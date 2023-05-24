Insider Tips: Choosing the Best Software for Small Businesses

Small businesses need to prioritize efficiency and growth in order to succeed.

One effective way to achieve this is through the use of software solutions. With a plethora of options available, finding the right software can be a daunting task.

To shed light on this topic, Small Biz in 15 spoke with Susan Clark, President and Owner of Cornerstone Solutions, a boutique firm specializing in helping businesses streamline their operations with Zoho software. In this article, we’ll explore Susan’s insights on choosing the best software for small businesses and the key factors to consider.

Why Efficiency Matters

“In order to be a really good solid company, you need to handle some of those issues that are not as efficient as they should be,” says Susan.

Efficiency is the key to growth and success for small businesses. By leveraging software solutions, businesses can optimize their processes and improve productivity. Susan emphasizes that software is the pathway to efficiency, and through her experience and consultation with various businesses, she believes that finding the right suite of software is essential.

Understanding Your Business Needs

When it comes to choosing the right software, Susan advises focusing on the “why” behind your business decisions.

“Why should you pick Zoho forms versus Zoho survey? Why should you pick Zoho itself over other products?” Understanding the purpose behind your software choices is crucial.

Susan’s approach with Cornerstone Solutions is to help clients identify the reasons behind their software needs and make informed decisions. This emphasis on the “why” sets her firm apart from others.

Catering to Diverse Industries

Cornerstone Solutions works with a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, business services, and technical sectors.

According to Susan, their clients vary in size, from solopreneurs to companies with over 500 users. The firm does not target a specific customer type but rather focuses on assisting anyone who seeks help and is interested in improving their business operations.

Susan believes that every client, regardless of size or industry, deserves the same level of attention and support.

Why Zoho?

When asked about the preference for Zoho, Susan points out several reasons why Zoho stands out among other software solutions.

Firstly, Zoho offers an affordable and comprehensive suite of tools, making it an attractive option for small businesses.

Additionally, Zoho’s software is highly customizable, allowing businesses to tailor it to their specific needs. Susan also praises Zoho’s management team for their understanding of the small to medium-sized business market and their commitment to continuous improvement.

Challenges Faced by Small Businesses

Small businesses often face the challenge of not knowing what they don’t know, Susan says. Many entrepreneurs prefer to handle everything themselves, but at some point, they realize the need to prioritize their time and expertise.

Susan mentions that most of her company’s clients approach Cornerstone Solutions because they no longer want to spend time learning new technologies or navigating complex software solutions. They seek guidance in understanding their needs and identifying the right tools to enhance their operations.

Key Tools and Features

The core tool that most businesses seek is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system.

“CRM is the core of your business,” says Susan.

Losing access to customer information can be detrimental to a business’s success. Zoho CRM, in particular, is highly regarded for its integration capabilities, connecting various aspects of a business’s operations.

Susan also highlights the importance of Zoho Books, the finance suite, which provides valuable insights into a customer’s payment history, outstanding invoices, and credits.

Other popular tools include Zoho Forms, Zoho Survey, and Zoho One, which offers a comprehensive range of applications for businesses of all sizes.

