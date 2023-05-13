New Small Business Grant Funding Rounds Available from Comcast, Progressive

Many large corporations launched grant programs to support small businesses during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many businesses still need support today. So several programs are launching additional funding rounds in 2023. Read about new grant opportunities from Comcast, Progressive and more below.

Comcast RISE

Comcast is launching another round of its Comcast RISE small business grant and entrepreneurship program. The program originally launched in 2020 to help businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic. And each funding round focuses on businesses in specific metropolitan areas. This year, the cities include Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Portland, Oregon. Winning businesses receive grants of $5,000, business consultancy services, a 30-second TV commercial, media placement, and new technology upgrades from Comcast. Comcast plans to award 500 grants during this round, with 100 allocated to each metropolitan area. Applications will be accepted from June 1 to June 30.

Progressive Driving Business Forward Grant Program

Progressive Insurance is opening another application period for its Driving Business Forward grant program. The company is partnering with Hello Alice to facilitate the program. During this round, 10 small business owners will receive a $25,000 grant, which can be used to purchase commercial vehicles. This year’s program will focus specifically on Black-owned businesses, while the 2022 funding round awarded grants to Hispanic entrepreneurs. Applications are now open on the Hello Alice online platform and will be accepted until June 2.

Santa Barbara Foundation Micro-Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

The Santa Barbara Foundation and the County of Santa Barbara, California are offering Covid-19 relief grants to local small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs. The Micro-Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program is awarding grants of $2,500 each to small businesses that faced negative financial effects due to the pandemic. The program is currently accepting applications and has about 60 grants left. The deadline was recently extended to June 7.

Oahu Business Recovery Program

The Oahu Business Recovery Grant is providing an additional $3.5 million to local small businesses. This is the second funding round, and eligibility is being expanded for businesses going forward. For example, the annual gross revenue requirement has been lowered from $75,000 to $60,000, and businesses only have to show a 25 percent decline in revenue over the past year. Individual grants may range from $15,000 to $50,000, depending on each company’s revenue. This application round opens May 15, and grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Hartford Microenterprise Microgrant Program

Hartford, Connecticut is launching a new grant program for small businesses with five employees or less. The $500,000 Microenterprise Microgrant Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and Community Development Block Grants. Each eligible business can apply for grants of $2,500, and the online application portal is open now.

Danville Small Business Grant Program

Danville, California is making grants of up to $3,000 available to help small businesses cover facade improvements, marketing promotions, and other upgrades that contribute to economic vitality. The Town Council recently passed a resolution designating $200,000 to the grant program, which is open to brick-and-mortar businesses in Danville with less than ten full-time equivalent employees. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.