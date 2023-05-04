How to Post a Job on Facebook: An Updated Guide

Looking for a new and effective way to post your job opening? Facebook may be the solution. With almost three billion monthly active users, Facebook has become a popular platform for job seekers and recruiters alike.

This updated guide will walk you through the steps of creating a job post on Facebook and how to make it stand out to qualified candidates.

Why Post a Job on Facebook?

With 2.963 billion monthly active users, including 2 billion daily users, Facebook has become a global hub for social interaction and job hunting. In fact, 67% of monthly active users log in daily, making it an ideal platform for job postings.

Moreover, with 36.7% of the world population using Facebook monthly, recruiters can reach an incredibly wide audience. By posting job openings on Facebook, companies have the potential to attract top talent from all over the world.

What Has Changed in Job Posting on Facebook?

To create a Facebook job post, businesses had to create a new Page or use an existing one. They could then select the Jobs tab from their Facebook business account and click “Create Job” to enter the job title, location, salary, and other details. After reviewing the job post, they would select “Publish” and the job would be available for candidates to apply. You were also able to manage jobs as well.

However, on February 22, 2023, Facebook Jobs shut down and is no longer accessible on desktop, mobile, or the Facebook Lite app in the US, Canada, and other locations around the world. Businesses can still run a Facebook ad to promote job listings, but the Jobs tab no longer exists.

How To Post a Job on Facebook

Posting a job on Facebook is a simple process that can help employers reach potential candidates. Since Facebook Jobs shut down, follow the step-by-step instructions for these alternative methods to post a job and make it available for candidates to apply…

Posting Jobs on a Facebook Business Page

Creating free job posts on your business Page is a quick and easy way to post job details and reach a wider audience. To ensure that your job post stands out, make sure to include a clear and concise job title and description, including any required qualifications or experience, responsibilities, location, and other relevant details.

It’s also helpful to include any additional details about the company or the position, such as benefits or company culture. By asking interested candidates to send their resumes via Facebook messenger or email, you can ensure that you receive a personalized response from each candidate and have the opportunity to ask follow-up questions or provide additional information as needed.

Be sure to monitor your Page regularly for responses and follow up with candidates in a timely manner to keep the hiring process moving forward.

Job Postings on Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is a popular platform for buying and selling goods and services, but it can also be used to post job openings. As a seller, you can create a job posting and include details such as the job title, description, and qualifications.

Interested candidates can then respond to the post and provide their resumes or other relevant information. While Facebook Marketplace may not be as specialized as some other job posting platforms, it can be a useful tool for reaching a wider audience and attracting potential candidates.

Using Facebook Groups

Facebook Groups can be an effective way to reach a targeted audience for job postings. By searching for and joining relevant groups related to the industry or job type, you can share job openings with a community of people who are already interested and engaged in that field.

It’s important to follow each group’s guidelines for posting job openings and to be respectful of the community’s rules and culture. By using Facebook Groups, you can tap into a community of potential candidates and increase your chances of finding the right fit for your job opening.

How Much Does it Cost to Post a Job on Facebook?

Posting a job on Facebook is free for all business pages. However, you can pay to promote it through Facebook’s advertising options. The cost varies depending on the advertising options and target audience.

Getting the Job Description Right

Crafting a clear and concise job description is crucial to attracting the right candidates. It should outline the responsibilities, requirements, and qualifications accurately, highlighting the key selling points of the position.

The Benefits of Facebook Job Posting

Facebook job posting offers a wide reach to potential candidates and a cost-effective way to advertise job openings. It also provides tools to manage applications and communicate with candidates.

The Downsides of a Job Post on Facebook

Posting jobs on Facebook can attract unqualified candidates or those who aren’t actively looking for a job. It may also require additional effort to sort through and manage applications.

The Bottom Line

Knowing how to advertise a job on Facebook can help you beat the Facebook algorithm and open up unusual ways to promote a job opening. The guide above can ultimately help you find the right candidate for your company.

While social media screening can be challenging, Facebook provides tools to manage applications and communicate with candidates.

Facebook groups for business are also a valuable resource to expand your reach and find candidates.

With these tips, you can use Facebook and other job boards to find the ideal candidate and hire your first sales rep or expand your team.

Facebook Jobs FAQs

How do You Post a Job on Facebook?

After the shutdown of Jobs on Facebook, there are still other ways to post a job such as on your Facebook Business Page, on Facebook Marketplace, and on relevant Facebook groups. To get more exposure, you can choose the “Boost Post” option when posting jobs on a Facebook page.

Did Facebook Stop Posting Jobs?

As of February 22, 2023, Facebook has shut down its Jobs product. This means that employers can’t post jobs and Facebook users will no longer be able to access job posts on the Facebook app, mobile website, or desktop site.

Does Facebook Have Job Postings?

Facebook no longer has job posting capabilities since February 22, 2023. Facebook Jobs has been removed, but posting a job ad on Facebook and Instagram is still possible.

How Do I Find Facebook Job Postings?

You can find and apply for job postings on Facebook through your feed as well as Business pages. Employers receive your message as an application and can view your public profile.