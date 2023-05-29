Guide to the Best Work Shirts for Men: Top Picks & Buying Tips

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When it comes to work shirts for men, there’s no shortage of options. With a variety of styles, fabrics, and features available, it can be challenging to find the perfect work shirt that not only suits your job but also offers comfort and durability. In this guide, we’ll explore how to choose the best work shirts for men, delve into the world of short sleeve work shirts, and provide practical tips for maintaining your work shirts to ensure they remain in great condition.

How to Choose the Best Work Shirts for Men

When selecting the best work shirts for men, there are several factors to consider. From material and comfort to fit and style, understanding these elements can help you make an informed decision that will provide you with a great shirt for any job or work environment.

Material and Comfort

Material is an essential aspect when choosing a good work shirt. Cotton is a popular choice because of its softness and breathability, but other materials like polyester and spandex can also offer benefits like moisture wicking and wrinkle resistance.

When considering materials, consider your job and the environment you’ll wear your shirt in. For example, moisture wicking fabrics are ideal for those who work in hot conditions, while a durable twill material may be better suited for tough, manual labor jobs.

Comfort is also vital, as you’ll be wearing your work shirts for long hours. Look for fabrics that feel soft against your skin and allow for a better range of movement. Additionally, consider a work shirt with extra room in the shoulders and chest for added comfort.

Fit and Style

Fit is another critical factor when choosing the best work shirts for men. Fit options include slim fit, regular fit, and relaxed fit. Slim fit shirts offer a more tailored look, while regular fit provides a balance between comfort and style. Relaxed fit work shirts offer extra room for those who need it.

When it comes to style, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. You may prefer a more casual short sleeve work shirt or a long sleeve dress shirt for a professional setting. Consider the dress code and norms of your workplace and your personal preferences.

Functionality and Features

Practical features can make a work shirt even more valuable. Pockets are essential for many jobs, so look for work shirts with secure, easily accessible pockets that can hold necessary tools or items. Ventilation features like mesh panels can also be useful for those working in hot environments.

Some specialized work shirts cater to specific industries or job requirements. For example, fire-resistant or high-visibility work shirts provide added safety for those in hazardous work environments.

Top Work Shirts for Men: Reviews & Recommendations

We searched through the dress shirts, polos, and specialty shirts on Amazon to bring you the best of the best work shirts. We hope our picks help you find a great work shirt for yourself, your staff, or both.

Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt

Top Pick: Dickies is the world’s leading performance workwear brand, and it shows in their long-lasting and well made garments like the relaxed fit shirt. Designed with functionality and style in mind, this shirt features a stain-resistant fabric and will give you plenty of room for movement and a professional appearance.

Product Features:

Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton for a sturdy and easy-care fabric

Machine wash for easy maintenance

Relaxed fit with a generous cut through the shoulders and chest

Twin button-flap chest pockets for storage and matching melamine buttons

Available in both short sleeve and long sleeve styles

Moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfortable throughout the day

Square tail design looks good tucked in or hanging out

Available in 18 colors and various sizes

Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Red Kap Men’s Industrial Short Sleeve Work Shirt

Runner Up: Red Kap work shirts are a professional and comfortable option that combines quality materials and a timeless design. Their industrial short sleeve work shirt has a regular fit, short sleeves, and is perfect for everyday workwear. This professional-looking shirt offers a lightweight and comfortable experience for all-day wear. The polyester and cotton blend ensures a durable and easy-to-maintain garment that keeps you looking sharp.

Product Features:

Material: Comfortable and durable 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton

Machine washable for easy maintenance

Lightweight and regular fit for all-day comfort

7-button front design with button at the neck for a timeless and functional appearance

Can be used in a wide variety of professions

Available in 22 colors and various sizes

Red Kap Men’s Industrial Short Sleeve Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Jerzees SpotShield Stain Resistant Polo

Best Value: You can always count on Jerzees for a good affordable work shirt. Their versatile short sleeved polo shirt is designed with SpotShield stain resistance technology – perfect for daily wear and for jobs prone to messes. Featuring a two-button placket, pearlized buttons, and knit sleeve bands, this work shirt will keep you looking professional all day long.

Product Features:

Material: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester blend

Machine washable

Pull-on closure for easy wear

SpotShield stain-resistant treatment to repel water and oil-based liquids

Enhanced durability:

Comfortable design: Welt-knit collar, back neck tape, and tagless label

Stylish details: 1×1 rib knit sleeve bands and pearlized buttons with durable cross-stitching

Colorfast and shrink-resistant: 50/50 blend maintains color and shape over time

Wide range of colors and sizes to suit various preferences and needs

Jerzees SpotShield Stain Resistant Polo

Buy on Amazon

Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit

Introducing the Van Heusen Men’s Regular Fit Poplin Solid Dress Shirt, designed to provide a comfortable and classic fit. This dress shirt is perfect for daily wear or special occasions, offering both style and functionality.

