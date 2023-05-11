Illuminate Your Business: The Ultimate Guide to Open Signs for Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner, freelancer, or entrepreneur, you know how important it is to attract customers to your establishment. One effective way to do that is by using a well-designed open sign.

An open sign for your business conveys your operating hours and creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere that invites potential customers inside. This comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect open sign for your business, taking into account factors such as materials, design, energy efficiency, and more. Let’s explore the world of open signs and discover how they can boost your business.

The Advantages of Using Open Signs for Business

Is it worth it to invest in an open sign for your business? We think so. Here are some reasons why:

Grab Attention

An open sign is a simple yet powerful tool to make your business stand out in a competitive marketplace. With a bright and eye-catching display, an open sign can increase your business’s visibility and attract foot traffic. A well-placed sign in your window or at the entrance can easily grab the attention of potential customers, making them more likely to step inside and explore your offerings.

Establish Brand Identity

In addition to attracting customers, an open sign can also contribute to your business’s brand identity. By choosing a sign that complements your brand’s colors, logo, and overall aesthetic, you can reinforce your brand image and create a cohesive look for your establishment. Customizable open signs are a great option for this purpose, as they allow you to tailor the design to match your business perfectly.

Convey Operating Hours

A vital function of an open sign is to clearly communicate your business hours to potential customers. This helps ensure that people know when you’re open and ready to serve them. Some LED open signs even come with adjustable hours features, allowing you to change the displayed hours as needed. This is particularly useful for businesses with fluctuating schedules or special promotions.

Types of Open Signs for Businesses

Neon Open Signs

Neon signs have been a popular choice for businesses for decades, thanks to their distinctive glow and nostalgic appeal. These signs use neon gas-filled tubes to create their signature neon look. While neon signs are undoubtedly eye-catching, they come with some drawbacks.

They consume more energy than their LED counterparts, and their lifespan is typically shorter. Additionally, neon signs can be fragile, making them more prone to damage.

LED Open Signs

LED open signs have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a more energy-efficient and durable alternative to traditional neon signs. These signs use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to create a bright and vibrant display that can easily be seen from a distance.

LED open signs are known for their long lifespan and low energy consumption, making them an environmentally friendly and cost-effective option for businesses.

Customizable Open Signs

For business owners who want a truly unique sign, customizable open signs offer a wide range of options. These signs can be tailored to include your business’s logo, colors, and other design elements.

Customizable signs can be made from various materials, including neon, LED, or even a combination of both. By opting for a personalized sign, you can create a one-of-a-kind display that perfectly represents your brand.

Top Open Signs for Businesses: Our Recommendations

GLI Open LED Sign with Business Hours

Top Pick: The GLI LED sign is a fully customizable and programmable sign designed to enhance your brand’s visibility and communicate your hours of operation effectively. This 15 x 16.5-inch sign offers thousands of color combinations to match your branding and make your business stand out.

Featuring four dynamic display functions (Static, Scroll, Flash, and Phase), this sign is designed to catch the attention of passers-by, ensuring they know when your business is open.

Key Features:

Thousands of customizable color combinations

Programmable via mobile app for iPhone and Android

Four dynamic display functions: Static, Scroll, Flash, and Phase

Communicates business hours when closed using super-bright LEDs

Energy-efficient and low maintenance

Easy installation with included chains and fixing hooks

GLI Open LED Sign with Business Hours

Element Lux Neon LED Sign

Runner Up: Upgrade your storefront with this unique and dynamic LED sign and make a lasting impression on potential customers. This sign showcases an eye-catching shape and a wide range of color options so you can customize the sign’s appearance to best suit your business aesthetic.

Key Features:

49 unique color combinations

Remote control for easy operation

6 adjustable display modes

20in x 22in dimensions, ideal for windows

Lightweight acrylic design (6 lbs.) with wall-mounting kit

Element Lux Neon LED Sign

HiNeon Modern Script Open Neon Sign

Best Value: HiNeon’s modern script sign is a modern take on classic signage. And it is among one of the more economical options in both price and energy use. Its energy-saving LED technology not only reduces your carbon footprint but also offers lower operational costs compared to traditional neon lights. Built with solid acrylic PVC and LED lighting, this 20×9-inch sign is maintenance-free and designed for indoor use.

