Small Business Grants with a June Deadline

With 2023 nearing the midway point, it’s a perfect time for businesses to evaluate their goals. If one of your objectives this year requires additional funding, a small business grant may help. Luckily, there are tons of programs that are currently accepting applications. Here’s a list of options to apply for this month.

Schenectady Small Business Assistance Program

Schenectady, New York recently launched a new $200,000 round of its Small Business Assistance Program. The program has already provided funds to more than 64 local businesses since 2020. During this round, eligible businesses can apply for up to $15,000. You must submit an application online or at the Schenectady City Hall by June 1.

Tri-Cities Small Business Incentive Program

Tri-Cities, Washington is currently accepting applications for its Small Business Incentive Program. The $30,000 program will provide grants of $1,000 to 30 local small businesses. To qualify, applicants must be in business for at least 18 months and have less than 30 full-time employees. The application period closes on June 2.

Erie County Small Business Mini Grant Program

Erie County, Pennsylvania’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is supporting minority-run small businesses through a new grant program. The Small Business Mini Grant program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and will provide grants of between $5,000 to $25,000. To qualify, businesses must be BIPOC-owned and located in a U.S. Housing and Urban Development qualified census tract. Applications will be accepted until June 2.

Progressive Driving Business Forward Grant Program

Progressive Insurance recently announced a new application period for its Driving Business Forward grant program. The company is teaming up with Hello Alice to provide ten grants to Black-owned businesses. Recipients will get $25,000 to put toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle for their business. The application period is open now and will close on June 2.

Santa Barbara Foundation Microbusiness Covid-19 Relief Grant Program

The Santa Barbara Foundation and the County of Santa Barbara, California are partnering to provide grants to local small businesses. The Microbusiness Covid-19 Relief Grant Program will provide grants of $2,500 to qualified businesses that faced negative financial effects from the pandemic. The application deadline was recently extended to June 7.

eBay Up & Running Program

EBay recently unveiled its 2023 Up & Running program to support its sellers. Ecommerce businesses with an eBay account can apply for funding, which can be used for ecommerce improvements like equipment, inventory upgrades, or marketing. This year, the program also includes a $500 stipend that recipients can use to purchase technology and tools from eBay Refurbished. June 9 is the deadline to apply.

Cayuga County COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

Cayuga County, New York recently opened the second funding round for its COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. The program includes $200,000 in total funds, with each business eligible to apply for up to $10,000. Applications are due by June 12.

PepsiCo Foundation 2023 Impacto Hispanic Business Accelerator Program

The PepsiCo Foundation is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Impacto Hispanic Business Accelerator program. The foundation is partnering with Accion Opportunity Fund, Allies for Community Business, LiftFund, and Prospera to support Hispanic-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry through these grants. June 16 is the final deadline to apply.

Washington County Small Business Impact Grant Program

Washington County, Maryland is dedicating $5 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new grant program. The Small Business Impact Grant program will provide grants of up to $25,000 to eligible small businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic. The application period opens on June 5 and runs through June 16.

Colorado Springs Accelerate COS Small Business Loan Fund

Colorado Springs is partnering with Exponential Impact to support local small businesses through its Accelerate COS Small Business Loan Fund. The fund offers grants and/or micro-loans of up to $10,000. The program also provides mentorship and educational opportunities. Eligible entrepreneurs can apply on Exponential Impact’s website by June 16.

Hamilton County Small Business Relief Grant

Hamilton County, Ohio launched a new grant program during its first-ever Small Business Day on May 22. The program includes $4 million in total funds and will provide $10,000 small business grants and coaching to qualified local businesses. The application period for the Small Business Relief Grant are open now through June 20.

Matlacha Hookers Hurricane Ian Grants

The Matlacha Hookers, a Florida nonprofit organization, is offering grants to small businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. The organization has about $20,000 to dedicate to the program, which supports businesses in the Greater Pine Island area. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 23.

Comcast RISE

Comcast is running another round of its RISE grant program for small businesses. The program focuses on businesses in five metropolitan areas – Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Portland, Oregon. Recipients will get a cash grant of $5,000, business consultancy services, educational resources, and media support from Comcast. This funding round will award 500 grants. Applications are due by June 30.