Product Features:

Material: Poplin fabric for a comfortable and durable experience

Fit: Regular fit with a generous cut through the shoulders, chest, and waist, similar to a full-cut fit

Collar: Point collar designed to lengthen the face and accommodate various tie knots; can be worn with or without neckwear

Wrinkle-Free: Developed for less wrinkles and easy care

Cuffs: Adjustable two-button positions allow for a more customized, improved fit

Pocket: Classic chest pocket design to hold all your essentials

Available in 23 colors and various sizes

Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit

Buy on Amazon

Cutter & Buck Men’s Polo

If you’re looking for a soft, comfortable polo shirt, check out this one by Cutter & Buck. The high quality, ultra-fine pique material is smooth against the skin. It combines DryTec polyester and spandex to achieve incredible comfort, moisture wicking for a cooling effect, and amazing stretch to keep looking sharp for years.

Product Features:

Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex

Style: Jaquard texture, 3 button placket, square tail design

Care: Machine Washable

Protection: UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection, moisture wicking

Available in 18 colors and sizes S – 3XL.

Cutter & Buck Men’s Polo

Buy on Amazon

Kenneth Cole Men’s Dress Shirt Slim Fit

The Kenneth Cole Men’s Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt is a sleek and modern wardrobe essential designed for a polished look. This versatile, button-up dress shirt is perfect for various occasions.

Product Features:

Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

Button closure for a secure fit

Fit: Slim fit with tapered sleeves, higher armholes, and a slimmer cut at the chest and waist

Collar: Worry-free spread collar with sewn-in collar stays for a crisp appearance even without a tie

Easy care: Machine washable, lightweight, and breathable fabric for all-day comfort

Adjustable cuffs: 2-button adjustable cuffs for a customizable fit

Available in 19 colors and various sizes

Kenneth Cole Men’s Dress Shirt Slim Fit

Buy on Amazon

Port Authority Men’s Long Sleeve Easy Care Shirt

Introducing the Port Authority Men’s Long Sleeve Easy Care Shirt, an indispensable workday staple designed for comfort and a professional appearance. Wrinkle-resistant and available in various colors and sizes, this shirt is ideal for you and your team.

Product Features:

Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Polyester blend

Button closure for a secure fit

Design: 4.5-ounce fabric weight, button-down collar, dyed-to-match buttons, patch pocket, and box back pleat

Wrinkle resistance for a polished look throughout the day

Adjustable cuffs for customizable comfort

Wide range of colors and sizes: 38 color options and sizes from XS to 6XL

Easy care: Machine washable and versatile

Port Authority Men’s Long Sleeve Easy Care Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Joe’s USA Short Sleeve Wrinkle Resistant Easy Care Shirt

Joe’s USA men’s short sleeve shirt is available in 32 colors and sizes ranging from XS to 6XL. This wrinkle-resistant shirt offers comfort and convenience, making it an essential choice for everyday workwear.

Product Features:

Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Polyester blend for comfort and durability

Button closure for a secure fit

Easy care: Machine washable and wrinkle resistant

Design: Button-down collar, dyed-to-match buttons, patch pocket, and box back pleat

Available in a wide range of sizes

Joe’s USA Short Sleeve Wrinkle Resistant Easy Care Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Red Kap Men’s Hi-Visibility Long Sleeve Ripstop Shirt

If your job requires high visibility clothes, this Red Kap shirt is a good start. This Type O, Class 1 pipstop work shirt is designed for maximum visibility, durability, and protection.

Product Features:

Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton blend for comfort and durability

Machine washable

Button closure for a secure fit

360-degree visibility: Yellow/silver/yellow reflective striping ensures maximum visibility

Strategic color blocking: Conceals soil and stains for a professional appearance

Pre-cure durable press with soil release and wickable finish for easy care

UV protection: UPF 40 rating shields against harmful UVA and UVB rays

Exclusive Ripstop fabric: Lightweight, breathable, and 75% stronger than common workwear materials

Red Kap Men’s Hi-Visibility Long Sleeve Ripstop Shirt

Buy on Amazon

TACVASEN Men’s Outdoor Long Sleeve Work Shirt

TACVASEN’s quick dry long sleeve shirt is for outdoor workers who value breathability, lightweight sun protection, and quick-drying properties. Ideal for various types of outdoor jobs, this shirt mixes functionality with style and comfort.