Key Features:

Vibrant, vivid illumination with 6 dynamic modes

Eco-friendly LED technology, saving up to 80% power

Durable, long-lasting design with a 50,000-hour lifespan

Modern and elegant appearance with accurate cut and clean finish

Simple installation with included accessories and 10ft power cord

Remote control for effortless brightness adjustment

12V adapter for direct plugin convenience

HiNeon Modern Script Open Neon Sign

GLI LED Open Sign for Business

The GLI LED sign is a versatile and eye-catching solution for your storefront. With 64 super-bright color combinations, you can customize the sign to match your brand or event, ensuring it stands out day and night. Measuring 15 x 32 inches, this LED open sign is perfect for businesses that want to be noticed 24/7.

Key features:

64 color combinations and individually adjustable border and “Open” colors.

Set the sign to switch on or off using the free app, or manually control it with the included key fob.

Multiple display modes

Designed for maximum visibility

Comes with chains and fixing hooks for easy installation.

GLI LED Open Sign for Business

Rayhome Scrolling Huge Bright Advertising LED Signs

The Rayhome scrolling advertising sign stands out with its low heat, low power consumption, and safe-to-touch design. Customize the display according to your specific needs, whether it’s unique patterns and animations or simply open/closed. You can control the sign using a Bluetooth-connected app, allowing you to manage multiple displays simultaneously for an eye-catching storefront.

Key Features:

Large, bright advertising sign with 5V USB technology

Customizable text, patterns, and animations

Bluetooth app control for easy editing

Multiple display modes for versatile messaging and advertising

Lightweight, flexible design for effortless installation

Rayhome Scrolling Huge Bright Advertising LED Signs

Giftota LED Neon Open Sign

The Giftota LED Neon Sign sets your business apart from the competition with its bright and dynamic lighting effects. Customize the display with 7 light colors and 4 dynamic modes, or add switchable logo lamps to help customers quickly understand your offerings.

Key Features:

Super bright LED neon sign with over 15M+ colors and 40W output power

16 RGB lighting effects for colorful and eye-catching displays

4 programmable dynamic modes: Static, Scroll, Flash, and Phase

Switchable logo lamps for easy customization

Easy installation on any storefront, window, or glass door

Remote control for convenient operation

Giftota LED Neon Open Sign

Alpine LED Open Neon Programmable Sign for Business

The Alpine LED Neon Programmable Sign is designed to outshine competitors, helping your business get noticed. The sign features red and blue LED lights that are secure and energy-efficient, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Made with premium tempered glass and a sturdy aluminum frame, this sign ensures long-term durability.

Key Features:

Extremely bright LED lights in red and blue for enhanced visibility

Three programmable modes: Flashing, Steady, and Chasing Light

Remote control for easy customization with up to 99 messages of 80 characters each

Quick installation with hanging chain and plug-in cord

High-quality tempered glass and sturdy aluminum frame for long-lasting durability

Alpine LED Open Neon Programmable Sign for Business

GreenCube Jumbo LED Neon Open Sign

The GreenCube Open Sign stands out with its striking red and blue colors, made even brighter with SMD 2835 chips. Its large size ensures exceptional visibility, even in daylight conditions. Choose between two display modes – static or blinking – to capture customer attention, even through dark-tinted windows.

Key Features:

Extra-large size: 32″ x 16″ for maximum visibility

Ultra-bright red and blue SMD 2835 chips, brighter and more cost-effective than regular LEDs

Two display modes: “Static” and “Five-speed Flash and Scroll” for varied eye-catching effects

Wireless remote control for convenient switching from up to 30 feet away

Energy-efficient, over 90% more efficient than regular neon signs

Easy installation with included hanging hardware and AC/DC adapter

GreenCube Jumbo LED Neon Open Sign

Jantec Sign Group Vertical Hand Bent Neon Open Sign

Jantec Sign Group’s vertical Neon Sign is a quality neon sign, handcrafted by skilled neon glass benders with over 80 years of combined experience. The sign is carefully packaged using a double-box system with high-performance foam cushioning between each box, ensuring that it arrives at your door without any damage.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 13″ wide x 32″ high

Real, hand-bent neon tubing

Mounted on a black backing for maximum visibility

1-year warranty and no-breakage shipping guarantee

6 ft. electrical cord for use in a 110/120 volt outlet

Easy-to-use pull-chain on/off switch

Handcrafted in Mount Airy, NC

Jantec Sign Group Vertical Hand Bent Neon Open Sign

SpellBrite Custom Neon-LED Signs for Businesses & Storefronts

SpellBrite Neon-LED signs are the perfect signage solution for businesses seeking ultra-bright and changeable open signs. These indoor signs feature 6.3″ letters, and are designed for various types of businesses. SpellBrite offers a full refund within 30 days of purchase if you are unsatisfied with your sign.

