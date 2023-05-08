Where to Get Business Cards: The 25 Best Places

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Successful small business owners understand the importance of making a lasting impression on potential clients and partners. After all, it doesn’t matter how amazing the small business ideas are, no one will take note without the proper promotion.

One timeless and effective way to make that all-important first impression is through a well-designed business card. If you’re curious about the top places to get high-quality business cards that capture your brand identity and help you leave a lasting mark in the business world, we’ve got the A-Z of obtaining business cards for you.

What are the benefits of business cards?

Are business cards still relevant? Business cards are an essential tool for small business owners, offering a range of benefits that can help elevate your brand and boost your networking efforts. Here are five key advantages of using business cards:

Professionalism – Business cards convey a sense of professionalism, establishing your business as credible and legitimate, while leaving a lasting impression on potential clients or partners.

Business cards convey a sense of professionalism, establishing your business as credible and legitimate, while leaving a lasting impression on potential clients or partners. Brand Identity – Business cards provide an opportunity to showcase your brand identity with your logo, color scheme and design, helping to reinforce your brand image and create brand recognition.

Business cards provide an opportunity to showcase your brand identity with your logo, color scheme and design, helping to reinforce your brand image and create brand recognition. Networking – Business cards are a tangible and convenient way to share your contact information, making it easy for potential clients or partners to reach out to you and enabling seamless networking at events or meetings.

Business cards are a tangible and convenient way to share your contact information, making it easy for potential clients or partners to reach out to you and enabling seamless networking at events or meetings. Memorability – Well-designed business cards can make an impact with unique and eye-catching designs that stand out in a sea of generic cards, helping you be more memorable to potential clients or partners.

Well-designed business cards can make an impact with unique and eye-catching designs that stand out in a sea of generic cards, helping you be more memorable to potential clients or partners. Versatility – Business cards are versatile and can be used in various situations, including networking events, trade shows, conferences or casual encounters, making them a practical and reliable marketing tool for small business owners on the go.

Types of Business Cards

You can choose from various types of business cards, depending on your needs and budget. Some of the most popular types of business cards include:

Standard Business Cards – Traditional rectangular cards printed on standard cardstock, these business cards typically come in a standard size of 3.5 x 2 inches. They offer a classic and professional look, suitable for most small businesses.

– Traditional rectangular cards printed on standard cardstock, these business cards typically come in a standard size of 3.5 x 2 inches. They offer a classic and professional look, suitable for most small businesses. Premium Business Cards – These business cards are printed on high-quality cardstock with special finishes like gloss, matte or textured, giving them a premium and luxurious feel. They are ideal for businesses looking to make a high-end impression.

– These business cards are printed on high-quality cardstock with special finishes like gloss, matte or textured, giving them a premium and luxurious feel. They are ideal for businesses looking to make a high-end impression. Folded Business Cards – Business cards that are folded create more space for additional information, such as a mini brochure or a discount coupon. The cards are versatile and can be used for various purposes, including showcasing products or services.

– Business cards that are folded create more space for additional information, such as a mini brochure or a discount coupon. The cards are versatile and can be used for various purposes, including showcasing products or services. Die-Cut Business Cards – Die-cut business cards are cut into unique shapes, such as circles, squares or custom shapes, allowing you to create a distinctive and memorable look that stands out from the crowd.

– Die-cut business cards are cut into unique shapes, such as circles, squares or custom shapes, allowing you to create a distinctive and memorable look that stands out from the crowd. Eco-Friendly Business Cards – These business cards are made from environmentally friendly materials, such as recycled paper or soy-based inks, making them a sustainable option for environmentally-conscious businesses.

Where to Make Business Cards

As a small business owner, having professional business cards is essential for networking and making a lasting impression. Check out the best business card sites to get high-quality designs that will elevate your brand.

1. Vistaprint

Vistaprint is a top choice for small business owners looking for high-quality business cards. The platform features an easy-to-use design tool, user-friendly templates, ways to customize your card and budget-friendly prices. Vistaprint often offers free business card promotions and currently offers an extra 15% off shapes and finishes.

2. Zazzle

Zazzle is a top pick for professionals seeking distinctive business cards. With its extensive design options, custom shapes and bulk order discounts, Zazzle offers unique cards for all tastes. The company offers thousands of designs available at prices starting around $25 for 100 cards.

3. 123Print

123Print is a go-to option for affordable business cards. It offers a wide variety of templates and designs, customization options and bulk order discounts. Plus, currently, 123Print customers can save as much as 75% off of their business card orders.

4. 48HourPrint

48HourPrint is a reliable choice for fast-turnaround business cards. The company offers a wide range of templates and designs, customization options and expedited shipping. 48HourPrint also offers all sorts of coupons and discounts, such as its current 35% off of business card prices.

