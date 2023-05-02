Small Business Grants with a May Deadline

If you’re looking to start or grow a business in May, there are numerous small business grant opportunities that may help. There are currently a wide range of programs, from pandemic relief grants to opportunities for specific industries. Read on for a full selection of options with deadlines in May 2023.

California Restaurants Care Resilience Fund

California restaurants can apply for a $5,000 grant from the California Restaurant Foundation. The Restaurants Care Resilience Fund includes $2.1 million in funds from several California utility companies, including San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Gas, and Pacific Gas & Electric. The foundation will award 366 grants to brick-and-mortar restaurants with no more than five locations and less than $3 million in annual revenue. The deadline to apply for the program is May 7.

Northern New Mexico RDC Micro-Grant Program

Northern New Mexico’s Regional Development Corporation is providing grants of up to $3,000 to support local small businesses. To qualify for grants, local businesses must have at least six months in business and be headquartered in Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, or Taos counties. The program will also prioritize funding for businesses in rural areas and those that haven’t already received grant funds. RDC is also providing technical assistance through the application deadline of May 12.

Twin Cities Vanguard Accelerator and Fund

St. Paul’s Center of Economic Inclusion is supporting Black and Brown women entrepreneurs throughout the Twin Cities through its Vanguard Accelerator and Fund program. The center recently announced a new funding round that will provide more than $400,000 in awards by this summer. Eligible businesses can apply for $5,000 grants and forgivable loans, along with training and technical assistance. This is the second iteration of the program, which originally launched in 2022 thanks to financial support from JP Morgan Chase, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Founders First CDC, and NEOO Partners. May 16 is the application deadline for this funding round.

El Paso COVID Grants Program

El Paso, Texas is partnering with nonprofit business lender LiftFund to launch a new COVID Grants Program. The city is dedicating $2.15 million to the program. Each eligible business or nonprofit can apply for up to $10,000 to cover various expenses from working capital to rent. The program is providing funds on a first-come, first-served basis, with those that have not already received COVID-relief funds through a city sponsored program receiving priority. The final application deadline is May 31.

Missouri Child Care Innovation Start-Up Grants

Missouri is offering a new grant program to boost child care businesses across the state.. Grants require matching funds or in-kind contributions that come from other sources. And business owners must work with community partners to try and boost access to child care across their communities. Businesses must also complete all necessary licensing and inspection steps to qualify. The deadline to apply for the grant program is May 31.

Purple Line Construction Relief Grants

Maryland businesses affected by Purple Line construction in Metropolitan DC may qualify for grant funds to offset construction-related losses. The project originally started in 2017 but has been delayed numerous times. The program includes about $800,000 in total funds. Qualifying businesses can apply now through the May 31 deadline.

