Spotlight: The Dog Stop Offers a One-Stop-Shop for Pet Owners

Many pet businesses specialize in one type of product or service. So pet owners often need to seek out multiple providers to care for their pets.

However, The Dog Stop offers several important services and products under one roof. Read about the company and how it’s spreading throughout the country with its franchise program in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers a wide array of services for dog owners.

Co-founder and CEO Jesse Coslov told Small Business Trends, “We offer all dog care services including boarding, daycare, grooming, retail, training and in-home services (walking and overnight sitting).”

Business Niche

Accommodating all different kinds of dogs.

Coslov says, “We have something to offer all dog owners, regardless of the unique traits of their dog. Even non-social dogs are regulars at TDS. And we pride ourselves on being the complete resource for all things “dog” to the communities we serve.”

How the Business Got Started

To provide a service that was lacking in the current market.

Coslov explains, “TDS started out of my desire to create a better version of the dog care offerings available to me and my dogs. I wanted to create a business that offered 100% transparency, the best customer service and the convenience of having all the services under one roof.”

Biggest Win

Successfully bringing multiple offerings together.

Coslov says, “Having so many service offerings available to the customer is HUGE and why people love TDS so much. Customers (2 and 4 legged) love coming to TDS as the care and customer service they receive is second to none. It is natural they would want to get all of their dog care needs taken care of at one convenient location, which saves them time, money and adds a lot of piece of mind to the equation. This has allowed us to develop more routine customers and create the best possible environment for their dogs. We continue to innovate and always put the dogs first, which our customers love.”

Biggest Risk

Franchising.

Coslov adds, “Deciding to franchise our business was a huge risk and a very long and still ongoing process of improving. Had it not worked out, it could have hurt our brand name, value and ultimately taken the whole business down.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Donating to various dog-related charities.

Coslov says, “There are so many incredible organizations big and small that work so hard to fight for and protect animals. They need all the help (financial) they can get.”

What Sets the Business Apart

Letting franchisees create unique locations to serve their local markets.

Coslov explains, “We want to make sure each facilities caters to the needs of its customers and give our franchise owners the latitude to customize the services and carry the products their customers actually want.”

Favorite Quote

“Nothing worthwhile is easy.”

Coslov adds, “I am sure it has been said 100 different ways by 1000 different people, but I first heard it when I was in high school from an athletics coach. Truer words couldn’t be spoken.”

* * * * *