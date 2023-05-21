Google Labs: Gateway to Business Innovation

Google has introduced a unique opportunity for small businesses to stay ahead of the curve with its latest offering, Google Labs. This innovative platform allows users to test Google’s early-stage features and products, gaining a first look at potentially transformative tools.

The new Google Labs, inspired by the original version, is a space for bold and responsible experiments from all corners of the company. Starting from today, users can sign up for limited spots in a broad range of experiments. The most exciting part of this platform is the opportunity for direct feedback to the development teams, thus fostering a collaborative environment between users and creators.

The experiments that small businesses can look forward to include:

Search Labs : This lab presents new ways to explore information in Google Search. One standout feature is the SGE (Search Generative Experience), which offers AI-powered overviews, pointers, and follow-up suggestions. This feature could potentially revolutionize how small businesses gather information and make informed decisions.

: This lab presents new ways to explore information in Google Search. One standout feature is the SGE (Search Generative Experience), which offers AI-powered overviews, pointers, and follow-up suggestions. This feature could potentially revolutionize how small businesses gather information and make informed decisions. Workspace Labs : This lab introduces new features that enhance the creation and collaboration processes within Google Workspace. These include writing suggestions in Google Docs and Gmail, data organization in Google Sheets, and text-generated images in Google Slides. Such features can significantly streamline workflows for small businesses, allowing more time for strategic activities.

: This lab introduces new features that enhance the creation and collaboration processes within Google Workspace. These include writing suggestions in Google Docs and Gmail, data organization in Google Sheets, and text-generated images in Google Slides. Such features can significantly streamline workflows for small businesses, allowing more time for strategic activities. Project Tailwind : This experiment introduces an AI-first notebook that is powered by your notes and sources. For small businesses, this tool could be invaluable for managing and organizing information efficiently.

: This experiment introduces an AI-first notebook that is powered by your notes and sources. For small businesses, this tool could be invaluable for managing and organizing information efficiently. MusicLM: We’ve discussed this tool in a previous article. It’s an AI tool that converts text descriptions into music, potentially a great tool for businesses involved in the creative industry.

Some of these innovative ideas may evolve into full-fledged features or products, while others may not. The fate of these tools greatly depends on user input, making the feedback from small business users crucial in shaping the future of Google Labs.

With Google Labs planning to rotate different ideas frequently, it encourages users to check back often to discover what’s new. This platform could be an exciting opportunity for small businesses to experiment with potential game-changing tools and have a say in their development.

