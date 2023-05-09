Mastercard’s New Digital Doors Marketing Hub Boosts Small Business Digital Growth

Mastercard has announced the next evolution of its Digital Doors program, set to launch on May 4, in celebration of Small Business Month. The initiative aims to provide an expanded suite of innovative tools, resources, and benefits to help small businesses enhance their digital operations and growth. With new partnerships and a Marketing Hub platform, Mastercard is committed to supporting small businesses in their digital marketing journey.

Mastercard research reveals that 47% of small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. have a growth mindset, while 40% are still in the early days of learning about digital marketing capabilities. In response to these findings, Mastercard is launching the Marketing Hub as a new service platform within Digital Doors, which will act as a catalyst for entrepreneurs to grow digitally by offering educational content, exclusive offers, and tools for creating marketing assets.

Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications at Mastercard North America, said, “As small businesses continue to evolve in today’s digital age, Mastercard Digital Doors remains an innovative resource to help entrepreneurs enhance their digital marketing capabilities and grow their online presence.”

The Mastercard Digital Doors Marketing Hub will provide resources to help small business owners market their businesses, recruit new customers, and create meaningful touchpoints with existing ones. It will include partnerships with Hootsuite, Triple Whale, Vizit, and YieldDay, offering discounts on their services.

Additionally, Mastercard’s Digital Doors program will give small businesses access to new partner resources and exclusive benefits from Accion Opportunity Fund, FedEx, Lendio, Markaaz, Pye, Stride Health, and Talents ASCEND. These partners offer a range of services, from financial support and shipping discounts to health insurance solutions and talent recruitment.

Mastercard Digital Doors was initially launched in 2020 as an online business resource center during the pandemic, aiming to provide small business owners with the tools and resources they needed to pivot to and sustain a digital business. Today, the program continues to adapt and address the unique needs of small businesses, with existing partners like HSB, Periculus Cyber, SimplyPayMe, and SumUp.

Mastercard’s latest introduction kicks off a month of educational and celebratory programming for small business owners. Informative webinars on various topics from Mastercard experts are available for sign-ups, and a webinar in partnership with Hello Alice on “Black Entrepreneurship on the Rise” is open for registration.

Mastercard’s Digital Doors initiative builds on the company’s global commitment to financial inclusion, with a pledge to bring a total of 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

Furthermore, Mastercard has announced an expansion of its Digital Doors partnership with the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) to raise awareness of cybersecurity protection for small businesses. As part of the expanded partnership, Mastercard will offer free webinars to educate small businesses on cybersecurity threats and best practices to thrive online.

