how to sell on poshmark

Poshmark is a smartphone app designed for buyers and sellers looking for affordable secondhand clothing, accessories, and other items. The Poshmark app can be a great way to sell clothing and jewelry and make some extra cash. To help you get started, we’ll walk you through how to sell clothes online using Poshmark.

What is Poshmark?

Poshmark is a platform similar to Facebook marketplace where people can buy and sell clothes, jewelry, accessories, and other fashion items. Poshmark is peer-to-peer, meaning that users buy and sell items on Poshmark from each other, and there are small Poshmark fees associated with marketplace purchases.

Why should you become a Poshmark seller?

There are many reasons why you should consider selling on Poshmark in 2023; here are a few reasons why:

Make extra money: The primary reason to sell items on Poshmark is to make some money while decluttering your home. If you have great clothing or jewelry you don’t wear, or an eye for great thrift finds, Poshmark selling could be the right option. You could also expand to multiple platforms down the line depending on how sales go. Easy platform: Poshmark is an easy platform to manage, and it can be a better experience than marketplace purchases where you are not sure about the buyer. Poshmark has many built-in tools to help you manage your account and get more sales as Poshmark moderates return requests and shipping. Shipping options: Poshmark offers a variety of shipping methods, such as USPS priority mail with prepaid shipping labels so you can drop items off at your local post office, making shipping items a fast and easy process. No tax issues: Tax remittance is generally an issue when self-employed but it is not on Poshmark. Poshmark collects and pays sales tax on any items sold, so you won’t need to worry about it.

What items sell best on Poshmark?

The network of Poshmark buyers is quite vast, which means there are many types of items in demand with Poshmark users. Some of the most popular items include:

Designer clothing

Vintage clothing

Jewelers

Accessories such as handbags and purses

Secondhand items in good condition

Shoes

Beauty products

Pet items

Children’s clothing and accessories

How to Sell Things on Poshmark

Poshmark is a fairly straightforward platform with intuitive features to help you start selling things as quickly as possible. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you learn how to make money on Poshmark:

1. Create a Poshmark Account

The first step to Poshmark is to set up your account and username on the Poshmark website or app. You can create an account following the new sign-up process and set up basic profile details, such as a username for your Poshmark closet. You can also set up bank details in this step.

2. List Items for Sale

Once your account is set up, you can list items in your Poshmark closet. You must upload photos of the things, a listing price, and a short item description. You can also upload photos of items on other platforms to increase the chances of someone purchasing your product. Finally, look at the product’s retail price to get a better steer on how best to price your Poshmark items.

3. Sell Products

Once your products are up, you can share listings to boost visibility and start selling items online to other users on the platform. Share your listings, like other posts, and engage with users as much as possible. You can also attend Poshmark events such as Posh parties to boost visibility. You can also participate in online communities within Poshmark for brands to promote your listings. Additionally, Poshmark hosts Posh parties for specific brands where sellers can come together to sell items from the same brand.

4. Ship Products

Once the item sells, you must ship it to buyers as soon as possible. You may need some shipping supplies such as envelopes, boxes, and tape to ensure the items reach the buyers more securely. You can affix the shipping label onto the parcel and drop it off at your nearest post office.

5. Receive Payment

Once buyers confirm they have received the item, you will be notified on the Poshmark app and via email if you gave those notifications set up. Once the buyer marks the item as received on Poshmark, you receive payment on the Poshmark app. You can transfer the money to your account via direct deposit into your bank account.

Preparing Items for Sale on Poshmark

If you’re ready to start selling on Poshmark, there are a few tips that can help you get buyers faster for new listings, such as:

Taking photos is the most critical part: Poshmark is an online platform, so good pictures are crucial. Aim to take photos in natural light, with close-ups and multiple angles of the item. You can also lightly edit photographs depending on the lighting and shadows present in the image. However, it is recommended not to edit too much as buyers may complain if the product they receive is drastically different than what they ordered. Optimize your listings: Add keywords and other relevant information for search engine optimization to ensure that your items appear when people search for those keywords. You can also include specific category information, original price, to give people as much information as possible. Offer the right items: People look for deeply discounted designer clothing on Poshmark, but it is not the only product available as Poshmark has a wide variety of items available on the platform. If you’re still not sure, there will be other types of items becoming popular on the app, so it’s good to look at what users engage with on your platform. It’s also essential to ensure the items you sell are clean, wrinkle-free, and ready to ship, as no one wants to buy dirty products. Look at top sellers: If you’re not sure what’s needed to sell items successfully, look at other sellers on Poshmark performing well to understand how to better prepare items for sale. Look at how other sellers write their listings and take photos (e.g., no backdrop, flat lay) to understand what you could do with the app.

Selling on Poshmark with Offers and Markdowns

The main thing to know about selling on Poshmark is that you can be competitive about pricing on Poshmark and offer people a great deal.

When deciding the item’s price, consider the original price and Poshmark fees to land at something you’re comfortable with. Also, factor in how much you purchased to get a baseline percentage and the general value of the brand, as that will influence the price as well.

You can also look around the Poshmark community to see what others are selling online to understand what prices you can realistically sell at. Look at brands that are similar to those you’re selling to see what other people are choosing to sell in Pakistan and abroad.

Making Offers to Likers

If people like your items, you can directly offer them an item at a lower price than the original price you set through the offer feature. Offers can range from anywhere up to 5% and higher on the actual price, but the reduction amount is up to you to decide. Making offers to users on items can be a great way to entice buyers to purchase by offering them a discount while still making money.

Markdown Events and Discounted Shipping

You can also do wider markdown events by lowering item prices once you have started selling. When you drop the item price, users who liked the items are notified and encouraged to purchase.

How much does it cost to sell on Poshmark?

Poshmark makes money through seller fees. Poshmark takes a small cut of each sale, with a flat fee of $2.95 per sale for items under $15. For items over $15, Poshmark takes a 20% commission.

Who pays for shipping on Poshmark?

Typically, buyers pay for shipping when purchasing items on Poshmark. However, if they buy multiple items from your shop, you can set a bundle shipping discount to give them a better rate. In addition, Poshmark generates a prepaid shipping label that the seller can use to ship the item to the buyer.

Does the seller pay for a shipping discount on Poshmark?

Sellers can set up bundle discounts on their Poshmark account to encourage users to purchase multiple items and many sellers have offered discounted shipping on the platform.

How profitable is selling on Poshmark?

Selling on Poshmark can be preferable depending on where you source your supply. For example, most sellers find items in various places, such as thrift shops, to find lower-priced items they can sell for a profit. You can also sell clothing and jewelry you no longer wear, as long as it is in good, wearable condition.

What is the fastest way to sell on Poshmark?

The fastest way to sell clothes on Poshmark is to join Posh parties for specific brands to sell those items quickly. You can also sell items faster by setting up a new listing with the correct key phrases to optimize the Poshmark description and make it easier for users to find items.

