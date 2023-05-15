Google Photos Magic Editor Set for Limited Release Later in 2023

Unveiled at the Google I/O event, Magic Editor promises to transform the way small business owners edit and utilize their images, simplifying complex edits and enhancing the overall visual appeal of their digital assets.

Since its inception in 2015, Google Photos has utilized AI to help users make the most out of their photos, from automatic organization and resurfacing of pictures to providing advanced editing tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Now, with the addition of Magic Editor, Google Photos allows even more control over photo editing, using generative AI to facilitate fine-tuned changes to specific parts of an image like the subject, sky, or background.

The importance of high-quality images can’t be overstated for small businesses, particularly those relying heavily on digital and social media marketing. With Magic Editor, small business owners can enhance their photos to a professional level without needing extensive editing skills. From adjusting the overall composition to repositioning the subject for optimal framing, Magic Editor enables even more control over the final look and feel of your photos.

Take, for instance, a photograph from a promotional event where a minor oversight, like a forgotten bag strap, detracts from the picture’s overall effect. Magic Editor can remove the strap, brighten the sky, and even reposition and rescale subjects for the perfect composition. Furthermore, generative AI can create new content to fill in gaps, ensuring a seamless blend into the edited photo.

Small businesses can thus use Magic Editor to create compelling and visually stunning content for marketing campaigns, social media posts, or product catalogs. High-quality images can significantly enhance a business’s online presence, helping to attract new customers and maintain engagement with existing ones.

Google plans to roll out early access to Magic Editor to select Pixel phones later this year. As an experimental technology, Magic Editor might not always deliver the expected results, and user feedback will be crucial in refining the tool over time.

