tiktok-expands-opportunities-for-small-businesses-and-artists-with-commercial-music-library

As the world of social media continues to evolve, TikTok is stepping up its game with the introduction of the Artist Impact Program to its Commercial Music Library. With this new development, small businesses can now harness the power of music in their marketing strategies and connect more effectively with their audience on a global scale.

TikTok, the platform known for its power to spark cultural trends, is giving businesses access to over one million songs from emerging and established artists worldwide. The Commercial Music Library (CML) was introduced to help brands find the perfect soundtrack for their content, making it easier than ever to engage audiences in innovative ways.

The Artist Impact Program, the latest addition to the CML, allows artists to monetize their music on TikTok, giving them unprecedented opportunities to be discovered and re-discovered in markets around the world. This platform not only supports the creative industry but also provides small businesses an avenue to reach wider audiences through memorable soundtracks.

“88% of TikTok users say sound is essential to the TikTok experience, and 68% remember a brand better when they feature songs that they like in their videos,” the release stated, underlining the importance of music in brand promotion.

The program’s potential has already been demonstrated with emerging artist INJI’s song “Gaslight”. Distributed via the Commercial Music Library, the song achieved 14 billion views and featured in 3 million videos within a year, with over half of those views and creations coming from businesses using the library.

“Putting my music on the Commercial Music Library was absolutely path-changing for me,” said INJI. The exposure given to her song through the CML has propelled her career, illustrating the program’s potential to benefit both artists and businesses alike.

As part of this initiative, TikTok has formed distribution partnerships with Believe, DistroKid, and Vydia, among others, which allows artists to tap into advertising budgets from brands featuring their music in TikTok campaigns. This model not only increases exposure for artists but also gives businesses an engaging, innovative way to connect with their audience.

Bryan Cosgrove, Director of Commercial Music & Creative Licensing at TikTok, emphasized the company’s goal “to provide brands with a safe, yet expansive library of music to use in their content, while opening up new revenue streams for the artists that power it.”

The Artist Impact Program is designed to benefit the entire music ecosystem, from artists to labels and brands, fostering a symbiotic relationship that promotes creative storytelling and robust brand messaging. With a library of over one million sounds and songs, businesses can easily find the right soundtrack that fits their brand voice, products, and audiences.

TikTok’s new program, therefore, is not only an exciting development for the music industry but also a transformative tool for small businesses. It grants them access to a global music library, allowing them to create more engaging content, improve brand recall, and reach a larger audience.

In the ever-evolving world of digital marketing, the Artist Impact Program promises to redefine the way businesses and artists interact and grow. Stay tuned for further updates on the Commercial Music Library and the ways it continues to innovate the TikTok experience for small businesses and artists alike.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.