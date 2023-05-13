SBA Announces 2nd Annual America’s Seed Fund Week to Boost Tech Startups and Early-Stage R&D

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is set to host the 2nd annual America’s Seed Fund Week, a significant event that seeks to connect entrepreneurs with the country’s most extensive source of early-stage funding for Research & Development (R&D). The announcement came from Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, who serves as the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet.

The event, scheduled to take place virtually from May 15 to 18, will offer a platform for entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies and the organizations that support them. The week-long series includes the Startup Expo, providing opportunities to collaborate and connect with vital resources and funding agencies.

Known as America’s Seed Fund, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs annually provide over $4 billion in non-dilutive funding in the form of contracts and grants. This funding helps early-stage startups and innovative small businesses, particularly those focused on science and technology, advance their groundbreaking ideas from the R&D stage to commercialization.

Administrator Guzman said, “America’s entrepreneurs are our nation’s problem-solvers seeking ways to improve everyday life and the world around us. At the SBA, we are committed to helping to make sure our great ideas can be developed, commercialized and launched into thriving businesses.” She further emphasized the importance of the Seed Fund Week as a chance to ensure that entrepreneurs can connect and find resources to start and grow their businesses.

America’s Seed Fund Week 2023 is poised to foster an inclusive learning experience and further the SBA’s commitment to building a thriving innovation ecosystem. It will feature virtual panels and presentations, bringing together program participants with federal agency SBIR/STTR program managers and industry decision-makers.

Highlighting the week’s events is the 2nd America’s Seed Fund Startup Expo on Monday, May 15. The Startup Expo will showcase innovative small business startups that have benefited from America’s Seed Fund contracts and grants. Selected companies will present cutting-edge technologies essential for the nation’s economic prosperity, global competitiveness, and national security.

For small business owners and tech entrepreneurs, this event is a unique opportunity to learn, network, and potentially secure funding for their innovative ideas. It also reinforces the critical role of small businesses in driving economic growth and technological advancement in the U.S.