5. Printing for Less

Printing for Less is a top choice for premium business cards. With templates and custom design options, eco-friendly printing and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, the supplier offers high-quality cards. Plus, its current low price starts at just $59.95 for 500 cards, making it a cost-effective option for professional printing needs. Customers even can qualify for free business cards with qualifying purchases.

6. PrintRunner

PrintRunner is a reliable option for business cards with a wide range of design templates and customization options. It offers special promotions like free shipping and bulk order discounts. Plus, PrintRunner’s current low price starts at just $35 for 250 cards, making it an affordable choice for quality printing.

7. UPrinting

UPrinting is a trusted choice for business cards with a variety of design options and customization features. Like many of its competitors, UPrinting frequently offers promotions like free design services and bulk order discounts. Its affordable rates start at just $20 for 250 cards, making UPrinting a budget-friendly option for small business owners.

8. FedEx

FedEx is a convenient option for business cards with an online design tool and reliable shipping options. FedEx offers various promotions, including free shipping and custom design services. Its low prices currently start at just $10 for a pack of 100 cards. Customers can have their business cards delivered, or they can pick them up at a local FedEx store either the same or the next day.

9. Magnets USA

Magnets USA is a unique option for business cards with its unique magnetic card designs. The website offers special promotions like free customization and design services. With magnetic cards priced as low as 16 cents each, it’s possible for any professional to master personal branding with sophistication and style.

10. ClubCard Printing USA

ClubCard Printing USA is a reliable option for high-quality business cards that offers a variety of ways to customize your own design. The printing service offers special promotions like free custom design services and fast shipping. Business cards from ClubCard Printing USA start at just over $21 for 100 cards, and many card designs are even available for same-day service.

11. Primoprint

Primoprint is a top choice for premium business cards with a wide range of customization options, including foil, spot UV, velvet finishes and rounded corners. The supplier regularly offers special features and promotions, including free file checks and online design tools. Primoprint customers even can request a free sample pack so they can check out all the design options firsthand.

12. MOO

MOO is a popular choice for unique and high-quality business cards with premium features like foil, letterpress and unique shapes. The website offers customers benefits like free samples and custom design services. Plus, when customers sign up to receive MOO’s newsletter, they receive bonuses like 20% off their first order, business tips, inspiration and exclusive special offers.

13. Taste of Ink

Taste of Ink is a creative option for professionals hoping to stand out with unique business cards made from unconventional materials like wood, metal and plastic. The printing service offers promotions like free design consultations and custom die-cut shapes. Starting at around $110 for 500 cards, Taste of Ink isn’t the cheapest option on this list, but it is one of the most memorable.

14. Printing Peach

Printing Peach is another trusted online source for affordable and high-quality business cards. The service offers free shipping, free file checks and custom design services, in addition to low prices. In fact, Printing Peach’s rates start at just $42 for 1,000 high-gloss standard business cards, color-printed on both sides. Plus, for a limited time, Printing Peach will cover the sales tax!

15. 4Over4

4Over4 is a versatile option for ordering business cards thanks to its wide range of customization options like foil, UV coating and silk laminates. The online printing service offers free online design tools and fast shipping. 4Over4 offers customers 200 free business cards, including free design, free printing and free delivery, for completing a few simple online actions.

16. Morning Print

Yet another great option for ordering business cards with a quick turnaround time is Morning Print. The website offers high-quality business card printing services, as well as free file checks and custom design services. Morning Print features monthly sales without the need for coupon codes, and its prices start as low as $10 for 200 business cards.

17. Office Depot

Office Depot offers a convenient option for business cards with online design tools and same-day printing. Upload your own design, or customize a template. You even can learn how to make business cards on Canva. The retailer often runs special promotions like buy-one-get-one-free on business cards, and its current low prices start at just $21.99 for 250 standard business cards, making Office Depot an affordable choice for small businesses and professionals.

18. Elite Flyers

Elite Flyers is a premium choice for business cards with high-quality materials like ultra-thick cardstock and specialty finishes. The supplier offers a variety of features, including spot UV, foil accent and embossing. Its prices start at $25 for 100 cards, but the quality and unique options make Elite Flyers a top choice for businesses looking for a premium business card printing experience.

19. PSPrint

PSPrint is a reliable and affordable option for business cards that offers competitive prices and fast turnaround times. The printing service features custom business cards with options like rounded corners, die-cut shapes and various paper choices. PSPrint’s low prices start at about $31 for 250 standard business cards, but the business regularly offers additional deals like an extra 5% discount.

20. Jukebox Print

Jukebox Print offers high-quality business cards with unique features, including foil stamping, die-cut shapes, spot UV finishes and even stickers. The printing service also offers business cards at low prices, with sales starting at just $25 for 50 premium business cards.

