Market Your Business With these National Days in June 2023

June is known for sunshine, days off, and enjoying the great outdoors. However, there are also many June holidays that make this time of year notable — especially for small businesses. If you’re looking for unique ways to market your offerings this month, check out a full list of national days in June below.

Why Should You Market Your Business in June?

As you shape your marketing campaigns this summer, here are some reasons June is the perfect time to promote a small business:

Take advantage of changing seasons: Warm weather can make it easier to bring extra foot traffic to local businesses, especially with kids out of school and many parents who leave the office early to spend more time with family.

Warm weather can make it easier to bring extra foot traffic to local businesses, especially with kids out of school and many parents who leave the office early to spend more time with family. Participate in outdoor events: Many communities and local organizations host special events through the summer to support local businesses. Consider participating in sidewalk sales, farmers’ markets, or festivals during June.

Many communities and local organizations host special events through the summer to support local businesses. Consider participating in sidewalk sales, farmers’ markets, or festivals during June. Market products surrounding outdoor activities: There are also opportunities to tie various products or services into the great outdoors during summer.

There are also opportunities to tie various products or services into the great outdoors during summer. Offer special gift promotions: Father’s Day is one of the top June holidays. So it’s a perfect opportunity for businesses that sell gift items or experiences that are relevant to dads.

Father’s Day is one of the top June holidays. So it’s a perfect opportunity for businesses that sell gift items or experiences that are relevant to dads. Tie products or services into June holidays: See a full list of national days, weeks, and months that may be relevant to your small business below.

Celebrate These National Days in June

If you’re ready to market your business throughout the Month of June, here are some June national days that may be relevant to your efforts.

June 1 – National Olive Day and National Pen Pal Day

National Olive Day may work for grocery businesses or bars serving martinis. National Pen Pal Day is relevant for businesses selling stationery or paper goods.

June 2 – National Bubba Day

National Bubba Day celebrates people named Bubba, which may be relevant to businesses selling personalized goods, or any company that wants to offer specials for those with this unique name.

June 3 – World Cider Day

Bars, restaurants, and markets that offer this beverage can provide specials in honor of World Cider Day.

June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day

Pet care businesses may create unique content or offer specials to cat owners.

June 6 – National Drive-In Movie Day

Drive-in theaters have a natural tie-in to this day, but businesses and communities could also host or sponsor special outdoor movie nights to celebrate.

June 7 – National Running Day

Shoe stores, athletic apparel businesses, and health-related brands can all call attention to the benefits of running.

June 8 – National Best Friends Day

Offer specials for best friends or call attention to unique gift items that people can share with friends on this day.

June 10 – National Rosé Day

Bars, restaurants, and wine shops can all offer specials or create fun online content celebrating this summery pink wine.

June 11 – National Corn on the Cob Day

Grocery stores can celebrate this summery dish by offering specials or unique displays, and food bloggers or influencers can share tips and recipes.

June 14 – National Strawberry Shortcake Day and Flag Day

Celebrate all things patriotic in honor of Flag Day, or offer strawberry shortcake recipes and other fun cookout foods for those looking to celebrate with friends and family.

June 16 – National Flip Flop Day

Shoe stores and fashion brands can celebrate this day with sales on this popular summer footwear or by sharing styling tips online.

June 17 – National Apple Strudel Day

Food bloggers, bakeries, and restaurants can post recipes or offer specials for those wanting to purchase or make this popular dessert.

June 18 – National Go Fishing Day and Father’s Day

Throughout June, brands that sell relevant products or experiences can market them as potential Father’s Day gifts. Businesses selling fishing gear or outings can go even further.

June 19 – Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Many businesses post educational or historic content to mark this important occasion.

June 20 – World Productivity Day

Offer productivity tips to employees or clients, or offer specials on software or other tools people can use to get more done.

June 21 – National Yoga Day and National Selfie Day

Offer yoga tips or discounts on local classes. All types of businesses can use National Selfie Day to share behind-the-scenes looks or connect with customers.

June 22 – National Take Your Dog to Work Day

If you have a physical office, consider letting employees bring pets.

June 27 – National Sunglasses Day

Offer sales on sunglasses, or use this as a fun social media promotion.

June 30 – National Social Media Day and National Corvette Day

National Corvette Day may be relevant to automotive brands. And marketing or B2B companies can post helpful tips on Social Media Day.

National Weeks in June 2023 You Don’t Want to Miss

Several June celebrations go beyond a single day. The following fun celebrations take place throughout an entire week.

June 3 – 11 – National Fishing and Boating Week

Outdoor brands can share tips or resources for those wanting to get out on the water.

June 4 – 10 – National Garden Week

Offer sales on garden products, or post helpful content related to gardening.

June 12 – 18 – Men’s Health Week

Health brands can post helpful tips for men throughout the week.

June 14 – 20 – National Nursing Assistant’s Week

Health clinics and hospitals should recognize nursing assistants during this week. And certain brands may even promote items that could be sent as gifts.

Don’t Forget These June Monthly Holidays

There are even some observances that take place throughout the entire month of June. Here are several monthly celebrations to note this month.

PTSD Awareness Month

Mental health providers may offer tips and resources online or as part of special events.

Pride Month

A wide array of businesses post messages of support or promote special events to support the LGBTQ+ community.

National Homeownership Month

Home brands can promote tips for new homeowners.

National Great Outdoors Month

Offer specials on outdoor gear, tips for enjoying the outdoors safely, or fun local activities.

National Days in June FAQs

What Should a Business Post on Social Media in June?

June is the perfect time to post summer-related content on social media. This may include everything from travel ideas to promotions for gardening and barbecue supplies. See a full list of holidays to post about during June in the post above.

What are The Most Well known June Holidays?

The most well-known holidays in June include Father’s Day, Flag Day, and Juneteenth. See a full list of June observances above.

How Can You Promote Your Business in June?

There are many ways to promote a business during June, including posting about relevant holidays throughout the month. Check out the list above to find holidays relevant to your business and create content surrounding them for social media, email newsletters, or local advertising specials.

What is June 22 National Day?

There are several special days that take place on June 22, including National Take Your Dog to Work Day and National HVAC Tech Day.

What Holiday is June 8?

June 8 is National Best Friends Day and World Oceans Day.

When is Father’s Day in June 2023?

Father’s Day 2023 takes place on Sunday, June 18.

Is the Longest Day of The Year in June?

The longest day of the year takes place on June 21, which is also known as Summer Solstice.

National Days in Other Months: