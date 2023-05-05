Lion Electric Debuts Lion5 All-Electric Medium-Duty Truck with 200-Mile Range

Lion Electric, a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, has announced the launch of the Lion5, an all-electric Class 5 truck. Powered by LionBattery packs, Lion Electric’s proprietary 800V battery system, the Lion5 is designed for last-mile delivery and boasts a driving range of up to 200 miles. The announcement was made during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

The Lion5 features a maximum payload capacity of 12,500 lbs and is expected to enter production by the end of the year. According to Brian Piern, Lion Electric’s Chief Commercial Officer, the Lion5 is the next generation platform following the success of the Lion6. The new vehicle showcases the first application of LionBattery, the in-house designed and manufactured battery packs.

The Lion5’s cab design, electrical architecture, and chassis technology set it apart in the market. Its GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) ranges from 19,500 lbs to 26,000 lbs (Class 6), providing flexibility for various payload and towing capacities. The truck harnesses 315 HP (Horsepower) and 2,360 lb-ft of torque, with the option of a GCWR (Gross Combined Weight Rating) up to 30,000 lbs.

The Lion5 offers a premium ride and handling performance, thanks to its low center of gravity, well-balanced weight distribution, low cab forward (LCF) design, and LionBattery pack placement. The adaptive auto leveling 4-wheel independent suspension system, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill start assist, and limited slip differential add to the vehicle’s safety and traction management features.

Designed for a cutaway configuration, the Lion5’s cab allows seamless passthrough between the cab and suitable body upfits. The truck can be equipped with any suitable body application, with body builders having access to 4kW of low voltage and up to 32kW of high voltage through the optional provisioned ePTO (electric Power Take-Off) interface. Multiple LionBattery pack placement configurations are also available, depending on build specifications.

The LionBattery system, first installed on the Lion5, consists of a battery management system (BMS), battery thermal management system (BTMS), and battery modules and packs. It has been designed to optimize performance, integration, and packaging throughout Lion Electric’s commercial trucks and buses. The Lion5 can be charged to 80% in just 1.5 hours.

Fleets considering the Lion5 will have direct access to Lion Electric’s Customer Success team, who offer support in transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and maximizing operational success. This support includes charging infrastructure with LionEnergy, proprietary EV telematics with LionBeat, financing assistance with LionCapital Solutions, driver/maintenance/safety training from Lion’s BrightSquad, and funding support assistance provided by the LionGrants team.

