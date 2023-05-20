Hispanic Entrepreneurs Can Apply for Small Business Grants from PepsiCo

Many companies in the food and beverage sector have struggled mightily since the early days of the pandemic. And minority-owned businesses have also been disproportionately affected. A new grant from the PepsiCo Foundation aims to help in both of these areas. Read about this opportunity and more small business grants in the list below.

PepsiCo Foundation Impacto Hispanic Business Accelerator Program

The PepsiCo Foundation recently opened applications for its 2023 Impacto Hispanic Business Accelerator program. The foundation is partnering with Accion Opportunity Fund, Allies for Community Business, LiftFund, and Prospera to facilitate the program, which aims to support Hispanic-owned businesses in the food and beverage sector. Eligible businesses can apply online now through June 16.

Commerce Department Tech Hubs Grant

The United States Commerce Department recently launched a new grant program to support the growth of new technology hubs throughout the country. The program aims to infuse up to $500 million into various communities and initiatives, with the goal of supporting new tech sectors outside of Silicon Valley. This may include various niches like medical technology or aerospace. To apply for these federal government grants, regional, state, or city government agencies must partner with colleges and or private companies in the tech industry.

The Philadelphia Food Justice Initiative

The Philadelphia Food Justice initiative is currently seeking proposals from businesses, nonprofits, or community groups to fund projects related to food justice. The city’s goal is ultimately to support health and food justice initiatives in various parts of the city. Eligible businesses and organizations can request up to $100,000 to help fund their projects. May 26 is the final deadline to apply.

City of Newburgh Small Business Assistance Grant Program

Newburgh, New York is creating a new grant program to support businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The City of Newburgh Small Business Assistance Grant Program features $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Eligible businesses can apply for cash grants to mitigate revenue losses related to COVID-19. Program details are still being finalized. But the city expects to begin awarding funds around September 2023.

McLean County Small Business Grant Program

McLean County, Illinois is repurposing an existing business support fund into a new small business grant program. Initially, the county launched its business creation fund in 2020 to offer a revolving loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic. The county then began offering forgivable loans, and is now shifting to offer $10,000 grants. Eligible businesses can apply for funds to cover the cost of new commercial space. Specifically, the county is hoping to help businesses fill vacant spaces around commercial districts.

ACE Rockefeller Foundation Grant

The Rockefeller Foundation recently awarded a $5 million grant to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE) to support small businesses in Metro Atlanta. The grant will support ACE’s Recovery and Resilience Program, which provides capital solutions and educational resources to businesses owned by BIPOC, women, and low-income entrepreneurs. The $5 million from The Rockefeller Foundation doesn’t go directly to businesses in the form of grants. But ACE offers numerous capital infusion programs that will be bolstered by this additional funding.

