Therapist Job Description Template and Guide | Workstream ATS

Therapists are healthcare professionals who specialize in treating various mental health disorders. They are responsible for providing diagnostic assessments, creating individualized treatment plans, and helping patients overcome their mental health challenges. In this article, we will explore therapist job description examples, responsibilities, and the skills needed to succeed.

Therapist Job Description Examples

Therapists work in different settings and with various mental health disorders, providing specialized care to meet the unique needs of their clients. Here are some therapist job descriptions examples:

Mental Health Therapists

Mental health therapists address a wide range of mental health needs, from anxiety and depression to more severe disorders like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. They offer therapy services, such as individual and group counseling, to help clients improve their mental well-being.

Substance Abuse Therapists

Substance abuse therapists focus on treating patients with drug addiction or alcoholism. They develop individualized treatment plans that address the specific issues faced by their clients, such as coping strategies, managing triggers, and establishing a support network.

Therapists Specializing in Learning Disabilities

These therapists work with clients who have learning disabilities, such as dyslexia or ADHD. They provide support services and therapy to help clients overcome challenges and achieve academic success.

Key Therapist Responsibilities

Therapists have various responsibilities, depending on their specialization and work setting. Some common therapist responsibilities include:

Providing Diagnostic Assessments

Therapists conduct diagnostic assessments to determine the nature and severity of a client’s mental health needs. This may involve interviewing the client, administering psychological tests, and gathering information from family members or other professionals.

Creating Individualized Treatment Plans

Based on the diagnostic assessments, therapists develop individualized treatment plans that address each client’s unique needs. These plans outline the goals of therapy, the techniques to be used, and the timeline for treatment.

Monitoring Patient Progress

Therapists regularly evaluate their patients’ progress, making adjustments to the treatment plan as needed. This may involve ongoing assessments, updating goals, and modifying therapy techniques to better serve the client.

Referring Patients to Support Services and Community Resources

In some cases, therapists may need to refer patients to additional support services or community resources. This can include other healthcare professionals, such as social workers or psychiatrists, or specialized programs that address specific mental health needs.

Therapist Skills and Qualities

Successful therapists possess a range of skills and qualities that enable them to effectively serve their clients. Some key therapist skills include:

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Therapists must be able to communicate clearly and empathetically with their clients, fostering a trusting rapport that encourages open dialogue. They should also be able to work collaboratively with other healthcare professionals, such as social workers or psychiatrists, to provide comprehensive care.

Ability to Build a Trusting Rapport with Patients and Their Families

Establishing a trusting rapport with clients and their families is essential for therapists. Clients are more likely to share their thoughts and feelings openly when they feel comfortable and safe with their therapist.

Strong Time Management and Organizational Skills

Therapists must be able to manage their schedules effectively, ensuring that they can allocate adequate time for each client. They should also be organized and detail-oriented, keeping accurate records of client information and treatment progress.

Working Knowledge of Various Therapy Services and Techniques

A therapist should have a working knowledge of various therapy services and techniques, enabling them to tailor their approach to each client’s needs. This may include cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, psychodynamic therapy, or other evidence-based interventions.

Education and Licensing Requirements for Therapists

To become a therapist, individuals must typically complete a minimum of a master’s degree in psychology, social work, or a related field. The specific education requirements may vary depending on the therapist’s area of specialization and the licensing requirements in their state.

State Licensure and/or Certification Requirements

In most states, therapists must obtain licensure or certification to practice. This typically involves completing a certain number of supervised clinical hours, passing a state-administered exam, and fulfilling continuing education requirements. It is essential to research the specific licensure or certification requirements in your state.

Continuing Education and Professional Development Opportunities

To maintain licensure and stay up-to-date with current best practices, therapists should participate in ongoing professional development and continuing education opportunities. This may include attending workshops, conferences, or webinars, or participating in professional organizations related to their area of expertise.

Therapist Work Settings and Opportunities

Therapists can work in a variety of settings, depending on their area of specialization and personal preferences. Some common therapist work settings include:

Private Practice

Many therapists choose to work in private practice, either independently or as part of a group practice. In this setting, therapists can set their schedules, choose their clientele, and develop their approach to treatment.

Residential Facilities

Some therapists work in residential facilities, such as drug rehabilitation centers or group homes for individuals with mental health disorders. In this setting, therapists typically provide ongoing therapy services to residents, monitor their progress, and collaborate with other healthcare professionals to ensure comprehensive care.

Community Mental Health Centers

Community mental health centers offer mental health services to individuals in need, often at a reduced cost or on a sliding scale. Therapists working in this setting may provide individual, group, or family therapy, as well as crisis intervention and case management services.

