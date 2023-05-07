Facebook Enhances Personalization and Discoverability for Reels, Benefiting Small Businesses

Facebook is introducing new personalization controls for its Reels feature, allowing users to better tailor their experience to their preferences. This update has the potential to benefit small business owners who utilize short-form video content as part of their marketing strategies.

The social media giant is making short-form video content more discoverable by adding Reels to the main navigation of Facebook Watch. Users will now be able to scroll seamlessly between reels and longer videos when watching content from creators on Facebook. This increased visibility and discoverability can help small businesses gain more exposure and reach a wider audience.

Reels have become increasingly popular, with people re-sharing reels across Facebook’s apps over 2 billion times per day, doubling over the last six months. As users continue to engage with this content, small businesses can take advantage of this growing trend to create and share engaging short-form videos that showcase their products or services, promote special deals, or tell their brand story.

To help users discover more relevant Reels, Facebook is introducing new personalization controls, including the “Show More” and “Show Less” options. By tapping the three-dot menu at the bottom of the video player, users can indicate whether they want to see more or less of certain types of content. This direct feedback helps Facebook’s algorithm better understand user preferences, ultimately making the platform’s Reels ranking smarter and more attuned to individual interests.

For small business owners, this means their content can be more easily discovered and viewed by potential customers who have a genuine interest in their products or services. By creating engaging, relevant content tailored to their target audience, small businesses can leverage Facebook Reels to increase their brand visibility and drive sales.

Additionally, Facebook is launching new contextual labels on the Reels video player to explain why users are seeing specific reels, such as because a friend liked the content. This added transparency can help small businesses understand the factors that influence content discovery and adjust their strategies accordingly.

In conclusion, Facebook’s updates to its Reels feature have the potential to benefit small business owners by making their short-form video content more discoverable and personalized for users. By leveraging these new features, small businesses can boost their visibility and effectively reach their target audience, ultimately driving sales and growth.

Image: Facebook