21. Staples

Staples is a popular option for business cards with special offerings like custom designs, premium cardstock options and expedited printing services. The retailer also offers competitive pricing, with prices as low as $14.99 for 250 cards, making it a cost-effective choice for small businesses and professionals.

22. GotPrint

GotPrint is a reputable business card printing service that offers a wide range of custom business card options, including various cardstock, finishes and shapes. The website also offers competitive pricing, with prices starting at less than $10 for 100 cards, making GotPrint a budget-friendly choice for quality business cards.

23. PrintPlace

PrintPlace customers can order a variety of business card options, including custom sizes, finishes and die-cut shapes. The printing service also offers services like free file reviews and proofing. Prices for standard business cards start at just 12 cents each for 250. Sign up to receive PrintPlace emails to get exclusive coupons in your inbox!

24. Overnight Prints

Overnight Prints offers fast printing and delivery options for business cards, with turnaround times as quick as 1 day. The printing service offers affordable customizations, including free spot UV coating and rounded corner business cards, which add a premium touch to business cards. Premium business cards from Overnight Prints start at just $7 for 25 cards.

25. UPS Store

The UPS Store offers professional business card printing services with options for custom cards, including premium card stocks and finishes. The trusted brand also provides same-day printing and local pickup at select locations. Prices start at about 45 cents per card, but the UPS Store offers tons of coupons, discounts and promotions to bring down the price.

How much should business cards cost?

The cost of business cards can vary depending on multiple factors, including their quantity, quality and options for custom cards. Basic business cards can be found for as little as $10 for a pack of 100, while premium options with advanced features like raised lettering or special finishes carry an extra cost and can range from $50 to $200 for the same quantity.

Ultimately, the cost of business cards should align with your budget and the impression you want to make on potential clients or customers.

Are colored business cards more expensive?

Colored business cards can be more expensive compared to standard black-and-white cards. The cost of colored business cards depends on various factors, such as the printing method, paper quality and quantity of cards.

Generally, colored business cards require a higher printing cost and additional fees for custom ink or special finishes. It’s essential to consider your budget and overall design aesthetic when deciding on the color options for your business cards.

What is the cheapest way to get business cards?

One of the most affordable ways to get business cards is through online printing services that offer budget-friendly options. Websites like Vistaprint, GotPrint and MOO often offer promotions or discounts for bulk orders, making them cost-effective choices.

Likewise, choosing standard cardstock, simple designs and forgoing premium features like special finishes or custom shapes can help keep costs low. Comparing prices and features from multiple business card printing services can help you find the best deal for your small business.

Can you design your own business cards?

You don’t have to pay for professional business card design to obtain quality results. Designing your own business card is an excellent option for those who want to add a personal touch to their branding. Many online business card printing services and graphic design tools offer user-friendly design templates to customize and other design ideas that allow you to create unique and professional business cards tailored to your specific needs and style.

Designing your own business cards gives you the creative freedom to showcase your brand identity and make a lasting impression on potential customers or clients.

What is the best font for business cards?

When it comes to choosing the best font for business cards, it’s important to strike a balance between professionalism and readability. Sans-serif fonts like Arial, Helvetica, or Calibri are commonly used for business cards due to their clean and modern appearances. However, classic serif fonts like Times New Roman or Garamond also can convey elegance and sophistication.

Ultimately, the optimal font for business cards depends on the overall design and branding of the business, and it’s crucial to ensure that the chosen font is easy to read in the card’s size and format.

What are the best business card printing services?

When it comes to getting high-quality business cards, several printing services offer stand-out options. Vistaprint is a popular choice for its affordable prices and wide range of customization options. MOO is known for its premium cards and unique designs. GotPrint offers competitive pricing and quick turnaround times.

Other notable options include PrintPlace for its high-quality printing and UPrinting for its eco-friendly options. Ultimately, the best business card printing service for you will depend on your specific needs, budget and different design preferences.

Where can you find same-day business cards?

When time is of the essence, several business card printing services offer same-day options. Staples provides same-day pickup in-store or curbside for business cards ordered online. FedEx Office offers same-day printing and pickup at select locations.

Local print shops or copy centers may also offer expedited printing services for business cards, making them a convenient option for last-minute needs. It’s best to check with individual providers for availability and specific details on their same-day business card printing services.

Is it worth getting a business card?

Despite living in a digital age, business cards remain a valuable tool for networking and establishing professional connections. A well-designed business card can leave a lasting impression, provide essential contact information and enhance your brand image.

It’s a tangible representation of your business that easily can be shared at networking events, meetings and other business interactions.

Investing in business cards is a worthwhile marketing strategy for promoting your business and making meaningful connections in the business world.

Are you ready to make a lasting impression with business cards bearing your own design? Just choose any of the above business card printing services to browse designs, add your own soft touch and in just days you’ll be distributing professional business cards.