how to sell magic cards

If you’re an avid Magic: The Gathering player, you may have amassed a sizable collection of cards over the years. While some may be valuable additions to your deck, others may simply take up space. If you’re looking to declutter or make some extra cash, it’s worth considering how to sell MTG cards. Let’s dive in!

The Magic Trading Cards Market in 2023

As of 2023, the Magic: The Gathering cards market continues to thrive, with a growing number of players playing magic and collecting worldwide. Many old and rare gathering cards maintain high values, with some reaching thousands of dollars in price.

However, the market has also seen a rise in counterfeit cards, which can cause concerns for both buyers and sellers. Overall, the Magic Trading Card games Market in 2023 remains active and vibrant with a strong demand for unique and sought-after cards.

Why Should You Consider Selling Magic Cards?

If you have an entire collection of Magic cards, you might wonder if you should sell them. There are many good reasons to consider it, from making extra cash to freeing up space in your home. Here are five reasons why you should sell your Magic cards in 2023:

Earn extra money – Selling your Magic cards can be a quick and easy way to make some extra cash.

– Selling your Magic cards can be a quick and easy way to make some extra cash. Declutter your space – If your Magic card collection is taking up valuable space in your home, selling them can help you declutter.

– If your Magic card collection is taking up valuable space in your home, selling them can help you declutter. Invest in other hobbies – By selling your Magic cards, you can use the money to invest in other hobbies or interests.

– By selling your Magic cards, you can use the money to invest in other hobbies or interests. Take advantage of high values – Some rare or highly sought-after Magic cards can fetch high prices on the market.

– Some rare or highly sought-after Magic cards can fetch high prices on the market. Upgrade your collection – By selling your less valuable cards, you can use the money to upgrade your collection with rarer or more sought-after cards.

How to Sell Magic Cards

If you’re looking to sell cards from your Magic collection, there are several steps you can take to ensure a successful transaction. Here are six steps to follow when selling your Magic cards:

1. Evaluate your collection

Take stock of your collection and identify the cards you want to sell. Determine the condition and rarity of each card.

2. Research prices

Research the prices of the cards you want to sell to ensure you get a fair value for your collection. Check prices on online marketplaces and with local game stores.

3. Choose a selling platform

Decide on a platform to sell your cards, such as online marketplaces, local game stores, or social media groups.

4. Prepare your cards for sale

Ensure your cards are in good condition by cleaning and sleeving them. Take clear photos of each card to show potential buyers.

5. Advertise your cards

Create an attractive listing or advertisement that accurately describes the condition and value of each card. Be sure to include clear photos.

6. Complete the transaction

Once you find a buyer, complete the transaction by agreeing on a price, accepting payment, and shipping the cards promptly and securely.

Top Tips for Successfully Selling Magic Cards

There are several tips to keep in mind to sell your Magic cards and get a fair price. Here are some top tips for successfully selling Magic cards:

Know the value of your cards – Research the value of your cards before selling them to ensure you get a fair price and make more money.

– Research the value of your cards before selling them to ensure you get a fair price and make more money. Clean and store your cards properly – Properly storing and cleaning your cards can help maintain their value.

– Properly storing and cleaning your cards can help maintain their value. Take high-quality photos – Taking clear, high-quality photos of your cards can help attract potential buyers.

– Taking clear, high-quality photos of your cards can help attract potential buyers. Be honest about card condition – Accurately describe the condition of your cards to avoid any misunderstandings with buyers.

– Accurately describe the condition of your cards to avoid any misunderstandings with buyers. Price competitively – Price your cards competitively to attract potential buyers.

– Price your cards competitively to attract potential buyers. Be responsive and communicative – Respond promptly to inquiries from potential buyers and communicate clearly throughout the transaction.

Where to Sell Magic Cards

If you’re interested in selling MTG cards, there are several options, like online marketplaces available to you. Here are some potential places to consider when looking to sell online or offline:

Star City Games

Star City Games is a popular retailer of hobby and card games that offers various selling options for MTG cards. One of the best features is the active buy list with current prices, where sellers can receive payment through PayPal or receive a 30% store credit bonus.

