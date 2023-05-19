Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit: A Pivotal Event for Aspiring Small Business Owners

On May 25, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is hosting a significant event for military spouses aspiring to join the world of entrepreneurship. The SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, in collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes, is set to roll out a virtual Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit. The event, slated from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ET, aligns with the initiatives put forward by First Lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces.

The free summit aims to bridge the gap between military spouses and the resources necessary for starting or growing a small business. With a variety of informative panels, attendees can expect insights into entrepreneurship training, counselling opportunities, and the chance to engage in peer-to-peer networking. The strategic timing of the summit in May underscores its importance, coinciding with Military Appreciation Month and following the heels of Military Spouse Appreciation Day celebrated on May 12.

Kickstarting the event will be the SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, who will deliver video-recorded remarks. The summit will also feature a diverse set of panel speakers from a range of organizations committed to supporting military families and their entrepreneurial aspirations. Representatives from the SBA, Hiring Our Heroes, Department of Labor Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses and Caregivers (TEAMS), Department of Defense Spouse Education and Career Opportunities (SECO), Network, Blue Star Families, D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), and Joining Forces will be present. Attendees will hear first-hand from military spouses and military spouse business owners, sharing their experiences and insights.

This virtual summit is an invaluable opportunity for military spouses to explore the realm of small business ownership. With the diverse resources on offer, attendees can learn more about harnessing entrepreneurial skills, understanding the nuances of starting and expanding a business, and networking with like-minded individuals. This initiative underscores the SBA’s commitment to supporting military families, recognizing their potential to contribute significantly to the small business sector.

If you’re a military spouse aspiring to set up a small business, or even if you’re an established entrepreneur looking to expand, this event promises to provide vital insights and connections. Don’t miss the chance to engage with industry leaders, fellow military spouses, and business owners, gaining the confidence and knowledge needed to succeed in your entrepreneurial journey.

Register now to ensure your participation in this informative and empowering event, designed specifically to celebrate and support the entrepreneurial spirit of military spouses. As the saying goes, small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and military spouses can be a critical part of that foundation.

