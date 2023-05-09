10 Places to Get Resin Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Resin is an incredibly versatile craft material that you can use to make everything from home decor to jewelry. If you’re interested in building a business around this material, you first need to find reliable sources for resin art supplies. Here’s a guide.

The Epoxy Resin Industry in 2022

Epoxy resin is a versatile material that is becoming an increasingly large part of the handmade crafts industry. Consumers are constantly looking for unique gifts, jewelry, and one-of-a-kind items. Epoxy resin can be a powerful option for creating these unique items while also offering durability and scalability.

Top Places to Buy Resin Art Supplies for Your Business

Before you can start your new epoxy resin business, you’ll need a variety of supplies, including resin molds, epoxy, heat guns, and safety gear. Here are some reliable sources for these materials.

1. Amazon

Amazon carries a wide range of products you can use to build your resin crafts store. Their selection includes epoxy resin, resin mold shapes, plastic cups, and sealants. They also offer affordable prices and fast shipping on many items.

2. Etsy

Etsy is home to a vast array of unique craft supplies. You can find custom resin mold products, colorants and glitters, and various materials to finish your products like paint and fabric.

3. Let’s Resin

Let’s Resin is an online store that’s completely dedicated to resin mold crafts. You can find various forms of resin, molds, and additives, along with guides and educational resources for makers.

4. IntoResin

IntoResin is another online store that’s specific to resin crafting. You can find various resins, molds, kits, and more. And there’s even a free guide for beginners as well as helpful blog posts on the site.

5. ArtResin

ArtResin is a shop that specializes in clear resin for artists. You can use it to cover paintings and other artwork to create a unique finish. However, they also offer molds and other supplies for 3D works.

6. Resin Obsession

Resin Obsession features a large collection of resin, epoxy, molds, and colors. They focus on premium quality products to help artists stand out in the marketplace. The site also features project ideas, tips, and inspiration from other creators.

7. Craft Warehouse

Craft Warehouse is a chain of craft stores based in the Pacific Northwest. They have several in-person locations but also sell various products online. The inventory isn’t limited to resin materials, but that is one popular category with a wide array of options.

8. Michael’s

Michael’s is a nationwide chain of craft stores that offers resin materials and so much more. This is ideal for those who prefer shopping for craft supplies in person. And they offer coupons and online shopping options as well.

9. Walmart

If you’re looking to pick up some resin materials in a place where you already shop, check out the selection at Walmart. The big box store chain offers various molds and additives perfect for beginners who want to perfect their craft. It’s not the most extensive collection, but you can find a decent selection in stores and online.

10. eBay

EBay is a marketplace site that offers an ever-changing selection of resin and craft supplies. There are tons of deals to be found, especially by crafters with overflow supplies. But since products come from independent sellers, there’s not a reliable inventory of specific items.

Essential Resin Craft Supplies

Before you can create your new store full of resin products, you need the right resin art supplies. Here are some materials you’ll need to stock on a regular basis.

Casting Resin

Casting resin is the liquid form of this material that you can pour into various molds or containers. It serves as the base of these projects and is sold in various sizes and forms.

Alcohol Ink

Alcohol ink is a specific type of colorant that works well with epoxy resin. You can add it to the mixture to give it a unique hue.

Glitter

For those who want to give resin products a unique texture or shine, you can also purchase glitter to add to your molds.

Mold Release

Mold release is a spray that is used to make it easier to remove hardened resin from the silicone molds used to shape them.

Sealant

Once you finish your projects, you can also use sealant to protect your resin crafts or add different finishes to the surface.

Resin-making Equipment and Tools for Business

You’ll also likely need several different types of tools that will serve you as you create your unique resin crafts. From your ideal mold to safety gear, here are some popular options.

Silicone Molds

You can find silicone molds in a huge array of sizes and shapes to complete various projects. Silicone is an ideal material since it’s strong yet flexible.

Heat Gun

A heat gun is a small, handheld tool that you can use to set resin and remove bubbles from the material as it hardens.

Gloves

Protective gloves can keep your hands safe while you work with resin art supplies.

Safety Glasses

You may also use safety glasses to protect your eyes while you work with these tools and chemicals.

Cups

You’ll need a large selection of cups to mix your resin, colors, and other additives before pouring them into your molds.

Stir Sticks

Then use stir sticks to create the finish and texture that you want for each pour.

Where Is the Best Place to Get Wholesale Resin Supplies?

If you’re looking for resin art supplies for your next project, Amazon and Etsy have an extensive selection of resin, molds, and other materials. Check the entire list above for more options.

Is Resin Art Profitable?

Yes, resin art can be sold at a profit. You can create a shop that uses various resins and containers. To make your business profitable, you’ll need to factor in the cost of materials, your website, marketing, and operating expenses when pricing your projects.

What Resin Items Sell Best?

Resin can be used to create a huge array of popular products. In general, handmade items tend to sell well when used to create unique items and gifts. These can include coasters, jewelry, accessories, and home decor items.

Read More:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.