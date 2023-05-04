Zoho Unveils New Tools to Help Entrepreneurs and Solopreneurs with Business Development

Zoho Corporation, a global technology leader, has announced a suite of new tools specifically designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs and solopreneurs in starting, building, and running their businesses. The tools—Zoho Start, Zoho Publish, Zoho Tables, and Zoho Solo—are available for public beta testing, offering users comprehensive assistance at various stages of their business journey.

Zoho Start focuses on business formation, guiding entrepreneurs through the process of filing legal documents and paperwork, including applying for Employer Identification Numbers (EIN) and understanding state-specific business guidelines. Upon completion of the beta phase, Zoho Start will offer pre-built integrations with several Zoho applications to streamline business operations:

Zoho Books: Businesses that launch with Zoho Start will receive Zoho Books free for the first year, helping them manage their finances efficiently.

Zoho Domains: This service enables small business owners to establish an online presence by acquiring their desired domain. Once registered through Zoho Domains, users will be prompted to create a business website with Zoho Sites and set up official email addresses using Zoho Mail.

Zoho Voice: An existing Zoho tool, it will integrate with Zoho Start, providing telephony services for small business owners, including the ability to purchase an official business phone number.

Zoho Solo is a mobile-first application tailored for freelancers and solopreneurs who need to manage their businesses on the go. It offers a unified system for tracking customers, managing finances, and organizing tasks and activities across multiple clients, all within a seamless mobile-only experience.

Zoho Publish, initially available for Zoho One customers, assists businesses in publishing their information on listing services, such as Google Maps and review sites. Users can monitor and respond to customer feedback while gaining insights from analytics, including inbound requests, comments, visits, and reviews, helping to improve their business visibility.

Zoho Tables combines the simplicity of spreadsheets with the functionality of applications, offering an easy-to-use yet powerful solution for various business tasks. The tool can be employed by teams across businesses, blending flexibility and practicality in a single solution.

Zoho Corporation aims to support entrepreneurs and solopreneurs throughout their business journey by simplifying the process of starting and running a business. Raju Vegesna, Zoho Chief Evangelist, says, “Zoho’s commitment is to serve businesses from their earliest days, through every stage of growth, and as they blossom into an enterprise. We want to empower entrepreneurs as an essential partner throughout their entire business journey. These new tools and services are the latest ways we are supporting this community, by making the first steps as founders and entrepreneurs as seamless and easy as possible. When they use Zoho Start to jumpstart their new ventures, they can do so knowing Zoho can support their operations with additional services and its expansive network of partners.”

For more information on the availability and pricing of these tools, visit the respective websites: Zoho Start, Zoho Tables, and Zoho Solo. Zoho Start pricing is $99 for the service, plus state filing fees, which vary by state. Zoho Tables is available for early access, and Zoho Solo will be priced at $9.99/month upon public release.

