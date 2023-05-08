eBay Awards $500,000 in Grants to Boost Small Business Seller Success

eBay has announced the launch of its 2023 Up & Running program, aimed at providing annual grants and essential technology to promising small business sellers on the platform. This initiative is designed to help entrepreneurs elevate their businesses with resources for store improvements, new equipment and inventory, hiring, training, and marketing.

This year, eBay will award 50 U.S. small business sellers with a $10,000 grant each. Additionally, each grant recipient will receive a $500 stipend to purchase essential office technology and tools from eBay Refurbished. eBay’s commitment to supporting U.S. small businesses has totaled more than $2 million between 2020-2023.

A survey of eBay’s Up & Running Grants awardees from 2020 revealed that 91% found the grant extremely or very helpful for their businesses, while 41% reported a definitive increase in business revenue after receiving the grant.

Adam Ireland, VP & U.S. General Manager at eBay, stated that supporting sellers lies at the heart of eBay’s marketplace, and the Up & Running Grants program is part of the company’s ongoing investment and commitment to seller success.

For the fourth year, eBay has partnered with Hello Alice, a free platform that assists businesses in launching and growing, to administer the grants program. Hello Alice will also provide access to mentorship and resources for all sellers who apply, regardless of whether they receive a grant or not.

Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and President at Hello Alice, expressed excitement about this year’s grant program and the additional resources provided to help small business owners succeed. “eBay’s Up & Running Grants program has made a tremendous impact on small business owners across the U.S. over the past few years,” said Gore.

Small business sellers in the U.S. can apply for an Up & Running Grant now through Friday, June 9, 2023, at 6 pm (EST). To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, visit ebay.helloalice.com. This initiative offers small business owners an opportunity to expand their enterprises, contribute to the eBay community, and bolster their financial success.

