TikTok World 2023: Empowering Your Business

Every day, over 150 million Americans flock to TikTok, the video-sharing platform that’s changing the game in how brands connect with consumers. For small businesses, this platform offers an opportunity to engage with a diverse, creative, and hyper-engaged audience in ways that traditional marketing channels simply can’t match.

According to recent statistics, TikTok is transforming the path to purchase in modern retail, altering how people discover, shop, and buy products. An impressive one in three people discover new products on TikTok via a brand’s video, and over 90% of users perform an action—ranging from researching the brand to purchasing a product—after seeing content on the platform.

Recognizing the platform’s potential for small businesses, TikTok is hosting TikTok World 2023. This event aims to unite the marketing industry, offering deep dives into advertising solutions, best practices for enhancing a brand’s experience on the platform, and strategies for driving and measuring results.

At the core of this initiative is the launch of TikTok World Hub, a resource designed to help brands fully leverage their TikTok content and ads. “Marketers have shifted from asking ‘why’ they should be on TikTok to wanting to know ‘how’ they can dive in. This is why we built the TikTok World Hub to empower marketers with the tools they need to drive full funnel business results all while building meaningful connections with the TikTok community,” states Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing, TikTok.

Alongside the Hub, TikTok is introducing TikTok Fundamentals, a framework for optimizing advertising campaigns. This three-step model includes:

Fuel: Supplying TikTok with the necessary input to ensure the best outputs for your campaign. Build: Starting simple and gradually building upon your campaigns to increase learning. Automate: Utilizing TikTok’s automation tools to maximize efficiency and simplify workflows.

The TikTok World Hub also offers four learning tracks—Branding, Commerce, Performance, and Creative. Each track features interactive videos with TikTok product leaders and educational resources to help small businesses master the platform’s advertising tools. The Hub offers a comprehensive breakdown of the platform’s product suite, guiding businesses on leveraging the right tools for each stage of the marketing funnel.

Ray Cao, Global Head of Product Strategy and Operations, emphasizes TikTok’s commitment to innovation, “Our goal at TikTok is to continuously innovate to allow advertisers to connect and create more cultural moments with the TikTok community using our diverse set of advertising tools.”

With nearly 5 million businesses now on TikTok, the platform is becoming a preferred choice for small businesses seeking to expand their reach and connect with a larger audience. The launch of TikTok World 2023 and the new Hub is set to provide small businesses with the tools and resources they need to succeed and grow in an increasingly digital marketplace.

