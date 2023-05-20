McDonald’s and Glovo Partner to Enhance Global Delivery Experience

McDonald’s and Glovo, a pioneering multi-category app, have announced a long-term global strategic partnership to enhance the McDelivery experience for customers around the world. This collaboration aims to evolve the existing agreement between the two companies, increasing the selection on the platform and improving customer experience.

The partnership strengthens the relationship between McDonald’s and Glovo in Glovo’s core markets, reflecting both companies’ commitment to providing a seamless customer experience.

Delivery plays a crucial role in McDonald’s ‘Accelerating the Arches’ growth strategy, aiming to provide a swift and effortless experience for customers. The reach of McDelivery, McDonald’s delivery service, has extended from 3,000 to over 35,000 restaurants in nearly 100 markets since its inception, owing to partnerships with both local and global platforms.

Rodrigo Alier, Executive Director Partners & Brands at Glovo, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. He said, “This new global partnership is the next big step with our long-time partner, McDonald’s, in Glovo’s core markets. Glovo’s strategy is to become the best digital ally for restaurants, enabling new opportunities to keep growing the market together, and we look forward to providing a seamless experience for customers when they choose us for their McDonald’s favorites.”

Operating in 25 countries and over 1,500 cities, Glovo’s business is driven by technology, and the company is committed to creating innovative solutions by connecting customers, businesses, and couriers.

McDonald’s, the world’s largest restaurant company, offers partners unique advantages. This includes an iconic brand, unmatched proximity to customers around the world, demand throughout the day, operational excellence, and world-class marketing expertise.

The partnership with Glovo is a reflection of McDonald’s dedication to evolving its customer experience, particularly in the delivery sector, and the collaboration is expected to facilitate a more convenient, value-added service for customers globally. This development is particularly relevant for small business owners who operate McDonald’s franchises, as they stand to benefit from the enhanced visibility and reach provided by the Glovo platform.

As the world’s leading global foodservice retailer, McDonald’s operates over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting customers, businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers, supermarkets, and high street retail stores. Glovo operates across 25 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

This partnership represents a progressive step in the fast-food industry, offering a promising model for other businesses seeking to enhance their delivery services and customer experience.

