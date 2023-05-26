In the News: From $10K to $100K, Take a Look at These Grants

Applying for a grant can be a great way to help your small business grow. Grants can provide you with much-needed financial assistance, which you can use to improve your operations, hire new employees, or even expand into new markets. In addition to the financial benefits, winning a grant can increase your business’s publicity and credibility.

Beyond the financial benefits, grants often come with invaluable mentorship and networking opportunities, enabling you to connect with industry experts and like-minded entrepreneurs. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure resources that can fuel your business growth. If you are a small business owner, consider applying for a grant. Grants can be a great way to help you achieve your business goals.

Beyond the $10,000 to $100,000 available in funds, this week’s grants also provide a range of services and help to small business owners. From addressing revenue losses to supporting niche industries, there are several opportunities to be had.

Small Business News May 26, 2023

This week’s roundup includes the announcement by the SBA of the Stage One “Catalyze” winners of the 2023 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, a recent Supreme Court ruling that could affect small businesses, AI innovations from Adobe and Google, and much more.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the Stage One “Catalyze” winners of the 2023 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. This national initiative will award up to $5 million in total additional prizes to fortify innovation ecosystems across the United States.

TD Bank has launched a new suite of credit card products geared towards giving small business owners and consumers increased financial control and flexibility. This includes the introduction of two new credit card models, TD Clear and TD FlexPay, along with improvements to the TD Double Up and TD Cash credit cards.

Bank of America (BoA) has officially announced the launch of its impact accelerator program, Bank of America Breakthrough Lab, aiming to provide economic opportunities to entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities. This initiative signals a significant move by one of the largest banking institutions in the U.S.

Small businesses need to prioritize efficiency and growth in order to succeed. One effective way to achieve this is through the use of software solutions. With a plethora of options available, finding the right software can be a daunting task.

Visa (NYSE: V), along with partners Agrotoken, Microsoft, and Sinqia, is venturing into new technological territory with a blockchain-based programmable finance platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Amazon has unveiled an expanded line of Echo products that are set to change the landscape of the home tech market, and with it, present opportunities for small businesses. The tech giant introduced four all-new Echo devices: the Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Buds.

In a pioneering move that provides a comprehensive dataset on entrepreneurship globally, Shopify has beta launched the Shopify Entrepreneurship Index. This tool will afford small businesses a reliable source for data and insights on entrepreneurship across 40 countries and all U.S.

In a bid to make digital documents more accessible, Adobe has announced a new feature: the Adobe PDF Accessibility Auto-Tag API, driven by Adobe’s AI and machine learning framework, Adobe Sensei.

Google Cloud has introduced Duet AI for developers, an advanced AI collaborator designed to augment developer productivity with real-time code suggestions, chat assistance, and enterprise customization. This development, aiming to leverage large language models (LLMs) for enterprise development, could signify a major leap in productivity.

Small businesses can greatly benefit from implementing versatile software solutions that streamline their operations. Steve Festa, owner of Blues Brothers Construction, shared his experience with Zoho in an episode of Small Biz in 15. In this article, we delve into the insights that Festa shared about using software to make a roofing company more competitive.

TikTok is stepping up its game with the introduction of the Artist Impact Program to its Commercial Music Library. With this new development, small businesses can now harness the power of music in their marketing strategies and connect more effectively with their audience on a global scale.

In a ruling that could have far-reaching consequences for small businesses across the nation, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld California’s Proposition 12 in the case of National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. This decision may impose additional regulatory burdens on small businesses operating outside of California, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

When it comes to social media marketing, understanding the fundamentals and keeping up with trends can be quite challenging. Deborah E, a seasoned expert in the field, discusses her experiences and insights, illuminating how businesses can utilize social media effectively for their growth and success.

One of the biggest problems facing us in this world is the lack of civil discourse. This did not start in 2016, but had been building for the last 30 years. The lack of accountability and the ability to post comments anonymously on social media has been incredibly destructive to civility among our communications inside and outside your small business.

Small app developers have seen an unprecedented 71% revenue growth over the past two years on the App Store, an independent study by economists at Analysis Group reveals. This growth has outstripped even large developers, a notable achievement that could serve as an inspiration to small business owners across sectors.

With its latest offering, Google Labs, Google has introduced a unique opportunity for small businesses to stay ahead of the curve. This innovative platform allows users to test Google’s early-stage features and products, gaining a first look at potentially transformative tools.

Small businesses, via the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), have mounted a Supreme Court challenge against burdensome debit card interchange fees.

American CyberSystems Inc., operating under the name Innova Solutions, has come under fire for discriminatory hiring practices, according to a recent announcement by the Justice Department. The Georgia-based IT staffing and services company’s case offers a crucial lesson for small business owners on the importance of understanding and adhering to federal hiring regulations.

Creative pursuits often face the challenge of turning abstract ideas into tangible art. For musicians, the bridge between inspiration and composition can sometimes seem elusive. MusicLM, an experimental AI tool announced earlier this year, promises to make this process simpler.

McDonald’s and Glovo, a pioneering multi-category app, have announced a long-term global strategic partnership to enhance the McDelivery experience for customers around the world. This collaboration aims to evolve the existing agreement between the two companies, increasing the selection on the platform and improving customer experience.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.