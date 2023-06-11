A Closer Look at Data Breaches in the US

Data breaches can cripple small businesses. It is therefore important that small business owners are aware of how data breaches strike and where potential issues may arise.

Next DLP, providers of a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native AI/ML-powered solution built for today’s landscape threat, have provided an infographic looking at the world’s largest data breaches.

Here are some of the key points from the ‘World’s Largest Data Breaches’ data.

From 2013 – 2020, the United States had a total 6.2 billion data records lost or stolen, the highest in the world. In fact, nearly two thirds of all global data losses have occurred in the United States.

The US was followed by China in the highest number of data breaches, which had 350.8 million data records lost or stolen during the same period. The United Kingdom was victim to 140.1 million data breaches between 2013 and 2020.

Data Losses by States

Next DLP also looked at the states where the most data losses have taken place. The top five states for data losses in the US are: California, Oregon, Maryland, Georgia, and Virginia.

Major Causes of Data Loss

Human error, including accidental deletion, lack of training and misclicks, are some of the highest causes of data loss in the US. As is malware, namely phishing, spoofing and ransomware. Unexpected events such as hardware failure, software glitches and natural disasters, are another leading cause of data losses in the US.

Industries Most Affected by Data Breaches

Certain industries are more prone to data losses than others. In the United States the healthcare industry experienced 571 data loss incidents between 2021 and 2017. While in Japan in 2022, the transportation industry experienced 137 incidents. Toyota lost 300,000 customer emails to hackers in Japan that year.

For small businesses, the immensity of data losses around the world highlights the importance of taking the right action, such as installing PCs with anti-viruses and providing staff with the right training, to protect businesses from data breaches and potential losses.

World’s Largest Data Breaches (Infographic)

