WhatsApp Now Has Message Editing Feature

In an exciting development for the millions of small businesses using WhatsApp for communication, the popular messaging app has introduced a new feature that allows users to edit their messages up to 15 minutes after they’ve been sent. This update brings greater control over chats, empowering users to rectify misspellings, add additional context, or simply change their minds after hitting send.

To use this new feature, users just need to long-press on a sent message and select ‘Edit’ from the menu within the 15-minute timeframe. The updated messages will then be marked as ‘edited’, ensuring full transparency in conversations. This feature does not expose the edit history, maintaining the privacy of the users’ changes.

Just like all personal messages, media, and calls on WhatsApp, these edited messages are also protected by end-to-end encryption. This feature underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy and security, essential for businesses that share sensitive information via the platform.

A couple of images demonstrating the new feature in action show how easy it is to use. A simple long-press on the message opens the menu from which users can choose ‘Edit’ and make their changes.

This feature has already started rolling out globally and is expected to be accessible to everyone in the coming weeks.

For small businesses using WhatsApp for internal communication or customer engagement, this feature is particularly beneficial. It offers the opportunity to refine communications, correct errors, or provide additional information, contributing to clearer, more effective conversations.

Moreover, the presence of end-to-end encryption ensures the privacy of these edited messages, reinforcing the app’s standing as a secure platform for business communication.

