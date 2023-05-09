About Us   |   Advertise

IRS Encourages Small Businesses to Prepare for Reporting Changes in 2023

Published: May 9, 2023 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead In Small Business News 0
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging small businesses to plan ahead to take advantage of tax-saving opportunities and prepare for reporting changes in 2023. As part of National Small Business Week, the IRS highlights potential tax benefits and reporting adjustments that could affect businesses next year.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes provisions to help small businesses save on energy costs, such as a 30% tax credit for switching to solar power and credits for energy efficiency improvements in buildings. The Clean Commercial Vehicle Credit also offers tax credits for the purchase of electric and fuel cell commercial vehicles.

Eligible employers who missed claiming the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) for 2020 and 2021 can still file an amended federal payroll tax return. The IRS warns of ERC scams and recommends consulting a trusted tax professional for assistance. Educational assistance programs can now be used by employers to help pay employee student loan obligations until December 31, 2025.

Starting in 2023, businesses receiving over $600 in income from third-party settlement organizations, including payment apps, may receive Forms 1099-K. The IRS emphasizes the importance of good recordkeeping and encourages businesses to explore additional tax benefits, such as the home office deduction and the health insurance deduction for self-employed individuals. For more information and resources, visit the IRS.gov Small Business Week webpage.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, Gabrielle has been writing articles, blogs and news pieces for a diverse range of publications and sites. You can read "Gabrielle’s blog here.".
