TikTok Introduces Pulse Premiere, Connecting Brands with Premium Publisher Content

TikTok has announced the expansion of its TikTok Pulse advertising solution with the addition of Pulse Premiere, a new feature that enables advertisers to place their ads directly after premium publisher content in TikTok’s For You feed. The update aims to give brands more control and predictability in their advertising placements, while allowing them to better engage with their target audiences on the platform.

Brands increasingly seek to participate in trends and cultural moments that entertain audiences and unite communities. Pulse Premiere allows brands to control where their ads are placed, positioning them adjacent to content from premium publishing partners in lifestyle and education, sports, and entertainment categories.

TikTok has introduced its inaugural Pulse Premiere partners, which include Buzzfeed, Conde Nast, Dotdash Meredith, Hearst Magazines, MLS, NBCUniversal, UFC, Vox Media, and WWE. Advertisers can now place their ads next to relevant content, ensuring better alignment with their brand. Pulse has demonstrated an increase in brand recall by 9.8% and awareness by 6.8% when brands are placed next to top culturally impactful content.

In addition to Pulse Premiere, TikTok is expanding its Pulse offerings to help brands maximize their reach and relevance on the platform. New solutions include:

Pulse Seasonal Lineups: TikTok’s first-ever moment-specific ad offerings allow advertisers to run ads next to trending Pulse-eligible videos around specific marketing moments, cultural events, or seasons. This helps drive relevance for the brand. Max Pulse: A new buying mechanism that lets advertisers run their creatives adjacent to the top 4% trending content across all categories on TikTok, in addition to the existing Pulse lineups. This helps advertisers maximize their brand’s reach and unlock the full potential of their campaigns.

Pulse Premiere opens new opportunities for publishers to monetize their content on TikTok through a revenue-sharing model and allows them to amplify existing partnerships with media on the platform. For small business owners, this expansion of TikTok’s advertising solutions provides more opportunities to connect with their target audience and make a significant impact with their marketing efforts.

Stay tuned for further updates to Pulse Premiere as TikTok continues to onboard publishing partners across the globe.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.