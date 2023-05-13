InnerAction Media Launches StoryMaker, Empowering Small Businesses with AI-Driven Marketing

West Virginia-based InnerAction Media (IAM) recently launched StoryMaker, an Software as a Service (SaaS) application that leverages Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to assist small businesses in the US in creating their ultimate 30-second pitch and other crucial marketing messages on demand.

The cloud-based application is founded on IAM’s proprietary “BrandStory” process. This unique approach curates a business’s marketing data, then employs AI similar to ChatGPT, to generate strategic marketing content. The customized content can be published across various platforms including social media, emails, presentations, and even traditional media outlets.

The software’s genesis can be traced back to November 2022, when it was just an idea proposed as part of a project by Vantage Ventures and Executive Director Sarah Biller. Vantage Ventures, an initiative of the John Chambers School of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, aims to foster scalable businesses to address complex challenges.

The idea was then transformed into reality in the “SaaS Factory” initiative, which tasked five WVU students and five West Virginia entrepreneurs to create ten SaaS applications in ten weeks starting in January 2023. Successful software engineer Cary Landis oversaw the project which eventually led to the birth of StoryMaker.

The software also reflects the experience of IAM President and StoryMaker developer, Jim Matuga. “I’ve had the unique opportunity to interview and help thousands of business leaders over the past 35 years. One thing most people struggle with is the question: ‘What’s your 30 second pitch?'” Matuga said. “StoryMaker solves this basic business problem and so much more.”

StoryMaker is hailed as a tool that brings marketing sophistication within the reach of small businesses. It provides them the necessary resources to create effective marketing messaging effortlessly, including their perfect 30 second pitch, social media content, longer form marketing messages like emails and blog content, and even tag lines.

Matuga adds, “The right words matter and are essential for most small businesses – to cause people to take action, buy their products or services and increase sales, that’s exactly what StoryMaker does.”

The application also offers a variety of features such as user-defined marketing tone of voice, customizable calls-to-action, blog content writing, social media hashtag generation, and infinite products/services creation. Furthermore, it safely stores the business profile and product/services data in a secure, cloud-based database, and allows users to create unlimited marketing messages as needed.

In an era where effective marketing can make or break a business, StoryMaker appears to be a valuable tool for small businesses, allowing them to compete with larger corporations by offering a level of marketing sophistication that was previously out of reach.

IAM is offering a free 7-day trial of StoryMaker, following which the subscription price is $29 per month as a limited time introductory offer, with the regular price being $99 per month. The application has a Provisional Patent Pending.

As small business owners continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, tools like StoryMaker can offer significant benefits by simplifying and amplifying their marketing messages, providing them with an edge in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

