How to Bring Civil Discourse Back into Your Business (and Your Life)

One of the biggest problems facing us in this world is the lack of civil discourse. This did not start in 2016, but had been building for the last 30 years. The lack of accountability and the ability to post comments anonymously on social media has been incredibly destructive to civility among our communications inside and outside your small business.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I discussed this with Milan Kordestani, a serial entrepreneur and author of “I’m Just Saying: The Art of Civil Discourse: a Guide to Maintaining Courteous Communication in an Increasingly Divided World”, He is a three times startup founder, builder and leader of teams with a clear vision of balancing learning with earning while also fostering civil discourse.

Here is what I asked:

How did we get here and where to things start to go wrong? Why don’t people interact any longer outside their “bubbles”?

Why do you think it is important, amid today’s societal dynamics, for those who hold different views to engage in cordial and civil discourse?

What would you say is the main downside to not having the learned ability for communicating effectively and respectfully with those whose opinions differ from our own?

To what extent would you say digital media consumption in the modern world is exacerbating the issue?

What are some of the biggest challenges you see when it comes to maintaining civility in online interactions and social media?

Maintaining courteous communication in a world struggling with ability to listen can be more art than science. What are some of your main tips?

How can we effectively communicate and have constructive conversations with those who hold differing viewpoints without resorting to insults or personal attacks?

Can you discuss the role of empathy and active listening in fostering more constructive conversations?

