Google Launches First North American Cloud Accelerator to Empower Startups

To further fuel the growth of startups, Google has announced the launch of its first North American Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud. Applications are now open for this inaugural program, which aims to connect founders who utilize cloud technologies with essential resources, products, and industry best practices.

This 10-week virtual accelerator, scheduled to kick off in July, is designed to support 8-12 startups as they gear up for their next growth phase. As cloud technology drives digital transformation globally, this initiative could prove instrumental in helping small businesses scale their operations and innovate in novel areas.

Google Cloud has a strong track record of partnering with businesses to tackle complex challenges. Examples include collaborations with digitally native companies like cart.com, aimed at democratizing e-commerce, and dynamic startups like kimo.ai, which leverages Google’s AI tools to revolutionize online learning.

The accelerator’s launch is pivotal as the global cloud market is predicted to exceed $470 billion over the next five years. This growth and rapid AI/ML landscape advancements present a unique and promising opportunity for startups. The Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud program is set to equip cloud-native startups utilizing AI/ML technologies to seize these opportunities.

The accelerator is open to startups based in the U.S. and Canada. It offers an equity-free, 10-week virtual accelerator program that provides cloud mentorship, technical project support, and intensive workshops on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

Google’s accelerator aims to give startups access to the best of Google’s programs, products, people, and technology. Alumni of Google’s previous accelerators speak highly of the program. Francois Gand, Founder and CEO of NURO, attributed his company’s new levels of specialized knowledge and deployment capability in Google Cloud Platform architecture and AI projects to the “truly amazing mentorship and direct access to Googlers.”

Vivene Salmon, Co-Founder of F8th Inc., praised the accelerator’s “meaningful mentorship relationships,” impactful workshops, and new business contacts that helped her business scale. She also appreciated the “incredible support and guidance” and the exposure to Google’s “outside-the-box thinking.”

The application deadline for this accelerator is May 30. Startups leveraging cloud technologies to drive growth and innovation are encouraged to apply, indicating a significant step forward in Google’s commitment to support and foster innovation among small businesses.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.