Product Features:

Material: Durable and breathable Nylon mesh

Easy care: Machine washable

Abrasion and scratch resistance for rugged outdoor use

UV protection to shield against harmful sun rays

Fast drying and stain-resistant properties

Enhanced ventilation: Mesh back design for optimal airflow in warm climates

Dress shirt style placket for a polished look

Storage: Dual pen pockets and chest pockets with a bundle patch

TACVASEN Men’s Outdoor Long Sleeve Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Red Kap Men’s Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Work Shirt

Red Kap Men’s Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Work Shirt for a comfortable, functional, and low-maintenance addition to your work wardrobe. With its wrinkle-resistant fabric and durable design, this shirt is sure to keep you looking polished and professional throughout your workday.

Product Features:

Material: 100% Cotton for a comfortable and breathable fabric

Available in high visibility

Machine washable for easy maintenance

Pre-cure durable press to keep your shirt looking neat and polished

Wrinkle-resistant

Seven-button front design

Two-piece, lined collar with sewn-in stays

Two hex-style pockets with angled bartacks, and a bartacked pencil stall on the left pocket for convenient storage

Available in multiple colors and various sizes

Red Kap Men’s Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Flex Twill Work Shirt

Modeled on their traditional style work shirt, Dickies Flex shirt features a lighter 4.6 ounce mechanical stretch twill for comfort and ease of movement in a relaxed fit that’s roomy for all kinds of work activity, or just for a casual look.

Product Features:

Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton

Lightweight and stretchy for comfort

2 chest pockets and square tail design

Moisture wicking

Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Flex Twill Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Tips for Maintaining and Caring for Your Work Shirts

A well-maintained work shirt can last for years, providing excellent value for your money. Proper washing, ironing, and repair can keep your shirts looking and feeling great.

Washing and Drying

Washing and drying your work shirts correctly is essential for maintaining color and fabric integrity. Always follow the garment’s care instructions, which can typically be found on the label. In general, it’s a good idea to wash work shirts in cold water with a gentle detergent and either air-dry or tumble dry on low heat. Be sure to remove your shirts from the dryer promptly to minimize wrinkles.

For stain removal, treat the affected area as soon as possible with a stain remover specifically designed for the fabric type. This will help prevent the stain from setting and becoming permanent.

Ironing and Steaming

Keeping your work shirts wrinkle-free can significantly improve your professional appearance. Ironing is the most common method for removing wrinkles, but steaming can also be effective and sometimes gentler on fabrics. When ironing, always follow the garment’s care instructions and use the appropriate heat setting for the fabric type. For those short on time, a garment steamer can quickly and easily remove wrinkles without the need for an ironing board.

Repair and Mending

Minor damage to your work shirts, like loose buttons or small tears, can be easily repaired to extend the life of your garment. Sewing on a loose button or mending a small tear can save you the cost of replacing your work shirt altogether. If you’re unsure how to perform these repairs, consider seeking help from a professional tailor or seamstress.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about men’s work shirts:

What are the key features to look for in a high-quality work shirt for men?

When looking for a high-quality men’s work shirt, consider the material, comfort, fit, style, and practical features like pockets and ventilation. Also, take into account any specialized requirements your job may have, such as high-visibility or fire-resistant properties.

How do I choose the right size and fit for my work shirt?

To choose the right size and fit, consult the sizing chart provided by the manufacturer and measure your body according to their guidelines. Fit options typically include slim fit, regular fit, and relaxed fit. Consider your personal preference and workplace dress code when selecting a fit.

Are there specific materials that are better suited for certain work environments?

Yes, some materials are better suited for specific work environments. For example, moisture wicking fabrics like polyester are ideal for hot conditions, while durable materials like twill are better suited for manual labor jobs.

Can I wear short sleeve work shirts for professional or formal settings?

While short sleeve work shirts can be appropriate for some professional settings, long sleeve dress shirts are generally considered more formal. Consider your workplace dress code and norms when deciding whether to wear a short sleeve work shirt.

How often should I replace my work shirts for optimal appearance?

The frequency at which you should replace your work shirts depends on several factors, including the quality of the shirt, how often you wear it, and how well you care for it. As a general rule, when you notice significant wear or fading, it may be time to invest in a new work shirt.

Time to Upgrade Your Work Shirt Wardrobe

Armed with this comprehensive guide, you’re well-prepared to make informed decisions when selecting the best work shirts for men. Investing in quality work shirts that offer comfort, durability, and style will improve your appearance and enhance your overall work experience. Remember to consider factors such as material, fit, and practical features when making your selection, and don’t forget to care for your shirts properly to ensure they remain in e xcellent condition for years to come.

