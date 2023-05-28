Small Business Grants and Low Interest Loans Available for Companies Throughout the U.S.

Small business grants can help businesses work through numerous challenges, from natural disaster recovery to replacing outdated equipment. This week, organizations and communities throughout the U.S. announced numerous grant opportunities, including pandemic recovery grants and more. Read on for a full list.

Matlacha Hookers Hurricane Ian Small Business Grants

The Matlacha Hookers Inc., a nonprofit organization in Florida, is offering grants to small businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. The group started a GoFundMe after the hurricane to collect funds for businesses in the Greater Pine Island area, and currently has $20,000 to distribute as grant funding. To qualify for grants, businesses must be locally owned and operated businesses, nonprofits, or social clubs located in the Greater Pine Island area. They must also be currently open and have been operating for at least one year prior to Hurricane Ian. Applications must be submitted to Matlacha Hookers by June 23.

Spokane 2023 Assistance to Small Businesses Grant

Spokane, Washington is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Assistance to Small Businesses Grant. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, grants are available to small businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. To qualify for grants of up to $45,000, businesses must be able to show a decline in gross revenue or an increase in expenses. In addition, businesses that launched in 2020 or 2021 may be eligible for smaller grants of up to $15,000. This is the second funding round for this program, and businesses that received grants during the first round are ineligible. The application deadline is August 31 or when funding is exhausted.

Suffolk County Water Quality Protection and Restoration Program Fund

Suffolk County, New York is launching a new grant program to support small businesses hooking up to county sewer systems. Eligible businesses or property owners can apply for grants of up to $15,000 to cover some of the cost of sewer line hookup. The county is also working with Dime Bank to provide low-interest loans to help businesses finance the remainder of their hookup expenses. This Water Quality Protection and Restoration Program Fund is part of a $1 million initiative to help the county replace outdated septic systems with new sewer lines. The fund is expected to help about 65 businesses with 25 employees or less, and will begin accepting applications during the fall.

Hamilton County Small Business Grants

Hamilton County, Ohio is offering a small business grant program to help residents get new businesses off the ground. County officials announced the program at the first ever Small Business Day on May 22 at the Sharonville Convention Center, while marking the opening of the new Hamilton County Office of Small Business. The program will provide grants of up to $10,000, along with coaching to help applicants through the process. The county is dedicating about $4 million to the program, and applications will be accepted through June 20.

Washington County Small Business Impact Grant Program

Washington County, Maryland is currently implementing its new Small Business Impact Grant program thanks to $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $25,000 to cover losses or expenses related to the pandemic. The Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development will facilitate the program. The application period officially opens on June 5 and will run through June 16.

Colorado Springs Accelerate COS Small Business Loan Fund

The City of Colorado Springs is partnering with local business development service Exponential Impact to launch the Accelerate COS Small Business Loan Fund. The fund will offer micro-loans of up to $10,000 and growth loans of up to $50,000 to qualified local businesses. The program also includes mentorship and educational opportunities to support businesses that qualify for funds. The application period is open now through June 16.

