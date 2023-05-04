Zoho Announces 65% YOY Upmarket Growth

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, has announced upmarket growth of 65% YoY, accompanied by a series of investments and innovations aimed at enhancing customer experience for small businesses. The company now boasts over 90 million users across more than 600,000 global businesses, demonstrating its widespread appeal and impact.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, emphasized that the company’s background in the small business sector has helped it develop powerful software with strong everyday usability. With a focus on extensibility, usability, packaging, and go-to-market solutions, Zoho is committed to providing a seamless experience for customers, making it easy for small businesses to adopt and benefit from its software.

To support its growth and commitment to small businesses, Zoho is expanding its Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) group, which provides expertise in solution engineering, implementation, and customer success. This expansion will cover various skills, industry depth, and regional presence, ensuring that small businesses receive tailored support and solutions.

Zoho has also partnered with prominent technology consulting firms like Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, and Wipro. These partnerships aim to help small businesses implement Zoho’s technology effectively, maximizing its value and driving growth.

New Investments and Innovations for Small Business Growth

Focusing on transnational localism, Zoho is increasing its regional presence by opening new offices around the world. This expansion will cultivate account management capabilities and better support the priorities of small businesses, ensuring that they receive dedicated attention and resources.

To accommodate the diverse needs of small businesses, Zoho now allows customers to pay in over 15 currencies worldwide, making it easier for companies with international operations to access their software.

Zoho Marketplace, launched in 2016, offers over 1,800 extensions and has surpassed 1 million installations. The platform allows small businesses to extend Zoho and integrate it with incumbent software, making customization simple and accessible.

Zoho’s no-code and low-code capabilities accelerate every stage of the deployment process, making it easy for small businesses to quickly implement solutions and maintain them efficiently. This approach is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to reduce overhead costs and streamline operations.

The company has introduced Zoho Contracts, a comprehensive contract lifecycle management solution that centralizes contract authoring, approval, negotiations, and signatures in one private and secure platform. Zoho Contracts will improve governance, mitigate business risk, and help small businesses manage complex contracting processes more effectively.

The deep integration of Zoho DataPrep with Zoho CRM allows users to transform, cleanse, and format customer data within their CRM system. This functionality is crucial for analytics, machine learning, migration, and warehousing, helping small businesses make more informed decisions and optimize their customer relationship management.

Zoho OneAuth is a comprehensive, multi-factor authentication application that ensures the highest threshold of privacy and security for small businesses, making account access simple and secure for authorized users across devices.

As a secure platform for workforce identity and access management, Zoho Directory supports 250+ pre-built integrations, offering small businesses a reliable and versatile solution for managing employee access.

Zoho’s privacy-centric web browser, Ulaa, protects users’ personal information and internet activity from surveillance companies. The browser comes equipped with features that allow for privacy customization, built-in user profile modes, and integrated productivity tools while keeping user data safe and private.

Ulaa also enables users to sync browsing sessions between devices, providing a seamless browsing experience across multiple devices. This feature is particularly useful for small businesses that rely on multiple devices for various tasks and need a consistent browsing environment.

AI Investments

In terms of AI investments, Zoho is focusing on its upmarket AI strategy and implementation. The company has launched ChatGPT for Zoho, an integration that combines the power of OpenAI’s external generative AI software with Zia, Zoho’s internal AI engine. This integration bridges the gap between public, external information and intelligence with private, internal data, enabling small businesses to gain valuable insights and automate actions based on comprehensive market information.

ChatGPT for Zoho will be accessible across various Zoho applications, including Desk, Social, Writer, Mail, Assist, SalesIQ, and Landing Pages. The integration will allow small businesses to leverage conversational AI for content creation, with plans to expand into other areas such as image creation, translation, and speech-to-text.

Zoho’s native AI engine, Zia, has seen significant expansion in its scope and capabilities, offering a wide range of services to improve productivity, efficiency, and privacy for small businesses. Zia’s features include conversational AI, intelligent report analysis, sales predictions, prescriptive actions, grammar and translation services, anomaly detection, unified search with org-wide context, and much more.