Sellers can also send their collection through the Ship + Sell option or sell their cards in person at their Roanoke, Virginia store. For those with a large collection, Star City Games can also send a representative to their location. Interested sellers can check the buy list and consider using the bulk shipping option for the remaining cards.

Card Kingdom

Card Kingdom is a trustworthy platform to sell Magic The Gathering cards, similar to TCGplayer. The company has been buying collectibles since 1999 and offers selling options for individual or bulk cards, making it a suitable platform for all types of cards, including rare ones and basic lands.

For bulk sales, sellers enter the number and types of cards, pack a large box, and ship it to Card Kingdom. The company pays with PayPal or store credit after grading all cards. Card Kingdom offers a fair and transparent system and pays up to 90% of a card’s buy price, depending on the card’s condition.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace can be an excellent platform for selling Magic Cards. Sellers can reach a large audience of potential buyers and can easily communicate with interested parties. The platform also offers a straightforward process for creating and managing listings and a built-in system for secure payments.

One potential drawback is that the seller may face competition from other Magic Card sellers on the platform, potentially driving prices down. Nonetheless, Facebook Marketplace remains a popular and convenient option for selling Magic Cards.

TCGplayer

TCGplayer is a popular platform for selling collectible card games such as Magic, Pokemon, and Yugioh. One can easily list their cards on the TCGplayer marketplace, which allows selling directly to an active community for free while providing live pricing data. The marketplace fees depend on the selling level, with new sellers paying a commission of 10.25% plus PayPal fees.

Alternatively, one can become a direct seller by shipping inventory to TCGplayer for them to pack and ship the orders. Direct selling is ideal for serious MTG card flippers, while the marketplace is suitable for those in need of a quick sale.

eBay

Selling Magic Cards on eBay can be a great way to reach a large audience and get a fair price for your items. eBay’s platform offers easy listing and payment processes, and the option to set a fixed price or auction format to sell your cards.

eBay’s buyer protection program can also give both the seller and buyer peace of mind during the transaction. However, one con is that eBay charges a fee for each sale, which can eat into your profits.

Channel Fireball

Channel Fireball, a prominent website in the Magic: The Gathering (MTG) community, originated in 2009 from Superstars of Sports, established in 1993. Only businesses can sell on its marketplace, making it ideal for serious sellers. However, hobby and game store owners can register as professional sellers to list their MTG cards.

Mercari

Mercari is a popular selling app that enables users to sell anything, including collectible card games like Magic The Gathering. The app has an easy-to-use mobile interface for creating listings. While popular items include toys, electronics, and clothing, many sellers also list Magic cards on the marketplace.

Mercari charges a 10% seller fee, and buyers usually pay shipping costs. The platform aims to help people declutter and find new treasures, connecting millions of users across the US and offering convenient services such as at-home pickups and same-day delivery.

Local Game Shop

A local game store can be an excellent place to sell Magic Cards. The primary advantage of selling through a local game store is the access to a built-in audience of fellow Magic players and enthusiasts. This can help ensure a more efficient and hassle-free selling process and potentially higher prices than selling online. Selling through a local game store can also help you build connections within the community, potentially leading to future opportunities for trading or selling.

Can You Sell Magic Cards for Store Credit?

Depending on the store’s policies, selling a few cards for store credit is often possible. Many game stores accept Magic: The Gathering cards for trade-ins and offer store credit in exchange, which can be used to purchase other products in the store. However, the value of the cards and the amount of store credit offered may vary depending on the store’s current needs and the condition of the cards.

How Do You Find Out the Value of Your Magic Cards?

To find the value of your Magic: The Gathering cards, you can consult online marketplaces like TCGplayer or eBay to see what prices they are selling for. You can also check with local game stores or collectors to get an estimate of their value. Factors that can affect card value include rarity, condition, and demand. It’s important to research and price-check multiple sources to get a more accurate value for your cards so you can make the most money.

How Much Money Can You Make From Selling Magic Cards?

If you have a collection of uncommon and rare cards or mythic rare cards, you may wonder how much money you could make by selling them. The truth is, the amount of money you can make from selling Magic cards can vary widely, depending on the rarity of the cards and the condition they’re in. Some collectors may choose to sell cards individually for the best price, while others may sell their entire massive collection at once.