Key Features:

Ultra-bright: Visible from 500+ feet, shines brighter than neon signs during the day and night

Click-together technology allows you to easily change your message anytime

UL, cUL, and CE listed, low voltage (12V), shatterproof construction, and long-life LEDs

8 animation and 6 dimming settings included at no extra charge

Offers the bright, striking impact of neon with the benefits of LEDs

Various pricing options based on the number of characters and rows

SpellBrite Custom Neon-LED Signs for Businesses & Storefronts

Factors to Consider When Choosing an Open Sign

Before making a purchase, consider these factors to make sure you’re getting the right sign for your needs:

Size and Dimensions

When selecting any signage for your business, it’s essential to consider the size and dimensions of the sign to ensure it fits the available space. Measure the area where you plan to display the sign, and choose a sign that will be easily visible from a distance without overwhelming your storefront. Keep in mind that larger signs might be more attention-grabbing, but they could also be more challenging to install and maintain.

Materials and Durability

Open signs are typically made from materials such as acrylic, metal, or glass. It’s crucial to choose a sign made from durable materials that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Additionally, consider the sign’s durability when exposed to sunlight, heat, and humidity if it’s going to be placed outdoors or near a window. LED signs are generally more durable and resistant to damage compared to neon signs, which can be more fragile.

Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency should be a top consideration when choosing an lighted sign for your business. LED open signs are known for their low energy consumption, making them a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective option compared to traditional neon signs. By opting for an energy-efficient sign, you can save on electricity costs in the long run and reduce your business’s carbon footprint.

Price and Budget

Open signs come in a wide range of prices, depending on factors such as size, materials, customization options, and brand. Establish a budget for your sign and weigh the features and quality of each option against its cost. Keep in mind that investing in a high-quality sign may be more expensive upfront but can save you money on maintenance and replacement costs in the long run.

Installation and Maintenance Tips for Open Signs

Here are some helpful tips for installing and maintaining your sign:

Proper Installation Techniques

Once you’ve chosen the perfect sign for your business, it’s essential to install it correctly to ensure it stays in place and functions properly. Some signs may require professional installation, while others can be mounted or hung using simple tools and hardware. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and prioritize electrical safety when installing your sign.

Routine Maintenance and Cleaning

To keep your sign looking its best and functioning correctly, it’s important to perform regular maintenance and cleaning. The cleaning method may vary depending on the sign’s material; for example, acrylic signs can typically be cleaned with a soft cloth and mild soap, while glass signs may require specialized cleaning solutions. Regularly inspect your sign for any damage or wear, and promptly address any issues to extend its lifespan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

We’ve provided answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about open signs:

Are open signs suitable for outdoor use?

While some open signs are designed specifically for indoor use, others may be suitable for outdoor use, depending on the materials and construction. Always check the manufacturer’s specifications and guidelines to determine if a sign is appropriate for outdoor display. Keep in mind that outdoor signs may require additional maintenance and protection from the elements.

How much does it cost to operate an open sign?

The cost to operate open signs depends on their energy consumption, which varies between LED and neon signs. LED signs are generally more energy-efficient and can cost significantly less to operate than neon signs. To estimate the cost of running your sign, consider the sign’s wattage, your local electricity rates, and the number of hours it will be in operation each day.

Can I use an open sign to display custom messages?

Some open signs allow for customization, enabling you to display unique messages or announcements. These signs may feature changeable letters or even programmable LED displays that can showcase text, graphics, or animations. Customizable open signs can be a great way to promote sales, events, or other special announcements, adding versatility and functionality to your business.

How long do LED open signs typically last?

LED open signs are known for their long lifespan, with many models lasting up to 50,000 hours or more. This translates to several years of continuous use, making them a cost-effective and reliable choice for businesses. Keep in mind that the actual lifespan of an LED sign can vary depending on factors such as usage, maintenance, and environmental conditions. Regularly inspecting and maintaining your sign can help prolong its life and ensure optimal performance.

Are there any legal restrictions on using open signs for my business?

There may be local regulations or zoning laws that dictate the use of open signs for businesses in your area. These rules can vary by location and may address factors such as sign size, brightness, flashing effects, and more. Before purchasing and installing an open sign, it’s essential to research and comply with any applicable laws and regulations to avoid potential fines or legal issues.

In conclusion, choosing the right open sign for your business is an important decision that can have a significant impact on your establishment’s visibility and success. By carefully considering factors such as size, materials, energy efficiency, and budget, you can find the perfect sign to attract customers and boost your brand identity. With proper installation and maintenance, your open sign will serve as a lasting and valuable investment for your business.

