Phonism Announces Integration with Zoom Phone

Phonism, a leading provider of intelligent Device Lifecycle Management (iDLM) solutions, has announced its integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and its official launch into the Zoom App Marketplace. This integration enables businesses of all sizes, including small businesses, to deploy and manage IP phones at scale on Zoom Phone, a feature-rich cloud phone system. Phonism’s strategic Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) approach allows a wide range of previously unsupported devices to be powered by Zoom Phone.

The seamless integration between Phonism and Zoom Phone streamlines and centralizes VoIP phone provisioning, management, compliance, and customer experience across multiple devices. Connecting the two platforms provides an automatic hierarchy sync and imports devices into a feature-rich admin and user experience. Phonism also offers a compliance lock for supported devices on Zoom Phone, preventing tampering or misconfiguration of settings and firmware. This integration reduces the need for technician onsite visits and enables customer self-service, effectively eliminating most device-related support tickets.

Key benefits of Phonism’s integration with Zoom Phone include:

Multi-Vendor Zero-Touch Provisioning

Universal Visual Device + Button Management

Elimination of XML + Config File Management

Compliance Lock + 5-Tier Hierarchy Stackable Templates

Remote Command + Control (Reboot, Reset to Factory)

Bulk Move, Add, Change, Delete (MACD)

Network + SIP Management Tools

Support for 260+ Devices, including Avaya, Mitel, and many others

Steve Lazaridis, Founder and CEO of Phonism, said, “We are excited to be working with Zoom to help support additional device types for Zoom Phone as well as accelerate expansion into the Enterprise sector and increase our overall addressable markets.”

Mitch Ricks, Global Leader ISV Partners, commented on Zoom Phone’s growth, stating, “Phonism helps our customers to support a wide variety of device manufacturers while simplifying their migration to the cloud.”

Phonism, founded in 2012 in Tampa, Florida, aims to help service providers, manufacturers, distributors, and app developers eliminate the complexities of provisioning, deploying, and managing VoIP devices throughout their lifecycle. The company’s vendor-agnostic approach allows customers to expand their Total Addressable Markets (TAM) by taking advantage of revenue-producing, profit-generating BYOD opportunities. Phonism customers can win more deals, deploy faster, and maintain devices efficiently with innovative and enhanced self-service experiences.

With the Phonism-Zoom Phone integration, small business owners can now benefit from improved device management and deployment, allowing for increased efficiency and reduced costs. The partnership demonstrates the companies’ commitment to simplifying VoIP phone management and providing innovative solutions for businesses of all sizes.

For more information about Phonism and their solutions, visit their website at www.phonism.com.

