fees. Unlike eBay, Craigslist does not charge any listing fees for most categories, making it an ideal platform for those looking to sell items without incurring high costs. However, it’s important to note that Craigslist does not provide the same level of buyer and seller protection as eBay.

Which selling platform is the best eBay alternative?

When it comes to eBay alternatives, the best-selling platform largely depends on personal preferences and the type of items being sold. Some popular options include Amazon, Etsy, and Craigslist. Each platform has its own set of benefits and drawbacks, such as fees, audience, and level of seller protection. It’s important to research and compare different platforms to find the one that best suits your needs.