Hospitals and Other Medical Facilities

Therapists can also work in hospitals or other medical facilities, providing therapy services to patients with mental health needs or working as part of a larger healthcare team.

Job Description Template

When creating a therapist job description, it is essential to outline the specific duties and responsibilities, required qualifications, skills, and experience, as well as any expectations for the workplace, schedule, and potential collaboration with other professionals. Here is a template to help guide you:

Job Description Template 1:

Job Title: Licensed Therapist

Responsibilities:

Provide individual, group, and/or family therapy to clients with mental health and/or substance abuse issues

Conduct assessments and create treatment plans based on clients’ needs and goals

Maintain accurate and up-to-date client records and documentation

Collaborate with other healthcare professionals, such as psychiatrists and social workers, to coordinate care for clients

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and regulations

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in Counseling, Social Work, Psychology, or related field

Licensure as a therapist (e.g., LPC, LCSW, LMFT)

2+ years of experience as a therapist in a clinical setting

Strong knowledge of therapeutic techniques and interventions

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunities for professional development and growth

Positive and supportive work environment

Flexible scheduling options

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications for the position.

Job Description Template 2:

Job Title: Behavioral Health Therapist

Responsibilities:

Provide individual, group, and/or family therapy to clients with behavioral health issues

Conduct assessments and create treatment plans based on clients’ needs and goals

Maintain accurate and up-to-date client records and documentation

Collaborate with other healthcare professionals, such as psychiatrists and social workers, to coordinate care for clients

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and regulations

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in Counseling, Social Work, Psychology, or related field

Licensure as a therapist (e.g., LPC, LCSW, LMFT)

2+ years of experience as a therapist in a clinical setting, with a focus on behavioral health

Strong knowledge of therapeutic techniques and interventions for behavioral health issues

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunities for professional development and growth

Positive and supportive work environment

Flexible scheduling options

How to Apply:

Please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and qualifications for the position.

Job Description Template 3:

Job Title: School-Based Therapist

Responsibilities:

Provide individual and/or group therapy to students in a school setting

Conduct assessments and create treatment plans based on students’ needs and goals

Collaborate with school personnel, such as teachers and guidance counselors, to coordinate care for students

Maintain accurate and up-to-date client records and documentation

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and regulations

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in Counseling, Social Work, Psychology, or related field

Licensure as a therapist (e.g., LPC, LCSW, LMFT)

2+ years of experience as a therapist in a school or clinical setting

Strong knowledge of therapeutic techniques and interventions for children and adolescents

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunities for professional development and growth

Positive and supportive work environment

Flexible scheduling options

How to Apply:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications for the position.

Job Description Template 4:

Job Title: Mental Health Therapist (Entry-Level)

Responsibilities:

Provide individual, group, and/or family therapy to clients with mental health and/or substance abuse issues

Conduct assessments and create treatment plans based on clients’ needs and goals

Maintain accurate and up-to-date client records and documentation

Collaborate with other healthcare professionals, such as psychiatrists and social workers, to coordinate care for clients

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and regulations

Qualifications:

Master’s degree in Counseling, Social Work, Psychology, or related field

Licensure as a therapist (e.g., LPC, LCSW, LMFT) preferred but not required

1+ years of experience as a therapist in a clinical setting or related field

Strong knowledge of therapeutic techniques and interventions

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunities for professional development and growth

Positive and supportive work environment

Flexible scheduling options

How to Apply:

Please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and qualifications for the position.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the educational requirements for a therapist position at a small business?

A therapist typically holds a master’s degree in psychology, social work, counseling, or a related field. Additional education and specialization may be required depending on the specific role and client population.

Is licensure or certification required for the therapist position?

Yes, most therapist positions require state licensure or certification. The requirements may vary depending on the state and the specific role, so it is essential to check the local requirements before applying.

What type of therapy services will the therapist provide?

The therapist’s responsibilities may include providing individual, couples, group, or family therapy sessions, depending on the specific role and the needs of the clients.

What are the working hours for a therapist position at a small business?

Working hours for a therapist at a small business may vary based on the needs of the clients and the therapist’s availability. The schedule is often flexible, with opportunities for both full-time and part-time work.

Are there opportunities for professional development and growth in the therapist role?

Yes, many small businesses value professional development and encourage their therapists to pursue continuing education and training opportunities to stay up-to-date with the latest therapeutic techniques and best practices.

What qualities are important for a successful therapist at a small business?

A successful therapist at a small business should have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, a strong understanding of various therapeutic approaches, the ability to develop and implement individualized treatment plans, and a commitment to providing compassionate mental health care.

How do I apply for the therapist position at a small business?

To apply for the therapist position, please submit your resume, cover letter, and any relevant certifications or licenses. Make sure to highlight your experience, qualifications, and passion for helping clients improve their mental health and well-being.